Who can apply for a highly skilled migrant residence permit in the Netherlands? This type of permit is available to non-EU/EFTA nationals who meet the requirements for the permit category they are applying in. Typically, this means that they have a confirmed job offer or placement from a Dutch employer or sponsoring organization and meet the salary requirements. Notably, you do not need to meet these requirements when applying for a self-employed or orientation year residence permit. In most cases, applicants need a visa to enter the Netherlands. This is known as a provisional residence permit (machtiging tot voorlopig verblijf – MVV). However, nationals from the following nine countries can enter the Netherlands without an MVV. They will just need a residence permit if they plan to stay in the country for more than three months: Australia

Canada

Japan

Monaco

New Zealand

South Korea

United Kingdom

United States of America

Vatican City Notably, nationals from EU/EFTA member states don’t need a visa or residence permit to work in the Netherlands and can move freely.

Working on a skilled migrant permit in the Netherlands You can usually work as soon as you arrive as a highly skilled migrant in the Netherlands. If you have applied for an MVV, you will show this at border control when you arrive. Otherwise, you can collect your permit from the IND shortly after arriving. You can exchange your MVV for a long-stay residence permit at your local IND office anytime within the first 90 days of arriving. All residents also need to register with their local authority within three months of their arrival. This means they will enter into the Personal Records Database (Basisregistratie Personen – BRP) and will get a citizen service number (burgerservicenummer – BSN). This is needed for many things including social security and tax purposes. You will need to inform the IND of any changes which may affect your Dutch residence purposes. This includes changing jobs, becoming unemployed, leaving work to enter full-time study, or family members wanting to join you. If you become unemployed, you usually have at least three months to look for a new job that meets the requirements for one of the Dutch work permits. You may also have to change your residence permit if you get a new job or leave your job to go and do something else in the Netherlands. When your residence permit is due to expire, you can apply to renew it through the IND three months before the expiration date.

Residence permits and citizenship for skilled migrants in the Netherlands You will have either a temporary residence permit or GVVA (combined temporary residence permit and work permit) for your first five years in the Netherlands. Once you have been in the country for five years, you may be eligible to apply for permanent residence in the Netherlands or even full Dutch citizenship as long as you meet all the requirements. Once you are a citizen or permanent resident, you will receive additional rights and won’t need a work permit for employment. This means that you can change jobs freely.

Highly skilled migrants in the Netherlands can be joined by spouses/partners and children aged under 18. These family members can apply for their permits at the same time if everyone is traveling to the Netherlands together, or apply for a family reunion residence permit at a later date. The cost is €210 for spouses/partners and €70 for children. Family members usually have the same rights as the relatives they are joining. For example, they will have the right to work, although their employer will usually need to apply for a separate work permit (TWV). If your family member is from a country in the EU/EFTA, they won't need any visa or permit and can travel freely under the EU free movement rules.