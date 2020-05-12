The Dutch language

Where is Dutch spoken? Dutch is the third most spoken Germanic language, after English and German. Still, only close to 24 million speak it as a first language, so it won’t win a popularity contest, by far. It is the official language in the Netherlands and the Flemish part of Belgium. Suriname and the Caribbean part of the Kingdom of the Netherlands (Aruba, Curaçao, and Sint Maarten) also speak Dutch officially. Outside of those areas, you’d be hard-pressed to find much interest in learning it. Dutch speaking countries, source But fear not – you’ll have no problem communicating in Dutch-speaking countries. Many Dutch speakers, especially those in business and in large cities, can hold their own with English and other languages.

Language diversity in the Netherlands Close to 18 million people speak Dutch in the Netherlands, where it is the official language. And yet, there is incredible linguistical diversity, from accents and dialects to actually recognized languages, in the Kingdom of the Netherlands: West Frisian: West Frisian is an official language in the northern province of Friesland. It has close to 500 000 speakers, although numbers seem to be declining.

West Frisian is an official language in the northern province of Friesland. It has close to 500 000 speakers, although numbers seem to be declining. Papiamento: it is an official language in the island municipality of Bonaire (off the coast of Venezuela). It is also the first language for many in Curaçao and Aruba.

it is an official language in the island municipality of Bonaire (off the coast of Venezuela). It is also the first language for many in Curaçao and Aruba. English: The special municipalities of Saba and Sint Eustatius are English-speaking. Most of the education does not include Dutch as a first language, there, in Curaçao and Sint Maarten.

The special municipalities of Saba and Sint Eustatius are English-speaking. Most of the education does not include Dutch as a first language, there, in Curaçao and Sint Maarten. Dialects: There are several clusters of dialects, like Dutch Low Saxon and Limburgish. Practically everyone speaks Dutch alongside them. In Belgium, people speak Flemish Dutch, a group of Dutch dialects, alongside French and, to a lesser extent, German. The Dutch Language Union sets the rules for the language and takes Dutch spoken in the Netherlands as the standard. However, there are still relatively large grammar and usage differences between the two variants of the language.

Dutch language history and origins Dutch is part of the Germanic branch of Indo-European languages. Very much like its geography, it stands somewhere between English and German. The oldest record of a sentence in Dutch dates from 510, though a modern-Dutch speaker could not make sense of it (Maltho thi afrio lito is the sentence, which would translate to “I say to you, I free you, serf!”) By 1150, Dutch had taken further shape as a distinct language, although there were still regional differences. The proper standardization of Dutch, and the start of Dutch as we know it today, had to do with rebellion. The low countries, which at the time included Antwerp, wanted to assert their independence from Spain. A traditional Afrikaner family in 1886 (Photo: Joseph Rauscher) Around the 1500s, language became an important way to unify territories, giving people a common culture against the Spanish. Modern Belgium and Luxembourg followed a different route: French and Austrian rule imposed French and German as official languages. The Kingdom of the Netherlands does have a colonial past, but you wouldn’t be able to tell based on language: The closest language to Dutch in a former settlement is in South Africa. Farmers (boers), who settled there, soon began speaking their own variant of Dutch. Until the 1920s, the European language rules were still valid. However, under nationalist Afrikaner governments, a preference for the local Afrikaans customs gave way to proper Afrikaans.

In Indonesia, while historical – and particularly legal – documents are in Dutch, few people there can read, let alone speak, Dutch proficiently.

Around 300,000 people in the US and Canada speak a variant of Dutch at home.

Dutch grammar and pronunciation Dutch is relatively easy to learn, as it does not involve many articles, nor a case system. Articles: There is one indefinite article ‘een‘ (a), and two definite articles, ‘de‘ and ‘het’. However, ask any Dutch person when to use which, and they will tell you that you just have to get a feel for it. Grammar: Because there is no case system, you don’t need to use different articles or adjectives for subjects and objects. The hardest part of Dutch grammar for English speakers is the word order, which tends to be reversed. But again, the best way to learn, to get this under the knee, as the Dutch would say, is to read, read, read. Officially, people speak Algemeen Nederlands (Standard Dutch). But, in such a small country, people are able to pinpoint where you hail from just by how you talk. There’s the plat Amsterdams, with colorful double entendre. Or the hard ‘r’ from Rotterdam, really different from the zachte (soft) g and r sound of the Brabanders. And while Dutch is relatively easy to learn for English speakers, it is famously difficult to pronounce. If you are a native Spanish or Arabic speaker, you will not have any trouble pronouncing the guttural g. But almost everyone runs into trouble trying to differentiate between the ui, and u, or the ei and ij sounds.

Fun facts about the Dutch language If you have ever had coleslaw, or a cookie, or been to Brooklyn, you already speak some Dutch!

There is a form of street slang that borrows heavily from Yiddish: bargoens. While mostly associated with traveling communities, some of the words have entered regular usage, particularly in Amsterdam. So if you ever take your misjpoge to Mokum’s Jordaan neighborhood, have some gotspe and order a pikketanisie! Koekjes Martin Van Buren, the eighth president of the United States, is the only U.S. president whose first language was not English: he was a native Dutch speaker.

During World War II, Dutch people would try to identify German spies among them by asking them to pronounce the word Scheveningen, a seaside resort in The Hague.