What to do in an emergency in the United Kingdom If you witness a medical emergency in the UK, you should call 999 immediately from any phone to speak to the emergency services. Upon connecting, the call handler will ask you a series of questions. If the emergency is considered life-threatening, they will arrange to send an ambulance. If the medical emergency isn’t life-threatening but is still urgent, you can call the National Health Service (NHS) on 111 for advice on what to do next. Further steps may include speaking to a nurse, pharmacist, or general practitioner (GP), or setting up a face-to-face appointment. Alternatively, you can visit your local hospital’s Accident and Emergency (A&E) department at an NHS urgent care center.

Calling the right emergency number in the UK The UK’s emergency services phone number (999) has dealt with record numbers of phone calls in recent years. Altogether, 25 million 999 calls were made in 2000; by 2018, this figure rose to nearly 33 million. You should only call 999 in a genuine medical emergency. When you call, you’ll be asked whether you require fire, police, or ambulance services. When you give your answer, you’ll be transferred to a call handler, who asks you specific questions about the nature of the emergency and the patient’s condition. These questions include asking you to detail the location and nature of the emergency, as well as providing key information such as the age, gender, and medical history of the patient, as well as whether they”re conscious, breathing, or bleeding. The information will be shared with a dispatcher, who will decide the best course of action and the priority of the emergency. For example, if an ambulance is required, the dispatcher will determine whether a normal ambulance, rapid response car, paramedic, or air ambulance is required. If the situation is determined to be non-life-threatening, the dispatcher may advise you to attend the hospital, your local doctor surgery, or pharmacist instead. Categorizing emergencies The categories of severity used by dispatchers when you dial an emergency number in the UK are as follows: One: life-threatening injuries and illnesses, such as cardiac arrests. The average response time is seven minutes.

urgent calls such as abdominal pains and patients who can be treated in their own homes. The average response time is up to 120 minutes. Four: less urgent calls such as vomiting, diarrhea, or back pain. These are sometimes treated with telephone advice or referrals to other services. The average response time is up to 180 minutes. It’s possible to contact the emergency services by text if you can’t make a voice call, but you must register with the emergency SMS service first. Text ‘register’ to 999 to register.

Fire services in the United Kingdom If you see a fire, you should always call 999 to speak to the fire brigade, even if the fire is small or you’re not 100% sure it’s an emergency. Don’t contact your local fire station, and don’t assume someone else already called. The London Fire Brigade says you should get out immediately and call 999 upon seeing a fire. They aim to arrive within six minutes. When you call, you’ll be put through to the fire control room. The nearest fire engine with the necessary equipment is dispatched. You’ll be asked several questions, including the postcode where the fire is taking place (if you don’t have the postcode, then use the street name or a local landmark instead). The operator will ask if anyone might be trapped in the building.

Police in the United Kingdom In the UK, the police offer a range of services, from dealing with crime to community support and policing local and large-scale events. You should only contact the police on 999 if there’s a genuine emergency. The police service advises you ask yourself the following questions before deciding if a situation is an emergency: Is someone in immediate danger?

Do you need support right away?

Could the situation could become heated or violent? For minor issues, you should either call the non-emergency phone number 101 or report the crime online. If your local force doesn’t provide online reporting, you will instead need to call or visit your local police station. Types of crimes you should call 101 for include things like antisocial behavior, local drug use, possible criminal activities nearby, property damage, or stolen items. There are also some specialist phone numbers for specific crimes: Anti-terrorist hotline: 0800 789 321

0800 789 321 Crimestoppers: Report crimes anonymously. Call 0800 555 111.

Report crimes anonymously. Call 0800 555 111. Action Fraud: Report fraud or cybercrime. Call 0300 123 2040.

Report fraud or cybercrime. Call 0300 123 2040. British Transport Police: Report incidents on trains or tubes. Call 0800 40 50 40.

