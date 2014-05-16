Preschool and daycare in the Netherlands

Childcare in the Netherlands In the Lowcountry, children can access free primary school education from the day they turn four. Before that — while not compulsory — most families opt to send their children to daycare or preschool. Photo: Artist unknown/Shutterstock Children can typically enroll part-time at preschool (peuterspeelzaal) from 2 to 2.5. Daycare centers (kinderdagverblijf or kinderdagopvang) offer longer hours of care and cater to children from birth until they start school at four. Expatica’s guide to Discover more about childcare in the Netherlands Read more Childcare providers in the Netherlands are usually private entities charging hourly fees for their services. In most cases, the government offers income-assessed subsidies that are designed to keep childcare affordable. Although the costs of Dutch childcare appear to be higher than the European average, once you factor in all the benefits, the prices are comparable. Children identified with developmental delays can receive a voor- en vroegschoolse educatie (VVE), which entitles them to a certain number of extra preschool hours to receive more lessons.

What is a preschool (peuterspeelzaal)? Between the ages of two and four, children in the Netherlands can attend a Dutch preschool for three to five half-days per week. Dutch daycares and preschools are practically the same, although the opening hours of preschools are shorter. If a child attends daycare, they usually don’t go to preschool and vice versa. At preschool, children learn to socialize through play. The preschool toys and educational materials are similar to those found in Dutch primary schools. Photo: Yan Krukov/Pexels For many children, preschool can help to ease the transition to regular school due to the similarity of the environment and familiar faces. These are often located near Dutch primary schools (basischool) or even on the school premises. The Municipal Health Services (Gemeentelijke Gezondheidsdienst, GGD) and the Dutch Inspectorate of Education (Onderwijsinspectie) regularly inspect preschools. Preschool staff requires childcare qualifications. There must be at least two qualified staff members per group, and the maximum group size is 16 children. As this form of school must be available for every child in the Netherlands, families can apply for childcare allowances. This includes families with stay-at-home parents who don’t necessarily need childcare but still want their children to socialize and gain the necessary skills for primary school. Preschool voor- en vroegschoolse educate (VVE) indication According to the Dutch government, over 15% of children in the Netherlands are at risk of developing a language delay. Each municipality is responsible for identifying these children by assessing their development and looking at factors such as parental education and the spoken language at home. When appropriate, children will receive a VVE indication during routine health checks at the child health center (consultatiebureau). The VVE stands for voor- en vroegschoolse educatie, an early childhood education program focusing on language skills and cognitive, physical, and social-emotional development. With a VVE indication, children get extra lessons to catch up on their milestones. In this case, preschool is largely free, though a parent contribution might be required. Although many expat children don’t speak Dutch at home, this does not guarantee a VVE indication, as children tend to pick up the language quickly once they start school. What do children do at preschool? Preschool hours are usually shorter than a full daycare or school day. Days normally begin around 08:30 and end between 12:30 and 13:30. Some preschools also run an afternoon schedule. Photo: Leo Rivas/Unsplash The preschool will provide a light meal or the parents will send a packed lunch with their child, if they are still at the facility during luchtime. Below is a typical schedule of a preschool day: Time Activity 08:20 Drop off 08:30 Circle time (e.g., songs, discussion of the previous day and the day ahead, and introduction to the monthly theme) 08:50 Activity (related to a monthly theme) or free play 09:15 Activity (associated with a monthly theme) or storytime 09:30 Circle time and snack time 10:00 Free play 10:30 Outdoor play or physical activity in-doors 11:15 Reading or songs 11:45 Lunch 12:30 Pick up Typical peuterspeelzaal schedule Parents usually receive an annual report on their child’s progress. Children are not formally assessed for educational targets, but staff will monitor their development. If they identify any issues, they will communicate this to the parents, who can request additional support. When children turn four and move on to primary education, most preschools will share their insights into the child’s development, background, personality, and likes or dislikes, with the new school. Finding and choosing a preschool in the Netherlands Some preschools have an open day so that parents can visit without an appointment. Other times, parents have to contact the school directly to arrange a visit. Most municipalities have a school finder (schoolwijzer) on their website where parents can search for a preschool by postal code. You can also use the National Childcare Register to find approved preschools and read inspection reports. Preschools in the Netherlands are almost exclusively Dutch-language environments. Expats seeking an English-language preschool should consider a dedicated international preschool or nursery (often attached to an international school). How to enrol in preschool in the Netherlands Parents can enroll their children at a preschool on or after their first birthday. The school will contact you in the lead-up to your child’s second birthday to discuss the placement and arrange a starting date. Photo: Peter Idowu/Unsplash It’s worthwhile to visit a few preschools before applying. Preschools don’t have the huge waiting lists that daycare centers have, but you might still have to wait a few weeks (occasionally months) before getting a place. If your child does not secure a spot at your requested time, you can choose to enlist at another preschool or wait for a space to open up. When registering, you will need your BSN number, as well as that of your child. You will also need to sign a contract and provide your address and bank details. Costs of preschool in the Netherlands Each preschool determines its hourly rate, although it is typically between €8.50 and €11. Families where both parents work (or single-parent working families) can claim childcare benefits (kinderopvangtoeslag) toward preschool fees. You can apply for these allowances directly from the Belastingdienst. If you are not eligible for the government’s childcare benefit, you might qualify for a municipal subsidy. In that case, the preschool will ask for proof of income and apply directly to the municipality on your behalf. The municipality pays the subsidy to the preschool, and you will receive a bill for any of the remaining fees.

