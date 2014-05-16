The Netherlands is the only country in the world where the government subsidises international education because education is mandatory for all children (from five to 18 years old) residing in the Netherlands. This means, however, that teachers with foreign permanent teaching credentials (licence or certificate) who want to teach in the Netherlands must meet the standards set by the Dutch Ministry of Education.

If you are not a qualified teacher you are not allowed to teach at any of the Dutch international schools. If you are a fully qualified teacher, then you must have your foreign teaching credentials recognised by the Dutch Ministry of Education.

If you want to know if you qualify for teaching in the Netherlands according to the the rules and regulations of the Dutch Ministry of Education, simply download a form from Educaide, fill it in and send it by email (in Word format) to [email protected]. On the basis of the information you provide, Educaide will be able to give you advice on the steps to take to obtain the accreditation, as well as other possible red-tape procedures.