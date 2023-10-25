Shanthy Milne

Shanthy is a writer and documentary producer with ten years’ experience making films for the BBC and Channel 4. Born in London to Sri Lankan/Malaysian parents, she feels most at home when in motion. Her itchy feet brought her to Amsterdam where she now lives.

Recognizing freedom of movement as a privilege denied to many, Shanthy also works with Detention Action, a UK charity supporting people detained under immigration powers.

Aside from Expatica, Shanthy has written for The Guardian, Riposte, Drift, and PostScript magazines. She also writes fiction and is a finalist on Penguin’s Write Now scheme.