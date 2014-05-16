Celebrating Sinterklaas in the Netherlands

Sinterklaas: a Dutch tradition Each year, Sinterklaas or Sint Nicolaas (Saint Nicolas) travels from Madrid (Spain) to the Netherlands and Belgium to celebrate his birthday on 5 December. He’ll give away candy (snoepgoed) and presents, and that’s why everyone loves him so much. The Sint is assisted by a large number of Petes (Pieten). These are the ones who leave candy and presents at your house. Obviously, Sinterklaas is there as well, but he’s too old to go through the chimney. That’s why the Petes do it for him and why they are usually covered in soot. The Saint and his entourage travel by steamboat. If, by any chance, their arrival destination doesn’t have a river or water close by, they’ll take some other mode of steam engine. For example, in 2019, they used a steam locomotive to travel to Apeldoorn. 2019 Arrival of Sinterklaas in The Hague, Netherlands (Photo: Pierre Crom/Getty Images) Sinterklaas and the Petes will disembark during the third and fourth weekend of November. The national arrival (landelijke intocht) takes place on the third Saturday in whichever city is chosen that year. On the fourth Sunday, there will be a local parade in your city, town, or village. Once in the Netherlands, the Sint travels on a white horse (schimmel), which is called Ozosnel (literally translated as Ohsoquick). For years, the horse was named Amerigo, but he retired in 2019. Sinterklaas and the Petes will stay in the country for 2-3 weeks to prep for the big day. While his actual birthday is on 6 December, presents are traditionally given on the evening of 5 December (pakjesavond or Sinterklaasavond). The Saint and Petes return to Spain the next day, and another year of waiting begins. What’s the Sinterklaasjournaal? The Sinterklaasjournaal is a popular (fictive) news show that focuses on the leading characters as they travel to and through the Netherlands. It usually starts a week before Sinterklaas’ arrival and is broadcast every day until 5 December. Hosted by Dieuwertje Blok, the show format is like an actual news program with fragments and reports. It often features outrageous storylines that can pose a problem for the holiday celebration. For example, in 2022, they reported that the steamboat Pakjesboot 12 had sunk to the bottom of the sea. Luckily, Sinterklaas had the foresight to order a new ship, and the event was saved.

So, who or what is Sinterklaas? Saint Nicolas was a fourth-century bishop from Myra in present-day Türkiye. He was known as a generous gift-giver with a non-creepy soft spot for children, and his miracles often see him saving them from their inevitable fates. For example, in one story, he sneaks three gold coins into the shoes of three impoverished girls to ensure they can grow up as decent, devout Christians. Another aspect of his legend is that he was a great traveler and seafarer. In one telling, Saint Nicolas calms down a stormy sea and saves the ship and the crew he is traveling with. As such, he is the patron saint of children, sailors, travelers, and all of Greece, among other things. Because the Netherlands and Belgium were historically seafaring countries, Saint Nicolas became a popular figure in their folklore. Like Sinterklaas, Santa Claus and Father Christmas are also based on Saint Nicolas. From bogeyman to saintly man The tradition of Saint Nicolas Day (6 December) is nothing new. It’s been around since the Middle Ages, with the earliest written record being from 1360. Basically, well-behaved children were given food, presents, and money, and mischievous children were admonished. Het Sint Nicolaasfeest by Richard Brakenburg (1685) (Photo: Rijksmuseum collectie SK-A-54) Over the centuries, Saint Nicolas gradually came to be seen as a sort of bogeyman. This had likely to do with the rise of Protestantism and the ban on Catholic saints. While good children were still rewarded, misbehaving children would receive a rod (roe) or a bag of salt. He was also used as an educational tool (i.e., “Watch out, otherwise Sinterklaas will…”). This scary image changed in 1850 with the publishing of the children’s book Sint Nicolaas en zijn Knecht by school teacher Jan Schenkman. Much of the current Sinterklaas tradition derives from this picture book. It describes Saint Nicolas as a dignified old gentleman from Spain. This saintly man (goedheiligman) was stern but friendly, arrived in the Netherlands by steamboat, kept a book of naughty and nice children, and rode his brown horse on the rooftops at night. He also had a young, nameless Black helper who would help him give away presents. The book was hugely popular and remained in publication until the early 1900s. The reprints added more details to the story. For example, the Black assistant became known as Black Pete (Zwarte Piet), and the Sint wouldn’t punish mischievous children anymore; Black Pete would do that. From the 1950s onwards, Sinterklaas slowly transformed from a stern old bishop to a sweet and approachable children’s friend. Nowadays, his character is of someone a bit clumsy and forgetful, yet sharp-of-mind and quick-witted. What does he look like? Sinterklaas is a tall white man with a slim build, long white wavy hair, and a long white beard. He has twinkling eyes and is usually jolly in a very Dutch, down-to-earth kind of way. His traditional dress is that of a bishop, with a purple under-dress, white over-dress, white gloves, and a red cloak. He also wears a tall red miter (mijter) with a golden cross and carries a long golden staff with a curl at the end. The Saint usually holds a book (or a Pete close by to hold the book) in which he keeps track of all the children in the Netherlands and Belgium – whether they were good or bad, their addresses, family members, and what presents they received previously.

