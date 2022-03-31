Pet culture in the UK There’s no doubt about it – Brits love their pets and tend to value them as pampered members of the family. As of 2021, there were 34 million pets in the UK, including an equal split of cats and dogs, at 12 million each. There were also 3.2 million small mammals such as guinea pigs and hamsters, three million birds, 1.5 million reptiles, and five million aquaria. The demand for pets also surged during the COVID-19 pandemic, with a total of 3.2 million UK households acquiring one during this period. Fortunately, animal welfare is a top priority in the country, which remains one of the most dog-friendly nations in the world. Indeed, the UK ranks 4th in the 2022 Dog-Friendly Country Index; which examines factors such as animal rights, pet-friendly hotels, veterinarian availability, and the risk of rabies in 51 countries. Furthermore, there are numerous high-profile organizations that offer adoption services and help animals in need; this includes the Battersea Dogs and Cats Home and the RSPCA. UK pet laws Animal welfare laws in the UK You must be 16 years old to own a pet in the UK. You are also responsible for that animal’s welfare, and the Animal Welfare Act 2006 places a duty of care on animal owners to ensure that they are meeting their pet’s basic needs. As a result, you could be given an unlimited fine or be sent to prison for six months if you are found to be neglecting or abusing the animal in your care. Pet vaccinations in the UK While you don’t have to vaccinate your dog or cat if it is not traveling abroad, it’s still strongly advised. There are also core vaccines suggested for dogs, cats, and other pets. Notably, most puppies or kittens will already be vaccinated before you can bring them home. Nevertheless, it’s best to agree on a suitable vaccination schedule for your pet with your vet. Some animal charities will also provide vaccinations free of cost or at a discounted rate for those who cannot afford them. Dog walking One of the great joys of having a dog is being able to take them on daily walks. Generally speaking, you can walk your dog off the leash in most public places in the UK. This includes parks and wooded areas. However, there are restrictions in certain areas such as near roads, car parks, children’s play areas; plus certain ponds or streams at some times of the year. So you will need to check signs in your local area to make sure you obey the rules. Cats, on the other hand, are allowed to roam freely outside of their homes, trumping dogs in the freedom stakes. That said, some organizations advise cat owners to keep their feline friends indoors for their safety. This is particularly true of certain breeds that are more accustomed to sitting on cushions than running up trees. If this applies to you, the RSPCA provides some great tips on how to look after house cats.

Pet passports in the UK As of January 2021, pet passports issued in Great Britain are no longer valid for entering Europe or Northern Ireland with a cat, dog, or ferret. Instead, you will need to have an animal health certificate. An official veterinarian (OV) needs to sign the certificate no more than 10 days before you are going to travel. Importantly, the certificate will only be valid for four months and will likely cost about £150. However, this doesn’t include other fees for microchipping, tapeworm treatments, rabies vaccine (if needed), and pet insurance for travel abroad. If you are traveling to a non-EU country, you will need to obtain an export health certificate (EHC) for every country you are planning to visit. This ensures that you meet the entry requirements of those countries. For those coming from the EU with a dog, cat, or ferret, an EU-issued pet passport is valid for entry into Great Britain. However, if you are coming from a non-EU country, you will need a GB health certificate, and you can download an application online. An EU pet passport is valid for life as long as your rabies vaccination is up to date. It allows you to travel freely with your pet in the 27 EU countries. It must be issued by an authorized EU vet and can usually be obtained on the same day if it’s only for travel within the EU. Notably, your pet will also need to be microchipped.

Insurance for pets in the UK While pets bring much joy and companionship, there is no doubt that they are a huge responsibility. Veterinary care is expensive in the UK and can set you back thousands. For this reason, many pet owners opt for insurance that covers them for unforeseen costs, such as illnesses or accidents. Expatica’s guide to Read more about getting insurance in the UK Read more Each insurance policy will differ and you will need to read what is covered under its terms. For example, some providers will cover euthanasia, while others won’t. The same goes for dental care. Most policies will start at a few pounds per month, depending on the breed, age, and type of animal. The premium will increase because of an animal’s age and its general health. One leading consumer website estimated that the average pet insurance premium was £154 per year in 2021, but this can also be significantly more. Two of the most popular pet insurers in the UK are Pet Plan and Many Pets. You can visit their websites to get a quote.

Healthcare for pets in the UK Veterinary services in the UK Veterinarians provide a wide range of care, from dealing with road traffic accidents to general health checks and flea treatments. You should register your pet with a local vet as soon as you get it. You can use this vet directory to find a practice near you. There are numerous options for accessing round-the-clock and emergency veterinary care. In the first instance, you should call your vet. Most practices offer some type of out-of-hours care in an emergency. With this in mind, it might be worth asking your vet for an emergency number in case you ever need it. Some of the larger animal welfare organizations also offer emergency care. You can search for a local 24-hour clinic such as Medivet UK or Vets Now which have locations around the country. It is important to be aware that out-of-hours veterinary care will cost more, so don’t be afraid to ask for an estimate of the charges. You might also be able to get advice from a vet online. Pet vaccinations in the UK While you don’t legally need to vaccinate your pet, it is strongly advised that you follow a vaccination program that will help keep your pet healthy. There are core vaccines recommended for dogs and cats, as well as other small animals such as rabbits. Most vaccinations need to be completed by the time an animal is a few weeks old, with a booster to follow. After that, there may be some vaccinations your pet will need as an adult. Your vet will be able to advise you. Costs can vary but organizations such as the RSPCA might be able to help with some of the vet bills if you are on a low income. If you have bought a puppy or kitten through a breeder or pet store, they will usually have already sorted their early vaccinations and pet insurance covering the first few weeks after they are brought home. Neutering and spaying Once again, you don’t need to neuter or spay your animal by law, but the Royal Veterinary College advises you to do so. After all, there are many health benefits and it prevents unwanted pregnancies. For dogs, it is recommended from the age of four months and will cost upwards of £150. For cats, it costs around £60 and up. Rabbits are also eligible for the procedure, and your vet will be able to advise you and schedule an appointment. It is a straightforward procedure and doesn’t normally require an overnight stay.