Calling the right health emergency number in the UK It isn’t necessary to call 999 for minor health issues or accidents. If the issue is urgent, you should either call 111, attend your local hospital’s A&E department, or visit a local urgent treatment center. 111 If you call 111, you can get information on finding the right local service to help you with your medical issue. Operators ask a series of questions and offer a range of support, which can include: Connecting you to a nurse, emergency dentist, GP, or pharmacist

Arranging a face-to-face appointment

Advising you on how to get the correct medicine

Offering self-care advice Calling 111 is a good way to get expert advice on your care options if you’re not sure what to do. A&E Large hospitals in the UK generally contain an Accident and Emergency Department (A&E). Theoretically, A&E is for more serious emergencies, such as loss of consciousness, stroke, chest pain, breathing difficulties, or severe burns. People also attend with things like sporting injuries and suspected broken bones. If you go to A&E by ambulance, the crew provides details to reception. When you attend with a non-life-threatening or serious condition, you’ll need to register and your issue is prioritized by the A&E staff. Afterward, you’ll receive a triage assessment by a nurse or doctor. This is designed to ensure people with the most serious conditions are seen first. Following this, you might be admitted to the hospital, transferred to a relevant department, or discharged. When visiting A&E, waiting times can be lengthy. Hospitals target four hours from arrival, but those with minor injuries often need to wait longer. Find your local A&E on the NHS website. Urgent treatment centers Urgent treatment centers are suitable for people with minor injuries (such as sprains, strains, suspected broken bones, cuts, grazes, bites, and stings) and minor health complaints (such as suspected infections, coughs or colds, vomiting, and diarrhea). Treatment centers are managed by GPs and are usually open for 12 hours a day. As with A&E, you must register on arrival. The center then prioritizes your case depending on its urgency. You can find your local urgent treatment center on the NHS website.

Finding a mental health emergency number in the UK The NHS provides free mental health services in the UK, but you might need a referral from your doctor to access help. Firstly, visit your GP, who will be able to offer suitable advice or a referral to a specialist mental health expert. Depending on the nature of your issue, your next appointment may be at the GP’s surgery, a local health center, or at a specialist mental health clinic. If you have an urgent mental health emergency, you should get immediate support by calling the NHS mental health helpline 24 hours a day to speak to a professional. The NHS has an online tool where you can find your local urgent helpline number. In a serious mental health emergency, call 999 as you would with any other medical issue. If you need to talk about a mental health concern, there are some government-recommended services available. Samaritans is operated by trained volunteers and offers a confidential listening service for people who need someone to talk to. Contact Samaritans at 116 123 or [email protected].

The mental health charity Mind offers lots of great resources, including helplines and crisis coping tools.

Shout offers assistance by text 24 hours a day. Text 85258 to speak to a trained volunteer.

If you’re aged under 19, you can contact Childline on 0800 1111 for advice and mental health support.

Drug and alcohol services in the United Kingdom If you are worried about a drug or alcohol problem, you can get help from the NHS as with any other medical issue. Firstly, contact your GP to discuss your issues and get advice on the best course of treatment. If you’re not comfortable discussing it with your GP, call the Frank drugs helpline on 0300 123 6600 or find your local counseling and treatment services on the Frank website. Drinkline is the national alcohol helpline, which is available confidentially on 0300 123 1110. Support groups such as Alcoholics Anonymous can also offer free help. The Adfam website details a range of alcohol and drug support services.

Utility and telecommunications services in the United Kingdom Gas: call the emergency number provided by the National Grid in the UK if you can smell gas – 0800 111 999.

call the emergency number provided by the National Grid in the UK if you can smell gas – 0800 111 999. Electricity: report a power cut by calling UK Power Networks at 0800 31 63 105.

report a power cut by calling UK Power Networks at 0800 31 63 105. Flood: for water leaks, contact your provider. If you’re concerned about flooding, call Floodline at 0345 988 1188 or you can also report a flood online.

LGBTQ+ services in the United Kingdom LGBT Foundation: charity offering advice and support.

charity offering advice and support. Stonewall: charity campaigning for LGBT equality.

charity campaigning for LGBT equality. gov.uk: advice and key support contacts for LGBT people.