What is a parent-run crèche ( ouderparticipatiecrèche ) ? The Netherlands has seven unique parent-run crèches, known collectively as ouderparticipatiecrèche’s (OPCs). Five of these are in Utrecht, and two are in Amsterdam. At these centers, parents take turns caring for each other’s children. Each parent is present at the crèche for half a day. In return, their child can attend several half days when other parents care for the group. Parents are volunteering their time (i.e., unpaid) but childcare fees still apply. However, these fees are considerably lower than traditional daycare costs, and you will still be able to claim childcare allowances. OPCs comply with the same regulations as other childcare providers. Although, there are two exceptions: parents don’t need any special childcare training, and supervision by two employees is not necessary when caring for a baby.

What are playgroups (speelinloop)? A speelinloop is a drop-in playgroup for children under three. Photo: Alexander Dummer/Unsplash Cities with large expat populations also have international playgroups. Many churches and religious institutes run playgroups, most of which are open to the broader public. Parents can also sign up for playgroups that follow a specialized educational approach, such as Montessori, for example, The Montessori Village (Haarlem) and the Jacaranda Tree Montessori (Amsterdam). They are an excellent way to meet local families and practice speaking Dutch in an informal setting. Playgroups that are organized or funded by the municipality have similar toys and equipment to preschools and can help prepare you and your child for the Dutch primary school experience. Groups listed on municipal websites tend to be run by qualified staff, as are those following particular educational approaches (such as Waldorf or Montessori). Parents or volunteers are more likely to run church or community groups. What do children do at a playgroup? Playgroups typically last around two hours in the morning or afternoon. Free playgroups tend not to require parents to stay around, while paid playgroups can ask you to attend the entire session. Most playgroups are informal, and children are free to choose what they want to do. In some cases, they set up a themed activity or craft table. Groups that offer snacks can encourage children to sit together for mealtime, and occasionally there can be special activities, such as musical performances or storytelling. Finding a playgroup in the Netherlands Parents can ask their child’s health center for contact details of local playgroups. Larger cities like Amsterdam might even have a playgroup directory on the municipal website. Photo: CDC/Unsplash The Angloinfo website has a comprehensive list of international and English-language playgroups in and around Amsterdam, Leiden, the Hague (Den Haag), and Rotterdam. To make sure their online information is up-to-date and avoid disappointment, you should always contact the playgroups before visiting. Enrollment and fees for playgroups in the Netherlands Specialized playgroups require you to enroll and pay for a fixed time beforehand. They tend to fill up fast, and you might need to place your child on a waiting list. Most playgroups, however, are free walk-in sessions, occasionally requesting a donation or piece of fruit to share among the children. Childcare subsidies can only be used after one year and three months of the start of the playgroup.

Other childcare options in the Netherlands Alternative childcare options for younger children in the Netherlands include: Childminders (gastouders) – licensed carers who look after children of all ages. Childminders can care for up to six children simultaneously, either at their home or in a care center.

– licensed carers who look after children of all ages. Childminders can care for up to six children simultaneously, either at their home or in a care center. Nannies – professional, qualified childcare providers employed by a family to provide their children with exclusive care

– professional, qualified childcare providers employed by a family to provide their children with exclusive care Au pairs – a young person who lives with and provides support to a host family in exchange for room and board

– a young person who lives with and provides support to a host family in exchange for room and board Babysitters (oppas) – teenagers, neighbors, friends, or family who provide informal, ad-hoc childcare or search on online portals like Charly Cares or Sitley

– teenagers, neighbors, friends, or family who provide informal, ad-hoc childcare or search on online portals like Charly Cares or Sitley Crèches – some workplaces provide crèches exclusively for their employees. These operate in the same way as normal Dutch daycares.

– some workplaces provide crèches exclusively for their employees. These operate in the same way as normal Dutch daycares. Buurtgezinnen – a social initiative connecting neighborhood families to help each other raise their children, especially when one family is experiencing difficulty

Transitioning from daycare to 'big school' Children in the Netherlands can start primary school on their fourth birthday. Once they turn five, attendance is mandatory (leerplicht). Children pick up many skills they need for regular school at daycare and preschool, such as listening, following instructions, and socializing with other children. Naturally, daycares focus more on childcare than educational development as they care for children from birth. However, when the time approaches for children to go to primary school, most daycares explain and prepare the children for the significant change. At preschool, the objective is to prepare children for school emotionally, developmentally, and physically. This is more central to their purpose than providing childcare. Many preschools are near or on the same site as a primary school, so children will already feel comfortable in the school environment. It's normal for childcare staff to discuss a child's development and school readiness with parents. Staff will also share their knowledge about the enrollment process and the various teaching methods offered by the schools in their vicinity.

General tips for daycare in the Netherlands According to Dutch cultural tradition, treating others on your birthday brings good luck. That’s why it’s customary — and socially mandatory — to take small treats (tractaties) for the class and the teachers on your child’s birthday. Common treats include fruit, cakes, raisins, or chocolate bars. Many childcare centers ask that parents opt for healthy treats with little to no sugar. Children also give teachers and carers gifts on the last day of school and on Teacher’s Day (Dag van de Leraar) on 5 October. When sending your child to daycare or preschool, it’s a good idea to label their clothing and leave a spare set of clothes for your child at the childcare center.