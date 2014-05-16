An overview of newspapers in the Netherlands Dutch newspapers are issued every day in the Netherlands, except for Sunday and some public holidays. There are currently 28 printed daily newspapers, of which 10 are national, 16 are regional, and one is local. Some regional newspapers also offer editions for smaller regions throughout the Netherlands.

National Dutch newspapers There are 10 national newspapers in the Netherlands. According to the circulation date released in 2017 (the last year that print circulations are allowed to be released), these rank as follows: De Telegraaf

Algemeen Dagblad

Metro

De Volkskrant

NRC Handelsblad

Trouw

Het Financieele Dagblad

Reformatorisch Dagblad

NRC Next

Het Financieele Dagblad The five most popular national newspapers De Telegraaf The most widely-read newspaper in the Netherlands is De Telegraaf, which is based in Amsterdam. The newspaper has a populist, right-wing alignment and while it has some sensationalist stories, it has a serious tone when dealing with hard news stories and sports coverage. Additionally, it is the only major broadsheet national newspaper in the Netherlands. The others are tabloids. Algemeen Dagblad (AD) The second most widely-read newspaper is the Algemeen Dagblad (or AD), which is based in Rotterdam. The newspaper is neutral and carries no political or religious agenda. A regional supplement is available with local dailies in Rotterdam, Utrecht, and The Hague. The AD Haagsche Courant (for The Hague region) and the AD Rotterdams Dagblad (for the Rotterdam region) appear in both a morning and an evening edition. In addition, the national edition is available throughout the country. Metro Metro is the third most popular newspaper in the Netherlands in terms of circulation; it is also the only free one. Many train and bus commuters throughout the country read it in the morning. The newspaper is based in Amsterdam and is a tabloid in format. If you are a newcomer to the Netherlands and learning Dutch, reading Metro is a good way to supplement your Dutch language course. De Volkskrant Forth in the table of circulation is De Volkskrant which is based in Amsterdam and was formerly a center-left Catholic broadsheet. It became a left-wing newspaper in the 1960s but began softening its stance in 1980. People now regard it as a medium-sized centrist compact. NRC Handelsblad Based in Rotterdam, the fifth-largest newspaper, the NRC Handelsblad is a daily evening newspaper and is regarded as being progressively liberal. Furthermore, it is generally accepted as the country’s newspaper of record, offering high-quality editorial and news-gathering functions. Expatica’s guide to Prefer watching the news on TV? Find out more here Read more

Regional Dutch newspapers There are currently 16 regional daily newspapers in the Netherlands. These provide important information about what is going on in your region. Residents can take out a subscription to their local town paper to stay up to date with all the latest events and news in the area. Interestingly, more than 90% of newspapers distributed in the Netherlands are sold to subscribers. Furthermore, some regional newspapers have a higher number of subscribers than some of the much larger nationwide newspapers. All regional Dutch newspapers are paid and in tabloid format. According to the circulation date released in 2017 (the last year that print circulations are allowed to be released), these rank as follows: De Limburger

Gelderlander

Stentor

Noordhollands Dagblad

Dagblad van het Noorden

Brabants Dagblad

Tubantia

Eindhovens Dagblad

BN De Stem

Leeuwarder Courant

Het Parool

Provinciale Zeeuwse Courant

Haarlems Dagblad

Leidsch Dagblad

De Gooi- en Eemlander

Friesch Dagblad

Dutch news websites in the Netherlands It goes without saying that the internet play a major role in delivering news and other important information to people in the Netherlands. While there are numerous websites that provide news and information in Dutch, these are among the most popular: ad.nl

geenstijl.nl

metronieuws.nl

NOS.nl

nrc.nl

nu.nl

rtlnieuws.nl

telegraaf.nl

trouw.nl

volkskrant.nl It is important to note that while these websites provide information in Dutch, it is possible to translate it into English by using Google Translate.