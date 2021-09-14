Coronavirus rules and measures in the UK The UK has used a variety of measures to combat the spread of COVID-19; although the government has been criticized for not implementing measures such as lockdowns and border controls soon enough. COVID-19 rules change confusingly often, but you can refer to the UK government’s coronavirus website and to the links below to get the most up-to-date information on the measures, which to date have included: Lockdowns – a mixture of national and local lockdowns, beginning on 23 March 2020. Consisting of the closing of non-essential businesses, restrictions on non-essential travel, restrictions on social gatherings and limits to time spent outside the home for non-essential purposes.

Contact tracing – Test and Trace, administered largely through an NHS app, where people register their presence in public spaces such as pubs, restaurants, and cafes. The government has produced health and safety guidelines on how to stay safe and prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the UK, as well as general guidance and support. If you are planning on going to a large event or festival in the UK, you can find information and advice on the Festival Safe website. In addition to central government measures, the devolved governments of Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland have also introduced their own guidelines to combat COVID-19 in the UK.

International travel during COVID-19 in the UK If you embark on international travel from the UK at any point while coronavirus restrictions are in place, you will need to check the entry restrictions for the country you are traveling to, as well as restrictions on any countries through which you may transit. You will also need to comply with the rules and regulations on returning to the UK. These vary depending on whether the country you are traveling from is listed as red, amber, or green. Depending on where you are traveling from, as well as your vaccination status, you may need to: Take a COVID-19 test shortly before coming or returning to the UK

Take an additional Day -2 test shortly after entering the UK

Quarantine for a period of time when you arrive in the UK, either at home or in provided accommodation such as a hotel. You can get a covid pass that proves your vaccination status for international travel on the NHS app. There are a number of providers offering PCR tests, should you need to complete one before leaving or after returning to the UK. Before paying for any tests, be sure to read reviews and check how the process works. This is essential to ensure you’ll receive results as required and avoid any unnecessary hassle. PCR test providers operating in the UK include: Private Coronavirus Tests

Testing for All

ZAVA See separate information if you are embarking on international travel to or from Scotland, Wales, or Northern Ireland.

COVID-19 support for businesses, the self-employed, and freelancers in the UK The coronavirus hasn’t just affected health and wellbeing. It has also had a huge impact on the global economy. The UK saw its GDP decline by 9.8% in 2020, the biggest drop since records began. To try and mitigate the economic impact of the pandemic, the UK government has committed to spending around £340 billion across 2020 to 22. Support for UK businesses and self-employed people has included: Support to pay employees during temporarily off work during lockdown periods through the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme

Grants to cover lost earnings for those self-employed or freelancing

Deferred tax payment and business rates relief

COVID recovery loans

Additional support to help with implementing health, social distancing, and safety measures You can check what current support is available on the UK government website. See separate information on support for businesses in Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland.