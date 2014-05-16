The Netherlands is the only country in the world where the government subsidises international education because education is mandatory for all children (from five to 18 years old) residing in the Netherlands. This means, however, that teachers with foreign permanent teaching credentials (licence or certificate) who want to teach in the Netherlands must meet the standards set by the Dutch Ministry of Education.
If you are not a qualified teacher you are not allowed to teach at any of the Dutch international schools. If you are a fully qualified teacher, then you must have your foreign teaching credentials recognised by the Dutch Ministry of Education.
If you want to know if you qualify for teaching in the Netherlands according to the the rules and regulations of the Dutch Ministry of Education, simply download a form from Educaide, fill it in and send it by email (in Word format) to [email protected]. On the basis of the information you provide, Educaide will be able to give you advice on the steps to take to obtain the accreditation, as well as other possible red-tape procedures.
Teaching in the Netherlands
In 2017, reports revealed that the shortage of primary school teachers in some areas in the Netherlands was so acute that students were being offered paid work in their second year in training college. Schools are also starting to offer benefits to lure in the top performing students, such as laptops, bonuses, guaranteed jobs on graduation or other gifts. There was a reported shortfall of some 900 teachers in 2017, with teacher numbers dwindling from 7,300 in 2005 to 3,800 in 2015.
Wages for teaching in the Netherlands
In 2017, primary school teachers in the Netherlands went on a one-hour strike to protest the wage gap between primary and secondary teachers in the Netherlands, with the difference estimated at around 7–21% less.
Primary school teachers in the Netherlands can expect to earn a starting monthly salary of around €2,900 including bonuses (before Dutch taxes), rising to monthly maximum of some EUR 5,300. For secondary schools teachers in the Netherlands the equivalent wages are approximately €3,100 and €6,300. The government announced, however, that there was currently no budget to cover the education wage gap, which could result in further strikes. There are around 7,000 primary schools in the Netherlands.
Educaide is the International Education Solution House, advising all stakeholders in a wide range of issues pertaining to international and bilingual education in the Netherlands.
They also assist teachers finding jobs at international and bilingual schools. If you are seeking a teaching position, you can also contact Educaide (as outlined above) or view their website for vacancies.
For more information, visit the Dutch Ministry of Education’s website in either the Dutch language or English.