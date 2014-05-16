How to register for health insurance in the Netherlands? To sign up for mandatory healthcare, you must have a Citizen Service Number (burgerservicenummer – BSN). You can apply for this at your local municipality. Kinderdijk windmills in the municipality of Molenlanden, Netherlands (Photo: Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images) After that, you are free to choose the insurance company you want to go with. By law, insurers cannot refuse your application, even if you have pre-existing conditions. Signing up can be done online or over the phone. You’ll need to provide your: Passport or ID

BSN

Other personal details (e.g., proof of address and bank account) Once your application has been processed, you’ll receive your EHIC by mail, which you might need to present when you use any of the healthcare services in the Netherlands. When and how to change health insurance You can only change Dutch health insurance policies once a year from mid-November to December. That is when the government reveals the medical coverage package for that year and the insurance companies adjust their monthly fees. To change providers, you simply contact your new insurer and tell them you want to switch. They will take care of the rest. Insurance companies also offer a cooling-off period, where you can cancel your policy after initially signing up. Typically this period is set at 14 days. How to cancel your Dutch health insurance If you change your mind and want to stay with your old provider, you can contact the new insurer to cancel your application. Be sure to do so within the 14-day cooling-off period. If you’re leaving the Netherlands for another country, you must deregister yourself from your municipality. Because your policy is linked to your BSN, your health insurance will be canceled automatically. For more information, you can check the government-backed Zorgverzekeringslijn.

Additional health insurance in the Netherlands The basic healthcare package contains most of the medical treatments a person would need to live a healthy life. Procedures that fall outside of this package are often covered by an additional healthcare policy. Photo: tekinturkdogan/Getty Images Examples of additional health coverage include: Extra post-natal care (e.g., breastfeeding or lactation consultant)

Alternative medicines

Dentistry

Glasses, contact lenses, and vision care

Long-term physiotherapy

Repatriation if you’ve had an accident vacationing abroad Depending on the extra coverage, you’ll pay an extra €120-960 per year (or €10-80 per month). You can sign up for additional coverage with your insurance company. Some insurers allow you to have a basic policy with one insurance company and take out extra insurance with another. However, this is not advisable as it will give you a lot of administrative hassle. It’s important to note that insurance companies are not legally obliged to accept your application for additional healthcare coverage.

Health insurance for unemployed and low earners All basic healthcare policies are the same in the Netherlands (though they do differ in price). If you cannot afford the premiums, you can apply for a healthcare allowance from the Dutch tax office.