Human and civil rights in the Netherlands

Political rights in the Netherlands All Dutch citizens over the age of 18 can vote. Every four years, there are elections for the House of Representatives (Tweede Kamer), the Senate (Eerste Kamer), the Provincial Council, municipal councils, district water boards, and the European Parliament. EU citizens can take part in municipal and water authority elections. They can also vote in the European Parliament polls in the Netherlands or their home country. Meanwhile, other expats with a residence permit who’ve been living in the Netherlands for at least five years may only take part in the water authority elections. Waiting to vote in The Hague (Photo: LIVINUS/Getty Images) The House of Representatives has 150 seats, and political parties need 76 to reach a majority. No party has ever won over 50% of the votes in the history of the country. That’s why the Dutch government usually consists of several parties that form a coalition. The current coalition government is led by Mark Rutte, and contains the following parties: People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy (Volkspartij voor Vrijheid en Democratie – VVD)

Christian Democratic Appeal (Christen-Democratisch Appèl – CDA)

Democrats ’66 (Democraten ’66 – D66)

Christian Union (ChristenUnie – CU)

If you want to become a Dutch politician, you are in luck. Anyone in the Netherlands can join a political party or start one of their own. You don't have to be a Dutch national, nor is there an age limit. There is a price tag, however; new parties must be registered with the Central Polling Station (in Dutch).

Women’s rights and gender equality In the Netherlands, all genders have equal rights, opportunities, and responsibilities. It is against the law to discriminate on the grounds of gender. Women are equal to men and should be treated as such. Employees of all genders must get the same salary, and pregnancy cannot be grounds for dismissal. According to the 2022 Gender Equality Index, which measures the concept of gender equality in European countries, the Netherlands ranks in third place with a score of 77.3 out of 100 points. This value is 8.7 points ahead of the EU average of 68.6. Photo: Ana Fernandez/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images In practice, women’s rights leave much to be desired. The Economist’s Glass-ceiling Index, which determines the role and influence of women in the workforce, lists the Netherlands as 20th out of 29. That is two places below the average score of countries from the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), an intergovernmental organization. A recent study by Tilburg University shows that Dutch women often face implicit bias and stereotyping from a young age. According to this study, women are seen as less ambitious, have other work preferences, should negotiate better, and, finally, should work more hours. An official report by the Social and Cultural Planning Office even concluded that part-time working culture in the Netherlands ‘hinders’ women. If you feel discriminated against because of your gender, you can reach out to WO=MEN or any of the other organizations that fight for women’s rights.

Lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, and asexual (LGBTQIA+) rights in the Netherlands have long been some of the most progressive in the world. Same-sex sexual activity was first decriminalized in 1811, and Amsterdam's first gay bar opened in 1927. The COC, one of the world's first gay rights organizations, was founded in Amsterdam in 1946, and the Netherlands became the first country to legalize same-sex marriages in 2001. Protesters from the organization 'Niet Gay Genoeg' (Not Gay Enough), in support of LGBTQ+ asylum seekers (Photo: Ana Fernandez/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images) Amsterdam Pride is one of the most renowned celebrations of LGBTQIA+ culture around the world. The annual festival attracts almost 500,000 visitors each year and takes place in late July and early August.

Although the LGBTQIA+ community has most of the same rights as cisgender heterosexual people, there are still some major injustices that the community experiences. According to Rainbow Europe, the Netherlands only has an LGBTI equality score of 56%. The country ranks 13th best out of 49 in Europe. Key examples of inequalities include that gay men can only donate blood if they've had the same sexual partner in the past 12 months, and conversion therapy is not yet banned.

Workers’ and labor rights in the Netherlands Whether you are allowed to work in the Netherlands depends on your nationality. If you are from the European Economic Area (EEA) or Switzerland, you can find a job without a work permit. People from outside that area do need a permit. You can apply for either an employment permit (Tewerkstellingsvergunning – TWV) or a single permit (Gecombineerde vergunning voor verblijf en arbeid – GVVA), which is a combined residence and work permit. Employers can only hire someone from outside the EEA and Switzerland if they cannot find a suitable candidate from inside that area or if the vacancy is difficult to fill. Refugees from Ukraine may be eligible for the Temporary Protection Directive of the European Union and are also allowed to work in the Netherlands without a work permit. Transport workers striking in Utrecht (Photo: Selman Aksünger/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images) Once you have found employment, you are entitled to labor rights. For example: It is against the law to discriminate based on religion, political opinion, nationality, race, sex, sexual orientation, civil status, disability, or age.

Employees over 23 are entitled to minimum wage. If you are younger than 23, you are entitled to a percentage of the minimum wage.

Male, female, and non-binary employees must be paid equally.

Your shift cannot last more than 12 hours, and a working week cannot exceed 60 hours.

You are (in most cases) entitled to sick pay when you are physically unable to do your work.

Pregnant employees are entitled to 16 weeks of maternity leave and are protected from dismissal during the pregnancy.

All employees can join a trade union. Employers cannot terminate an employee’s contract because of their union membership.

If given timely notice, employees have the right to strike, but only as a last resort.

Anti-racism and anti-discrimination legislation Everyone in the Netherlands is entitled to equal treatment, as the constitution states. The Equal Treatment Act is a separate law that deals with direct and indirect discrimination based on religion or belief, political orientation, race, gender, age, nationality, sexual orientation, and civil status. Photo: Romy Arroyo Fernandez/NurPhoto/Getty Images Unfortunately, racism and discrimination are still prevalent in Dutch society. The Volkskrant (in Dutch) reports that this prejudice usually targets Muslims, Moroccans, Turkish people, and people from the Antilles, Suriname, China, Vietnam, and other non-Western countries. Other minorities such as the LGBTQIA+ community, the elderly, and disabled people also face discrimination, according to the NOS (in Dutch). If you witness racism or you feel you are being discriminated against, you can take legal action. You can report your complaint to the police or the Netherlands Institute for Human Rights. Likewise, you can submit a complaint by calling the national discrimination helpline (+31 900 235 4354, which costs €0.10 per minute) or report it anonymously at Meld Misdaad Anoniem (+31 800 7000).

Where can you report a human rights violation? There are many people and organizations that can help if you feel that your rights are being denied or abused. The main problem-solver is the Netherlands Institute for Human Rights, which handles complaints about discrimination in schools, housing, shopping, employment, nightlife, entertainment, sports, and more. If you have a complaint about a government body, you can submit your report to the National Ombudsman. This independent organization monitors the government’s compliance with human rights. There is also a separate entity for complaints related to children’s rights. You can reach the Children’s Ombudsman for issues with government bodies, schools, healthcare organizations, voluntary youth care, and childcare facilities. The Data Protection Authority takes in questions and tips about personal data protection and addresses any violation of privacy legislation in the Netherlands. You can also decide to go to court and have the Dutch judicial system handle issues. If they do not rule in your favor, the next step is to file an appeal to the European Court of Human Rights.