Pet shops in the UK Pets are big business, so you can easily find pet shops in most urban and rural places. One of the biggest is Pets at Home, which has 450 locations nationwide and offers an online service. Pet Planet also has a large online store that offers everything from food and beds, to cages and crates. Most UK high streets will also have a pet shop, and vets will often sell popular products. You can use The Pets & Animals Directory to find a local pet supplier.

Services for pets in the UK There’s no shortage of businesses that cater to the country’s pampered pets, offering everything from fancy grooming and pet portraits to doggy daycare. But as you would expect, the costs can rack up. That said, for many people, demanding jobs no longer have to get in the way of owning a much-loved pooch. Doggy daycare has exploded and the options are numerous. In fact, according to one report from 2021, the UK is only behind the US when it comes to the number of places that offer doggy daycare. The average cost is close to £30 a day but can easily set you back more in expensive cities such as London. Certain conditions may also apply. The award-winning Bruce’s Doggy Day Care in the UK For instance, the award-winning Bruce’s Doggy Day Care, which has five centers in London and the home counties, requires owners to sign up for a minimum of two half-days a week and pay a fixed monthly fee. They must also give a month’s notice when canceling the agreement. The same trend applies to dog walkers. The best way to find a local dog walker is to ask animal owners, search online, search Facebook groups, or use neighborhood classified ads. These services will cost roughly between £10 and £30 per hour. Also this: Going away on holiday? No problem. The best advice is to plan ahead if you are going to need a pet sitter. Cat lovers can use the popular Cat in a Flat to find a sitter local to them. Meanwhile, Barking Mad offers a similar service for dogs, and Rover caters to both. Luxury boarding options can cost from £40 per day and up. To find a grooming service, you can search online for a place near you, ask friends for recommendations, or use social media. You can also just ask the owner of a dapper pet.

Lost pets in the UK Sadly, thousands of pets go missing every year in the UK. Moreover, there has been a rise in people stealing pets, particularly dogs. In fact, evidence suggests that 2,000 dogs were stolen in 2020 as a result of their jump in value. To give yourself the best chance of finding a pet, you can opt to register them with a national pet database. This will help locate your animal with a unique ID number. However, you don’t need to be registered to report a missing pet. And don’t forget that microchipping your pet will also help locate it. Missing cat, substantial reward There are also several organizations that can help if your beloved pet goes missing. These include some of the larger animal charities, as well as companies that are dedicated to finding animals. Two popular ones are Animal Search and Pets Reunited. These allow you to create an account and get alerted when an animal matching your pet’s description is found. You should also make sure to use every resource available locally, including putting up flyers offering rewards. You can also sign up to neighborhood platforms like Nextdoor and use social media to your advantage. Local Facebook groups are particularly useful for finding animals. And finally, make sure to visit and call local shelters and vets near you, too. PETA has also put together a guide to finding lost pets which provides some helpful tips.

The costs of keeping pets in the UK The UK is an expensive place to live and keeping a pet is no exception. For instance, vet bills can easily run into the thousands depending on the type of treatment your pet needs, and insurance can be costly, too. Furthermore, dogs are generally more expensive than cats. Indeed, one pet insurer calculated that vet bills for a small dog can amount to nearly £2,000 for ligament damage. Meanwhile, the management of diabetes was over £1,200. Expatica’s guide to Find out more about the cost of living in the UK Read more Veterinary practice in the UK is an open market, meaning that vets can charge whatever they want. Therefore, you may well find that one vet will be a lot more expensive than another, with postcodes playing a role in this too. With this in mind, it’s important to do your research and shop around before committing to one. And don’t be afraid to ask why a vet recommends certain procedures or treatments. In reality, sometimes they are good to have rather than must-haves. To help reduce these costs, it’s important to keep your pet as healthy as possible. You can do this by making sure it has regular check-ups, keeping vaccinations up to date, and following an appropriate exercise routine.

Selling a pet in the UK All breeders in the UK must have certificates proving the lineage of a certain animal and a license to sell pets. Therefore, you should be suspicious of someone who doesn’t have one. However, if you are selling an animal in your care, you don’t need this and won’t be required to prove anything. That said, if you claim that you are selling a certain breed, then you might need to provide documents to back this up. This is not the UK, but it is Brussels You can advertise on many platforms including Nextdoor, Preloved, Gumtree, and Craigslist, and through social media. Just be aware that some people might question why you are putting a pet up for sale. Others, meanwhile, may believe that these types of sites exploit animals. Craigslist, for example, only allows you to advertise rehoming animals with a small adoption fee. It’s also important to disclose whether the animal has any ongoing medical conditions and, if possible, ask the buyer for proof of address. If you would like to find out how to sell a pet responsibly, you can contact a local shelter or animal charity for guidance.