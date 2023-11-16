Country Flag

Shopping

Moved abroad and ready to shop til you drop? Whether you need everyday essentials or occasional luxuries, here’s our listing of expat-friendly shops in Belgium:

Featured

Groupon

Groupon is an online marketplace offering discounts and deals in Belgium. Whether you're looking for bargain spa getaways, great gift ideas, or the best new gadgets, you'll find them on Groupon. Get more from your new home with Groupon.
Visit website
Featured

Amanvida

Amanvida is an online organic food, health, and lifestyle store. They have a range of biological products, from snacks and drinks to beauty products and home textiles. Make all aspects of your family life more environmentally-friendly with Amanvida.
Visit website
globe bg

Add your listing

Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!

Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory

Outshine competitors with your featured advert

Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets

Add listing

All categories

Education

Finance

Healthcare

Housing

Lifestyle

Living

Moving

Working

globe bg

Add your listing

Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!

Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory

Outshine competitors with your featured advert

Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets

Add listing