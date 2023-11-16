Looking for a more child-centered education for your kids? See if a Montessori education is right for your little ones with our listing of expat-friendly Montessori schools in Belgium:
International Montessori Schools provide a thoughtfully prepared educational environment for children aged 1 to 18. At their six locations across Brussels, they offer creative, empowering Montessori learning alongside the rigorous International Baccalaureate program. So, give your kids the best start in life with the International Montessori Schools.
La Maison des Enfants Montessori Children’s House is a leading Montessori school in Brussels for children aged 2 to 6. The school’s curriculum builds social and moral character in students within a stimulating academic program. So, give your child a strong foundation in life with La Maison des Enfants.
Montessori House Brussels is an independent school in the heart of Brussels. It was the first school in the city to offer a bilingual Montessori education. It teaches children aged between 2 and 6 years in French and English classes embedded in Montessori learning.
Montessori Kids is a bilingual primary school with 20 years experience. Based outside Brussels, it provides French and English education to children aged 18 mths to 12 yrs. Each class has two teachers speaking their respective mother tongue, so your child will get the best of both languages.
