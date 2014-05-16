The healthcare system in the Netherlands

Healthcare facilities in the Netherlands Health centers and clinics For non-emergency-related medical issues, your first point of contact – including getting a prescription (voorschrift) – is the family doctor. These operate from a practice (huisartsenpraktijk) and are located across every city. The practice is usually staffed by one or more doctors, as well as doctor’s assistants and practice nurses (Praktijkondersteuner Huisartsenzorg – POH). POHs take care of a wide range of things, including preliminary mental healthcare and smear tests (uitstrijkje) if the family doctor is a man. Usually, each center has walk-in hours or you can schedule an appointment by phone. Although some allow you to book a meeting with a specific doctor, you might not see the same person each time you visit. Photo: Maskot/Getty Images Opening hours are usually from 08:00-17:30 on Monday to Friday and are closed on the weekends. If you need to see a doctor outside of walk-in hours, you can go to an out-of-hours doctor’s service (huisartsenpost). However, these often charge extra fees. Pharmacies in the Netherlands After you’ve been given a prescription, you can pick it up from your local pharmacy (apotheek). These are usually located close to the practice, often indicated by a sign with the Staff of Asclepius. Opening hours are usually from 08:00–17:30 (though some close during lunch hours) on Monday to Friday. Most pharmacies are closed on the weekends. In larger cities, there are also 24-hour pharmacies that are open at any time of day. You can usually pick up your prescription the same day or the next day, depending on availability. If the pharmacy has a contract with your insurer, they will send the bill straight to the insurance company. If they are not contracted, you’ll have to pay first and claim it back later. Some prescribed medications require a personal contribution because there is a cheaper generic brand available. Another important thing to keep in mind is that family doctors often prescribe paracetamol; you can buy a cheaper version at any supermarket or drugstore (drogisterij). To find your nearest pharmacy, you can use any search engine or check this list of pharmacies in the Netherlands. Hospitals in the Netherlands If you are in an emergency and need an ambulance (ambulance), you can call the pan-European emergency number (112). For non-life-threatening emergencies (e.g., you broke your leg), you can contact your family doctor who will refer you to the nearest emergency care service (spoedeisende hulp), located inside the hospital (ziekenhuis). The Netherlands has 113 hospitals and 147 outpatient clinics (buitenpoliklinieken). These include: University hospitals (Universitair Medisch Centrum – UMC)

Children’s hospitals (kinderziekenhuis)

General hospitals (algemeen ziekenhuis) Patients are given a bed in a shared room with up to six beds (mixed gender). Although toiletries are usually available, you may have to bring your own. If you prefer to have access to a private room, you should consider taking out supplementary insurance.

Healthcare professionals in the Netherlands Dentists in the Netherlands You can only go to a dentist (tandarts) in the Netherlands if you are registered with their practice (tandartsenpraktijk). In case of an emergency (e.g., part of your tooth broke off), you can also go to the emergency dentist (spoedtandarts). However, these charge additional fees. Photo: Brothers91/Getty Images Regular check-ups usually take place every year, though some will invite you for a visit every six months. Your dentist might delegate certain routine tasks to dental hygienists, dental assistants, and prevention assistants. If necessary, they may also refer you to specialized orthodontists and oral surgeons, who are usually based in hospitals. Standard health insurance policies do not cover the cost of dental treatment unless it takes place in a hospital. Instead, you should consider taking out additional medical insurance. Doctors and specialists The Netherlands has a high number of doctors and nurses available. In 2021, there were 3.7 doctors and 10.7 nurses per 1,000 inhabitants, compared to the EU average of 3.9 and 8.4 respectively. An above-average share of physicians work as family doctors: 24% of all doctors are general practitioners compared with the EU average of 21%. Family doctors are usually the first point of contact when you have a health problem. They deal with routine medical issues, perform standard gynecological and pediatric examinations, do preliminary mental health consults, and refer you to a specialist doctor (e.g., a physiotherapist or MRI specialist). Visits to family doctors are covered by basic health insurance and do not require payment of the ‘eigen risico’. If you are referred to a specialist in a hospital, it is also covered by standard medical insurance, however, you will need to pay the ‘eigen risico’ of up to €385 annually. Physical therapy The Netherlands has a lot of physiotherapists that can help you with physical therapy. Basic health insurance covers nine sessions per year. That means, if you need long-term physical therapy, you should consider taking out additional insurance. You do not need a referral from a family doctor to meet with a physiotherapist. That said, they will charge you extra if you make an appointment without one. Your insurer has contracted a number of therapists across the country. If you go to a non-contracted physio, you will likely only get 60-80% coverage.

Other forms of healthcare Alternative medicines in the Netherlands Acupuncture, halotherapy, homeopathy, iridology, osteopathy, as well as other complementary therapies, are common forms of holistic treatments (alternatieve geneeswijzen) in the Netherlands. Some alternative medicines are covered by additional medical insurance. Be sure to check what is in your policy before you schedule an appointment. Community-based health and wellbeing Some common examples of Dutch community-based health and wellbeing initiatives include community gardens and cultural and art projects. These initiatives have shared benefits for people’s physical and mental health. If you live in a house without a garden, another option is to rent an allotment garden (volkstuin).

How to make a complaint about healthcare? If you have a conflict with a doctor or a clinic, you should contact management first. After that, you can make a complaint with the clinic’s complaints officer (klachtenfunctionaris) or the National Healthcare Report Center. Next, if you are still unable to find a solution, you can file a lawsuit or go to a dispute resolution body (geschilleninstantie) of the clinic. You can also submit a complaint to the national Disciplinary Court for Healthcare (Tuchtcollege voor de Gezondheidszorg).