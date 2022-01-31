Buying a car in the UK It is fair to say that Brits love their cars and there’s no sign that the love affair is waning. In fact, there are more cars on UK roads now than ever before. Indeed, at the end of 2021, there were 32.7 million cars licensed for use, with an average of 1.2 cars per household. That said, the COVID-19 pandemic has reduced the demand for cars due to lockdowns, travel restrictions, and working from home directives. In fact, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) reported that sales were down 28.7% in 2021 compared to pre-pandemic levels. However, with 1.65 million new cars sold annually, the UK is still the third-largest market for new cars in Europe.

Who can buy a car in the UK? Buying a car in the UK should pose no problems so long as you can provide a home address. Furthermore, there are no residency requirements for foreign nationals who wish to purchase a vehicle in the UK. You will, however, need a UK address to register, tax, and insure a car. And the legal driving age in the UK is 17.

Buying a used car in the UK A drive past any car dealer in the UK will reveal that there are plenty of secondhand and nearly-new vehicles available. Indeed, Brits bought approximately six million used cars in the first nine months of 2021, which is close to pre-pandemic levels. The main factor driving demand for used cars in the UK is price. This is because new cars typically take a 20% hit in depreciation as soon as they leave the showroom. In fact, according to What Car?, new cars can lose as much as two-thirds of the purchase price in as little as three years. Expatica’s guide to Jump in the car and visit these top 10 places in th UK Read more The reliability of used cars has improved in recent years and many are now being sold with years of manufacturer warranty still to run. The car lease comparison tool, Lease Fetcher, provides a helpful guide on the average price of a car in 2021 and highlights the difference between buying new and secondhand. It puts the average cost of a new medium-sized hatchback, such as a VW Golf, at £21,964. Meanwhile, a similar study of used car prices published by CarDealer magazine put the average price paid for secondhand cars at £19,254, and the average for a medium-sized hatchback at £14,418. If you do decide to buy a used car, a full range of payment options should be available.

Importing a car into the UK Unless your car is a much-loved classic that you can’t live without, it is probably simpler to buy or lease a car in the UK. All the same, it is possible to import a cherished car from your home country, and the government provides clear guidance to help you through the process. You can either pay a specialist importer to complete all the legal steps, or you can do it yourself. Notably, if you decide to bring a car into the UK yourself, you have to inform Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC) within 14 days of the vehicle entering the country. And you can’t register the car until you have done this. Tax and requirements for importing a car You will need to get vehicle approval to show that it meets the UK’s environmental and safety regulations. This should be straightforward if the vehicle was registered in the European Union (EU). A European Certificate of Conformity from the manufacturer will show that you have approval for an EU-registered vehicle. You also need a Certificate of Mutual Recognition if it’s a left-hand drive vehicle. Additionally, you may be required to pay Value Added Tax (VAT) or import duty depending on your status. People moving to the UK to live, who bring their car with them, are normally exempt from duty charges. However, it is wise to check first by contacting the HMRC car team. If you are moving to the UK from the EU and have owned your vehicle for more than six months, whilst living outside the UK for more than 12 months, you can bring it with you tax-free using the HMRC Transfer of Residency (ToR) scheme. However, if you have bought a vehicle in the EU and import it to the UK, you will have to pay 20% import VAT if it is under 30 years old and 5% if it is over 30. This is calculated on your purchase invoice and any transport costs to the UK. If the car is from elsewhere, you will require Individual Vehicle Approval and will have to meet the regulations for driving in the UK. Once all the approvals are granted and any duty is paid, you can tax and register the car.

Selling a car in the UK There are many ways to sell a car in the UK. You can either sell it privately through a website or classified ad, take it to a car auction, contact a company that specializes in buying used cars, or trade it in at a dealership against a different model or new car. However, in all cases, you will need to follow the government regulations. You must provide the buyer with the correct information and you must advise the DVLA of the name and address of the buyer. If you decide to advertise your car online, or in a specialist publication or newspaper, the rates will vary. You can expect to pay an entry fee of £100 to £150 to sell your car at an auction. Commission fees are extra and you will also have to pay 5% VAT on the price it makes. Alternatively, you can approach a company that takes all the legwork out of the process and provides an instant online valuation of your car via its registration number. Examples of such companies include: Cazoo

Webuyanycar

Motorway

Necessary equipment for your car in the UK The UK differs from many jurisdictions as it does not require first aid kits or warning triangles to be carried. All that is required is that cars are roadworthy, taxed, registered, and insured. Notably, tax discs were abolished in 2014 when the DVLA moved all of its systems online. Expatica’s guide to Read about European traffic laws and rules of the road Read more The AA provides a useful guide for drivers who are unfamiliar with UK laws and common practices. It reminds motorists that if seat belts are fitted (but classic cars may be exempt), then they must be worn. Children under 11 must also be secured in an appropriate child seat. Moreover, it is recommended, but not compulsory, that you carry: a warning triangle

first-aid kit

fire extinguisher

a reflective jacket to wear in the event of a breakdown