Homelessness services in the United Kingdom Shelter: charity offering homelessness support services as well as an online tool to contact your council to ask for housing help.

charity offering homelessness support services as well as an online tool to contact your council to ask for housing help. Crisis: charity offering housing and education support for homeless people. Housing support available at 020 7426 5685.

Animal services in the United Kingdom gov.uk: report a dead or injured animal online.

report a dead or injured animal online. Animal welfare charities: RSPCA (England and Wales), SSPCA (Scotland), USPCA (Northern Ireland).

RSPCA (England and Wales), SSPCA (Scotland), USPCA (Northern Ireland). PDSA: advice on what to do if your pet goes missing.

Embassies and services for foreign nationals in the United Kingdom Nearly every country in the world has diplomatic representation of some kind in the United Kingdom, with nearly 500 embassies and consulates spread across the four home nations. For a comprehensive listing of embassies and consulates in the UK, visit EmbassyPages. The NHS also has a guide to accessing healthcare as a visitor. Some of the most relevant embassies for foreign residents and tourists in the UK include: France: The Consulate General of France in London is located at 21 Cromwell Road. Their phone number is +44 (0) 207 0731 200. France also has an Embassy in London and Consulates in Aberdeen, Belfast, Birmingham, Brighton, Bristol, Cardiff, Chester, Dover, Edinburgh, Guernsey, Isle of Man, Jersey, Liverpool, Manchester, Newcastle upon Tyne, Nottingham, Plymouth, and Stornoway.

The Consulate General of France in London is located at 21 Cromwell Road. Their phone number is +44 (0) 207 0731 200. France also has an Embassy in London and Consulates in Aberdeen, Belfast, Birmingham, Brighton, Bristol, Cardiff, Chester, Dover, Edinburgh, Guernsey, Isle of Man, Jersey, Liverpool, Manchester, Newcastle upon Tyne, Nottingham, Plymouth, and Stornoway. India: The High Commission of India in London is located at India House, Aldwych. Their phone number is +44 (0) 207 8369 147. India also has Consulates in Belfast, Birmingham, Cardiff, and Edinburgh.

The High Commission of India in London is located at India House, Aldwych. Their phone number is +44 (0) 207 8369 147. India also has Consulates in Belfast, Birmingham, Cardiff, and Edinburgh. Pakistan: The High Commission of Pakistan in London is located at 34–36 Lowndes Square. Their phone numbers are +44 (0) 207 6649 200 and +44 (0) 773 3220 871 (emergencies only). Pakistan also operates Consulates in Birmingham, Bradford, Glasgow, and Manchester.

The High Commission of Pakistan in London is located at 34–36 Lowndes Square. Their phone numbers are +44 (0) 207 6649 200 and +44 (0) 773 3220 871 (emergencies only). Pakistan also operates Consulates in Birmingham, Bradford, Glasgow, and Manchester. Poland: The Embassy of Poland in London is located at 10 Bouverie Street. Their phone number is +44 (0) 207 8228 900. Poland also maintains Consulates in Belfast, Bristol, Cardiff, Edinburgh, Hull, Inverness, Jersey, Manchester, and Peterborough.

The Embassy of Poland in London is located at 10 Bouverie Street. Their phone number is +44 (0) 207 8228 900. Poland also maintains Consulates in Belfast, Bristol, Cardiff, Edinburgh, Hull, Inverness, Jersey, Manchester, and Peterborough. United States: The Embassy of the United States in London is located at 33 Nine Elms Lane. Their phone number is +44 (0) 207 4999 000. The United States also has Consulates in Belfast and Edinburgh.

Lost or stolen property in the United Kingdom Government: cancel a lost or stolen passport or driving license online.

cancel a lost or stolen passport or driving license online. Lost or stolen bank cards: many major banks will let you report lost or stolen cards on their mobile banking app. If this isn’t possible, you’ll need to call them directly. Numbers include Barclays (0800 400 100), HSBC (0345 600 7010), Lloyds Bank (0800 096 9779), Natwest (0370 600 0459), Nationwide (0345 600 6611), Santander (0800 9 123 123).