The artist formerly known as Black Pete Sinterklaas is assisted by Pete. These are men and women dressed in colorful 16th-century clothing, complete with puff pantaloons and berets with feathers. Some also wear ruffles or white page collars. 2017 arrival of Sinterklaas in Amsterdam (Photo: Romy Arroyo Fernandez/NurPhoto via Getty Images) While some are ‘just’ Pete, others have a specialty. For example, Hoofdpiet manages all the other Petes, and Boekpiet is responsible for keeping track of Sinterklaas’ book. From Zwarte Piet… The first rendition of Pete comes from the 1850 children’s book Sint Nicolaas en zijn Knecht. In the book, he is the nameless Black servant (knecht) of Sinterklaas. He wears a sailor’s uniform, rides a black horse, and lugs around Sinterklaas’ stuff. The picture book does not portray him as a stereotypical caricature; he’s just a regular person doing a job. In the editions that followed, the character was given a name and an outfit change. Black Pete now donned the clothing of a 16th-century Moorish page – with puff trousers, ruffles, and a beret with a feather. He often danced around and sometimes had bells that jingled. He also took to carrying a rod with which he could spank naughty children. Extremely misbehaving children were told Pete would force them into his sack and take them to Madrid as cheap labor. From the 1900s onwards, the image of Zwarte Piet transformed into the blackface minstrel type that (most) people hate today. Sometimes, he wore a fez or a turban. But he always had huge red lips, a poorly maintained frizzy afro, and large golden earrings. His painted-on skin color was also black as night. As culture shifted in the 1960s, Black Pete changed as well. He started speaking without an accent and no longer pretended – or had to pretend – to be overly stupid. He also lost the role of punisher and, instead, started specializing in a particular job (e.g., Navigational Pete (Wegwijspiet)). Like Sinterklaas, Pete became an approachable friendly figure. …to Roetveegpiet From the 1980s onwards, Zwarte Piet was seen as the intelligent, capable assistant of an old, bumbling Sinterklaas. His afro was less frizzy and more curly, and the red lips weren’t as prominent anymore. Still, he was the Black lackey of a white master type. Annual demonstrations in the 1990s and 2010s caused a snail-paced culture shift. While some regions experimented with Rainbow Petes (who were painted green, blue, and purple), most chose to go with a Sooty Pete (Roetveegpiet). This new Pete is no longer Black; instead, it is a white person covered in soot. That is because proponents of the traditional blackface version often use the illogical rhetoric that the character is black due to the soot from the chimneys. Why their clothes remain clean and colorful while their skin is “blacked by soot” continues to be up for debate. In 2018, the Sinterklaasjournaal showed a mix of traditional blackface and Sooty Petes. By 2019, they had completely switched over to Sooty Petes only. The 2019 national arrival of Sinterklaas also featured Roetveegpieten exclusively.

Common Dutch Sinterklaas traditions Candy and chocolate letters An integral part of the Dutch Sinterklaas tradition is candy and baked goods. The most iconic Sinterklaas treats are pepernoten or kruidnoten – small, round baked cookies with aromatic spices like cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves. 2017 arrival of Sinterklaas in Amsterdam (Photo: Romy Arroyo Fernandez/NurPhoto via Getty Images) These bite-sized treats come in various flavors, including those covered in chocolate. You can also buy a mixed bag with pepernoten, tum tummetjes, and schuimpjes; this is called strooigoed (i.e., candy that is scattered around). Another popular Sinterklaas treat is the chocolate letter (chocoladeletter). These delightful confections are usually made of high-quality chocolate (milk, dark, or white, depending on your taste) and molded into the shape of a letter. It’s very common to get the first letter of your name in your shoe (see below) or during pakjesavond. Other typical treats include: Gingerbread dolls (taai taai)

Marzipan (marsepein) or fondant

Borstplaat (similar to fudge)

Frogs (kikkers) and mice (muizen)

Chocolate coins (munten)

Banketstaaf or amandelstaaf

Speculoos doll (speculaas pop) Placing your shoe In the weeks leading up to 5 December, young children can ‘place their shoe’ (schoen zetten) at night to get fruit, candy, or small presents. They typically do this just three to five times per year and usually only on the weekends. Traditionally, shoes are placed in front of the fireplace. Nowadays, you can also leave them near the central heating system or backdoor and window as long as Pete can still go inside. Some stores and public places also allow children to leave out paper shoes. That way, every child can get candy regardless of their economic background. Usually, the child will give Sinterklaas and his entourage something as well (e.g., a carrot, apple, or sugar cubes for the horse and a drawing or letter for Sint and Pete). They’ll also sing songs (sinterklaasliedjes) to let them know their shoes are set. The next morning, it’s apparent Sinterklaas and Pete stopped by because the carrots and drawings are gone, having been replaced by candy. Pakjesavond On the evening of 5 December, families of young children gather around to celebrate Sinterklaas. Some parents will leave a sack full of gifts near the front or back door and ask a neighbor to knock (making it appear as if Pete just dropped them off). Others will hide the presents underneath a blanket until they are ready for a magical reveal (usually when the child is distracted). Photo: middelveld/Getty Images Each family member will take turns unwrapping a gift. When all is done, people usually sing more songs to thank Sinterklaas and Pete and give them a warm send-off back to Spain. Older children and adults Between the ages of 6 to 9, children usually realize that Sinterklaas is make-believe. They become part of the secret keepers and do their best to keep it magical for those who still believe. However, that doesn’t mean they don’t get presents anymore. Once the cat is out of the bag for everyone in the family or group, the celebration changes into a Secret Santa. The traditions differ per group (e.g., family, friends, schoolmates, colleagues), but they usually include: Drawing names

Creating a surprise (pronounced sur-preesuh) – DIY wrapping that makes it look like something else, for example, an animal

Writing a humorous poem – depending on the group, these could be good-natured (talking about the gift), mean-spirited (ridiculing the gift-getter), or something in between