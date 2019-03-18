The consequences of Brexit for expats

An overview of Brexit On 23 June 2016, British citizens voted in a referendum on the UK’s membership of the EU. Nearly 52% of voters voted to leave the EU in a decision commonly known as ‘Brexit’ (a contraction of ‘British exit’). This meant that the UK would become the first member state to withdraw from the EU. UKIP supporters rally at Parliament Square (2019). Photo: John Cameron/Unsplash The UK officially left the EU on 1 January 2021 following an 11-month transition period. From this point, the UK became a ‘third country’, and free movement between the UK and the EU ended. Two agreements now govern the relationship between the two parties: The EU-UK Withdrawal Agreement came into effect at the beginning of the transition period on 1 February 2020, detailing the full terms of the UK’s departure in accordance with Article 50 of the Treaty of the European Union and covering areas such as rights of citizens already living abroad

came into effect at the beginning of the transition period on 1 February 2020, detailing the full terms of the UK’s departure in accordance with Article 50 of the Treaty of the European Union and covering areas such as rights of citizens already living abroad The EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement came into effect on 1 January 2021, detailing preferential arrangements in areas such as trade, social security, and law enforcement Parallel agreements have been reached with the European Free Trade Association (EFTA – Iceland, Norway, Liechtenstein, and Switzerland) states regarding both withdrawal and trade/cooperation. The full effects of Brexit and its long-term economic impact remain largely uncertain, although it appears to have had a more negative effect on economic growth in the UK than in the EU to date. This article will focus on some of the key changes that expats living in or moving to the UK or the EU/EFTA can expect.

Expats already living abroad before Brexit The EU-UK Withdrawal Agreement dealt with the rights of EU nationals living in the UK, and UK nationals living in the EU, prior to 1 January 2021. Under the terms of this agreement, the rights of these citizens – numbering nearly six million – remained largely unchanged. Each country put in place its own particular arrangements, but, in general, expats already living abroad before the end of 2020 could apply for either a new temporary residence permit (if living in the country for less than five years) or a permanent residence permit (if living in the country for over five years). Although the Withdrawal Agreement secured the rights of these expats and their family members, the implications of Brexit have caused much disruption to expats in both the UK and the EU. A study of EU migrants living in the UK recently found that Brexit had negatively affected two-thirds of participants’ feelings about Britain. A similar study of UK nationals in the EU also uncovered negative impressions of Britain, together with fears about rights and entitlements. EU nationals living in the UK EU/EFTA nationals already living in the UK before 1 January 2021 could apply through the EU Settlement Scheme for either settled or pre-settled status. This ensures a continuation of the rights they enjoyed as expats prior to Brexit. Stop Brexit March (2019). Photo: Sandro Cenni/Unsplash The deadline for applying to the scheme was 30 June 2021, although late applications are permitted if there are reasonable grounds for not applying earlier. This may apply if you are a family member of an EU/EFTA citizen who was living in the UK by 31 December 2020. Those living in the UK for less than five years when they make their application get pre-settled status, while those living there for over five years get settled status. This is equivalent to permanent residence in the UK. You can switch from pre-settled to settled status as soon as you have been living in the UK for five continuous years. UK nationals living in the EU Each country in the EU has implemented the Withdrawal Agreement to protect the rights of UK nationals already living there before 1 January 2021. This guarantees that UK expats in the EU retain broadly the same rights as they had as EU citizens before Brexit. Similar to the EU Settlement Scheme in the UK, most countries have implemented schemes where UK expats have to apply for a new post-Brexit residence card. This is typically either a temporary card (for expats who have been in the country for less than five years) or a permanent card (for those in the country for more than five years). Each country has set up its own scheme, so processes may vary. For example, application deadlines differ across member states. You can find more information about individual countries on the following government websites: Austria

Visa requirements: the impact on freedom of movement One of the biggest implications of Brexit for expats is on the freedom of movement between the UK and the EU. Photo: Anete Lūsiņa/Unsplash Individuals can no longer travel freely and relocate for work, study, or family reunion purposes without a visa. Passports are needed at border control as ID cards are no longer sufficient. EU nationals traveling to the UK EU/EFTA expats post-Brexit can travel visa-free to the UK for up to six months, although they will only be able to take up work or study that lasts six months or less. For stays of longer than six months, they will need to apply for the relevant visa that applies to their stay. Visas available include: Work visas – there are a variety of work-related visas although most long-stay visas relate to skilled work or investing minimum funds in your own business; the UK now has a points-based immigration system, and EU nationals now have to score a certain number of points to qualify for a visa, the same as non-EU nationals

– there are a variety of work-related visas although most long-stay visas relate to skilled work or investing minimum funds in your own business; the UK now has a points-based immigration system, and EU nationals now have to score a certain number of points to qualify for a visa, the same as non-EU nationals Student visas – the two study visas available are the general student visa for university study and higher education, and the child student visa for children aged 4-17

– the two study visas available are the general student visa for university study and higher education, and the child student visa for children aged 4-17 Family visas – available to those wanting to come and live with spouses/partners, children, parents or other relatives providing long-term care who are already living in the UK Expatica’s guide to Read more about UK visas and permits Read more UK nationals traveling to the EU UK nationals do not require a visa for short-stay visits of up to three months in EU/EFTA countries. However, rules vary regarding short-term work contracts or placements lasting for less than three months. You will need to check the details of the country you are traveling to in order to check whether you are allowed to work or need to apply for a work permit. For stays of longer than three months in most EU/EFTA states post-Brexit, UK expats will now need to apply for a visa and/or residence permit. Again, the process will vary across countries, and visa availability is also variable. For example, some countries have work quotas when it comes to third-country nationals. Types of visas include: Work visas – there are various different types of work-related visas across member states, including skilled worker visas, business startup visas and company transfer visas; you will typically need a job offer before you can apply for a visa in an EU member state

– there are various different types of work-related visas across member states, including skilled worker visas, business startup visas and company transfer visas; you will typically need a job offer before you can apply for a visa in an EU member state Student visas – including visas to study degree or postgraduate courses at universities and language visas for shorter courses

– including visas to study degree or postgraduate courses at universities and language visas for shorter courses Family visas – to come and live with your spouse/partner, minor child, or parent(s) (if you yourself are a minor); some countries also offer family visas to other relatives such as grandparents or dependent relatives UK nationals can travel around the EU/EFTA region but are restricted to a maximum of 90 days within any 180-day period without a visa in the Schengen Area.