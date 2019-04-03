The UK vaccination system The first vaccination was introduced in the UK back in 1796 by Edward Jenner in order to prevent the smallpox illness. He became the first to publish the evidence that a vaccine containing a microorganism in a weakened state would stimulate the body’s adaptive immunity, subsequently transforming the practice of medicine worldwide. Since then, vaccinations have become widely used all over the world and are subject to extensive testing and safety reviews. The official UK expert body responsible for the checking and review of all vaccination data is the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency. They undertake rigorous laboratory development and testing, clinical trials, and post-market evaluation in order to monitor the efficacy of a vaccine and ensure it meets the necessary safety thresholds for vaccinations in the UK. Confidence in vaccinations in the UK is generally high. Over the past 25 years, the government has sent an annual letter to parents asking for their opinions on both the vaccinations and diseases that they protect against; as a result, the British Journal of General Practice reported from a recent survey that only 2% of parents in the UK refused to have their children vaccinated.

Insurance for vaccinations in the UK Some vaccinations are free of charge and covered by the NHS, including all children's routine vaccinations from birth to 18 years of age. The NHS also offers the flu vaccine free of charge to pregnant women and those aged 65 or over. Additionally, the NHS covers the vaccinations for shingles, pneumonia, hepatitis B, and chickenpox for adults who are at a high risk of complications. For coverage on vaccines not under the NHS umbrella, there are a number of health insurance providers in the UK, such as: Allianz Care and Cigna Global

Vaccinations for pensioners in the UK The NHS recommends that pensioners and those over the age of 65 receive the following vaccines: Chickenpox vaccine: free of charge for those with a weakened immune system at the local GP

COVID-19 vaccination in the UK All over-18s in the UK may receive a COVID-19 vaccination. These are provided all over the country in vaccination centers, hospitals, and pharmacies. The country has both centers where you can book in advance and walk-in venues, where you can simply turn up. For more information, visit our guide to coronavirus in the UK. In this guide, you can find details about vaccination, testing, and the latest restrictions.

Travel vaccinations in the UK Although there are no vaccinations officially required for those entering the UK, you might need to take some precautions while traveling to other parts of the world. You should aim to visit your local clinic or private healthcare provider about six to eight weeks prior to traveling to areas with a higher risk of contracting an infectious disease, as some may require more than one injection as part of a course. The National Health Service provides travel vaccinations in the UK Many travel vaccinations are available for free from the NHS, such as: Diphtheria, polio, and tetanus boosters

Hepatitis A and hepatitis B combined vaccine Some travel vaccinations, however, incur a fee. These vaccines include: Cholera: from £28 per dose. A typical course is two doses.

from £28 per dose. A typical course is two doses. Hepatitis A: from £40 per dose. Although protection from hepatitis A is included in the combined hepatitis vaccine, it is also possible to receive a vaccination that only covers hepatitis A. A typical course is three doses.

from £40 per dose. Although protection from hepatitis A is included in the combined hepatitis vaccine, it is also possible to receive a vaccination that only covers hepatitis A. A typical course is three doses. Japanese encephalitis: from £89 per dose. A typical course is two doses.

from £89 per dose. A typical course is two doses. Malaria tablets: between £8.64 and £36.80

between £8.64 and £36.80 Meningitis: from £50

from £50 Rabies: from £55 per dose. A typical course is three doses.

from £55 per dose. A typical course is three doses. Tick-borne encephalitis: from £65 per dose. A typical course is three doses.

from £65 per dose. A typical course is three doses. Typhoid: from £30

from £30 Yellow fever: from £58