Types of work visas in the Netherlands There are generally three types of work visas in the Netherlands. These are: Short-stay work visas – also known as Schengen category C visas, valid for up to 90 days

– also known as Schengen category C visas, valid for up to 90 days Temporary work visas – usually valid for a maximum of one year and not renewable

– usually valid for a maximum of one year and not renewable Long-stay work visas – mostly for skilled work in the Netherlands, valid for 1-5 years and renewable

Short-stay Dutch work visas This is the Schengen category C visa for stays of up to 90 days, or a maximum of 90 days within any 180-day period. You can use this visa for work-related trips, business trips, and short-term work contracts lasting less than three months. Requirements You will typically need to have a job offer or an invitation to a work-related event. How to apply You can apply for this visa at the Dutch embassy or consulate in your home country. In addition, your employer must apply for a TWV permit from the Dutch Employees Insurance Agency (UWV) (in Dutch). If you don’t need a visa for the Netherlands, your employer will still have to apply for a TWV. You should apply for the Schengen short-stay business visa and provide the following: Valid passport or travel ID

Two recent passport photos

Proof that you can financially support yourself during your stay, for example, bank statements. This currently amounts to around €55 a day.

Health insurance certificate

Details of your accommodation covering your stay

Confirmation of your job offer

Details of your return flight confirming that you will leave the Netherlands at the end of your work-related event You should receive a decision on your visa application within 15 days. If your visa is granted, you’ll usually need to collect it from the embassy or consulate. Visa costs This visa costs €80. You need to make payment upfront along with your application. Visa length Short-stay visas are valid for a maximum of 90 days within a 180-day period and cannot be extended unless there are exceptional circumstances.

Temporary work visas in the Netherlands Temporary work visas in the Netherlands are for contracted work lasting longer than three months but no more than a year. Current temporary visas available are: Seasonal worker visa – for work in the Dutch agricultural sector. This visa is valid for a maximum of six months.

Working Holiday Program (WHP) visa – available to nationals of nine countries aged between 18-30 and valid for up to one year.

Au pair visa – those aged 18–30 can use this visa to work as an au pair in the Netherlands for up to one year. Requirements You need to have a valid offer of employment or confirmation of acceptance onto a program to obtain a temporary work visa. If you want to work as an au pair, you will need to apply through a sponsoring au pair agency and have an offer from a Dutch family that has agreed to host you during your stay. How to apply The application procedure depends on the type of visa and where you are applying from. If you need an MVV to enter the Netherlands, you should apply through the Dutch embassy or consulate in your home country. Alternatively, your sponsoring employer or organization can apply on your behalf through the IND, and you can then pick up your MVV from the Dutch embassy or consulate in your home country. If you are coming on an au pair visa, the au pair agency has to make the application on your behalf. You will need a residence permit from the IND, while your employer needs to obtain a work permit (TWV) from the UWV. In the case of seasonal work, the residence and TWV are combined in a single permit (gecombineerde vergunning voor verblijf en arbeid – GVVA). Typically, the employer makes the application for a GVVA to the IND. To make an application, you will need to provide: Valid passport or travel ID

Two passport photos

Confirmation of job/program offer or provisional employment contract

Health insurance coverage (usually paid for by the employer for seasonal workers)

Evidence of clean criminal record

Completed sponsor declaration form

Proof that you have sufficient financial resources to support yourself if coming on a WHP visa Residents from some countries also need to undergo a tuberculosis (TB) test. The IND will make a decision on your application within 90 days. If successful, you can collect your MVV (if needed) from your Dutch embassy or consulate and then get your residence permit/GVVA from the IND around two weeks after arriving. Visa costs The costs are €69 for the WHP visa and €345 for the au pair visa. The seasonal worker visa costs €207, which the sponsoring employer usually pays. Visa length Seasonal worker visas are valid for up to six months, while WHP and au pair visas are valid for a maximum of one year and are not renewable. While on a WHP visa, you can only undertake employment that is permitted as part of the program.

Work permits in the Netherlands The Netherlands still uses work permits (Tewerkstellingsvergunning – TWV), which are used alongside visas and residence permits. Employers need to apply for a TWV for each foreign worker from the Dutch Employee Insurance Agency (Uitvoeringsinstituut Werknemersverzekeringen – UWV) before they can start working in the Netherlands. Most foreign workers need a TWV. However, some positions, such as some academic research posts, don’t require one. The Dutch authorities have simplified procedures in recent years and have introduced a single permit (gecombineerde vergunning voor verblijf en arbeid – GVVA), which combines the residence permit and the work permit. Employers apply for this from the IND. The GVVA is now the most common permit in the Netherlands. However, some sectors still use separate residence permits and TWV work permits.

Volunteering and work experience in the Netherlands There are a few different visas for volunteering or work experience in the Netherlands. These are: Schengen short-stay business visa – you can use this visa to cover short-term voluntary or work experience placements lasting 90 days or less. This visa costs €80.

Cultural exchange visa – for foreign nationals aged 18–30 to stay in the Netherlands for up to one year. This visa permits voluntary work but not paid work and costs €345.

Work experience visa – to take up a placement with a sponsoring organization as a trainee or apprentice. The permit is valid for up to a year and sometimes allows paid work. It also costs €345.

Working Holiday Program (WHP) visa – this visa is valid for up to one year and allows residents aged 18-30 from nine countries to volunteer and carry out limited paid work to finance their trip. It costs €69. The application process for these visas is the same as for other short-stay and temporary Dutch work visas.

Work visas in the Netherlands for family members Spouses/partners and children can join those on most long-term work visas in the Netherlands. If you are working on a short-stay visa or a temporary visa, such as the seasonal worker visa, then your relatives cannot join you. Relatives have to apply for their own visa/residence permit as family members and usually have the same rights to work as the family member they are joining. If they take up work, their employer needs to get a TWV permit for them. Relatives of EU/EFTA citizens living in the Netherlands can travel freely to join without a visa or permit, even if they are personally from outside the EU/EFTA. This applies to spouses/partners, under-21s, parents, and grandparents. These relatives can take up employment without a work permit. They simply need to register with their local authority to enter into the Personal Records Database (Basisregistratie Personen – BRP) and get a citizen service number (burgerservicenummer – BSN). Expatica’s guide to Discover more about visas and permits for joining family in the Netherlands Read more Spouses/partners and children aged under 18 who want to join non-EU/EFTA nationals living long-term or permanently in the Netherlands usually need to apply for a family visa. The process for this is similar to the process for other visas and permits. It costs €207 for spouses/partners and €69 for children. If you join family members in the Netherlands on a family visa, you usually have the same employment rights as they have. Your employer will need to obtain a TWV before employing you.

Appeals and complaints about work visas in the Netherlands The IND makes the final decisions on applications for visas, permits, citizenship, and asylum. If the IND rejects your application for a work visa in the Netherlands and you feel this is unfounded, you can appeal the decision within four weeks of receiving it. You need to send a written objection that clearly details your reasons for your appeal. The IND will review your appeal and reach a decision within 6-19 weeks. In certain complicated cases, the process may take up to 25 weeks. If the original decision is upheld and you are still unhappy, you can take the matter to a Dutch court (information in Dutch). If you want to make a general complaint to the IND, you can do so using an online form. Make sure you give full details about what you’re complaining about and what you want the outcome to be. The IND has six weeks to respond to your complaint. If you are not happy with the complaint, you have two options: Contact the National Ombudsman (website in Dutch) to ask for a review of your complaint. You need to do this within one year of the decision.

Take your complaint to the Petitions Committee of the Parliament (website in Dutch) or the Petitions Committee of the Senate (website in Dutch).