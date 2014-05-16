Finding jobs in the Netherlands

Work in the Netherlands The job market in the Netherlands Dutch unemployment figures are among the lowest in the European Union (EU), standing at 3.5% in March 2023 (compared to 6%). Youth unemployment stands at 8%, well below the EU average of 14%. The Netherlands has a relatively stable economy, with plenty of foreign investment due to advantageous tax conditions. As such, the country is home to a wide range of international and multinational companies. Dutch internationals alone include ING Group, Royal Dutch Shell Group, Unilever, Philips, and Heineken. There are also plenty of recruitment agencies aimed at placing foreign workers in the Dutch workforce. High-rise offices along the Amstel River in Amsterdam, the Netherlands (Photo: Marc Rauw/Getty Images) There are a number of thriving and growing job sectors in the Netherlands. These include: Agriculture and food

Creative industries

Chemicals

Energy

IT

Health and life sciences

Logistics

Service and hospitality Unemployment rate and job vacancies There were 442,000 jobs available in the Netherlands at the end of 2022. This includes nearly 35,000 public sector jobs. Sectors with the highest number of vacancies include commercial services, wholesale and retail, business services, manufacturing and energy, and health and social work. Highly skilled workers are in great demand; so much so that there’s a fast-track immigration process to get them in. There are also tax benefits (the 30% tax ruling) for some international employees, including engineers, technical workers, IT specialists, finance bros, and experienced sales, marketing, and customer service employees. Work and business culture in the Netherlands The Dutch usually work 36–40 hours per week. Working hours are typically between 09:00 and 17:00, although out-of-hours and shift work is also common. Unless working in hospitality or at the managerial level, employees are not expected to work overtime (and it’s even frowned upon). In general, business is very well-structured within organizations. Dutch society is relatively egalitarian and this translates into the workplace. In fact, companies often have a horizontal organizational structure and they usually follow step-by-step plans. Labor laws and rights in the Netherlands Dutch labor laws are quite extensive and offer protection to employees in terms of work hours, holidays, and rules around dismissal. Your contract should specify the full details of your employment including the length of the contract, employee rights, and work conditions. A number of Dutch industries also have collective labor agreements (collectieve arbeidsovereenkomsten – CAO). Employees can benefit from these even if they do not belong to a union.

The average salary in the Netherlands Maddeningly, the gender pay gap in the Netherlands stands at 14.2%, above the EU average of 13% (2020). That means that – on average – women earn 14,2% less than men. This is also reflected in the average job salary. According to the Central Bureau for Statistics (Centraal Bureau voor de Statistiek – cbs), men earned an average of €47,930 per year and women only earned €31,290 per year. Photo: Drazen_/Getty Images Sectors with the highest annual salaries (2023) are: Banking (€67,548)

Legal sector (€63,504)

Chemistry, oil, and energy (€61,482) You can find more information about salaries for different sectors in the National Professional Guide (Nationale Beroepen Gids). In terms of average overall salaries, the Netherlands has the fifth-highest average hourly wage costs in the EU. Gross costs work out at €40.50/hour compared to the EU average of €30.50/hour. The Dutch minimum wage is dependent on age and reviewed bi-annually. The current monthly minimum wage for those aged over 20 is €1,756.20.

If you're from the EU or the European Free Trade Association (EFTA – Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland), you are free to live and work in the Netherlands without the need for a work visa or residence permit. However, you will need to register with the Dutch authorities. If you're from anywhere else, your employer will typically need a work permit (tewerkstellingsvergunning or TWV) for you, and you must also hold a residence permit. Most employees will qualify for a single work and residence permit. That said, some categories of people, such as international students and seasonal workers, still need separate work and residence permits. Others, such as highly skilled workers and holders of the EU Blue Card, only need a residence permit. They'll have the work permit included in their visa. Language requirements to work in the Netherlands You don't have to speak Dutch to work or live in the Netherlands. In fact, the Dutch rank 1st out of 111 countries in English-language skills. Many companies even have it as their main business language. That said, being able to speak Dutch does increase your chances of getting a job. You will probably end up working for a large international company like Uber or Adidas if you don't. Similarly, if you work for a smaller company, you will generally need to understand Dutch to participate in small talk during lunch hours. Photo: LeoPatrizi/Getty Images Aside from English, working knowledge of French, German, Spanish, or a Scandinavian language are always in demand. Qualifications to work in the Netherlands Your chance of finding work in the Netherlands is greater if you hold at least a Bachelor's degree. To find out whether your qualification is recognized or your profession is regulated in the Netherlands, visit Nuffic (the organization for international cooperation in education). When you get a job interview, you'll likely need to show original testimonials or references from former employers. You can always upload them to LinkedIn if your former employers are based outside of the Netherlands. Tax and social security numbers in the Netherlands Before you can start your job, you will need a Citizen Service Number (burgerservicenummer – BSN). This is a personal tax and social security number that is necessary for almost anything official in the Netherlands – including opening a bank account. You should apply for this at your local city hall shortly after you arrive in the country.

Tips for finding work in the Netherlands No matter the job you are looking for, you should always build up a strong online profile (e.g., on LinkedIn). If you are more of the creative type, you can also create an online portfolio, website, blog, or even video channel. This is a great way of showcasing your abilities so that you don’t have to keep repeating yourself to potential employers. Photo: Anchiy/Getty Images Many recruitment agencies in the Netherlands will ask you to register with them so they can actively help you find work. Tips for dealing with agents include: Provide an up-to-date CV reflecting your education, skills, and work experience

Regularly visit the agency in person to build up a rapport with the recruitment staff

Treat any face-to-face meetings with staff like you would a job interview (including dressing appropriately)

Stay on top of the available job vacancies by checking the website on a daily basis Be sure to research your new employer as well. For example, you can see reviews from current and past employees on the website Glassdoor. If you’re looking for information on a particular company, you can also Google the company name alongside the words “employee reviews” or “employee feedback.”

Applying for a job in the Netherlands Job application processes in the Netherlands are fairly similar to those in many other countries. You generally need to send in a CV or resume, fill in an application form, and write an application letter (also known as a cover letter). If you are successful, you will be invited to an interview. This may also be accompanied by a skills test, depending on the role you have applied for. Your prospective employer may ask you for references from previous employers as well. This doesn’t always happen and is more common among large companies, but you should be prepared to have two or three good references to hand.

The UWV can provide information and support for those looking for a job. As said before, this agency is also responsible for unemployment benefits in the Netherlands. However, these are insurance-based and determined by the amount of time you have spent working in the country. Foreign residents can't access social security benefits when they first move to the Netherlands. Even EU/EFTA residents have to wait three months before they can make a claim. There is continuing vocational and educational training (CVET) for those unemployed and looking for work. Although this is mostly provided by private companies, some government funding is available to access a course. However, this is usually restricted to those on unemployment benefits.

Starting a job in the Netherlands Once you’ve secured a job in the Netherlands, there are a few things you should keep in mind: Check if your employer has enrolled you in any work-based insurance programs. If not, it might be worth taking out additional coverage.

Looking into the pension arrangements (if there are any), and whether you might want to top up with private pension arrangements

Read up on the topic of income tax, and especially, whether you are eligible for the 30% ruling allowance

Ask your new HR department for the dress code and lunch arrangements