Overview of children’s healthcare in the Netherlands According to a report by Utrecht University and the World Health Organization, Dutch kids are among the happiest and healthiest in Europe. The report analyzed the health and wellbeing of children in 45 countries. While there are a number of factors related to this, the level of children’s healthcare in the Netherlands is among them. From birth up to the age of 18, children are eligible for free healthcare in the Netherlands as long as they are registered with a Dutch healthcare insurer. This is usually done under a parent’s healthcare policy at no extra cost. Once insured, parents should register themselves and their children with a local family doctor (huisarts). These doctors treat the most common ailments and are the first point of contact for health matters in the Netherlands. They also act as gatekeepers for the healthcare system, providing referrals for specialist treatment when needed. Local child health clinics (consultatiebureaus) also monitor children’s growth and development. School doctors continue the service once children turn four and start their education. Though not mandatory, making use of this preventative healthcare service is advised. Each region of the Netherlands has its own Centre for Youth and Family that offers advice on raising children. When required, they can also signpost families towards support for social, psychological, or educational needs. Each region varies slightly in terms of how the youth healthcare teams operate, though they are all subject to the same national guidelines.

Taking your child to see a pediatrician in the Netherlands In the Netherlands, almost all pediatricians work in hospitals. Therefore, your child will typically need a referral from their family doctor to see one. Generally speaking, family doctors treat children for common complaints. For anything more serious, they may refer children to pediatricians for further care. Routine childhood checkups in the Netherlands Each municipality in the Netherlands has a dedicated youth health team. These teams monitor the health, growth, and development of children up to the age of 16. The local child health clinic (consultatiebureau) will invite your child for around 13 checkups between birth and the age of four. During these appointments, children receive the following routine checks: Heel prick test (a blood spot test) for newborns to check for serious congenital illnesses

Sight and hearing tests

Growth monitoring (height and weight)

Speech and motor development checks At the ages of five, 10, 14, and then 16, children will be offered further healthcare check-ups at school. Bear in mind that while healthcare professionals advise these tests to be taken, none of these checkups are mandatory in the Netherlands. Vaccinations for children in the Netherlands The National Immunization Program offers children free inoculations against 12 infectious diseases. These include measles, mumps, rubella, diphtheria, whooping cough, tetanus, and hepatitis B. Over 90% of children living in the Netherlands have been vaccinated through the program. Children born in the Netherlands will automatically receive an invitation to participate in the vaccination program. Child vaccinations in the Netherlands are similar to those of other European countries. However, be aware that the vaccination schedules differ slightly. If your child began their vaccinations outside of the Netherlands, your family GP can advise how best to bring your child’s vaccinations in-line with the National Immunization Program. Children who have begun their inoculations outside the Netherlands can continue their vaccinations for free in the Netherlands. For more information, read our guide to vaccinations in the Netherlands.

Taking your child to see a doctor or specialist in the Netherlands With the exception of emergency care, in most cases, the first port of call is your family doctor (huisarts) who acts as a gatekeeper to other medical services. With a referral from your GP, your child can usually access most specialist care free of charge. Out of hours, it is also possible to consult a GP via your local doctor’s post (huisartsenpost). They can also refer children directly to the hospital if necessary. Contact details for huisartsenposts vary by location; to find your local service, type ‘huisartsenpost‘ followed by your city name into an internet search.

Dental care for children in the Netherlands Until they are 18, children in the Netherlands can access free dental care. This applies to check-ups, fillings, and also care such as fluoride treatments and even root canals. Parents are free to choose a dental practice for their children. You will need to present your child’s health insurance card when registering. However, there will be no charge for your child’s treatment or check-ups. Basic healthcare policies do not always cover orthodontic treatments. If your child is likely to require orthodontic treatment, it’s worth looking at which supplementary dental packages offer reimbursements for this. Early visits to the dentist help to familiarize children with the check-up process and tend to focus on counting teeth and brushing techniques. Depending on your situation, it may also be possible to register your child with the school dentist. This is usually a mobile practice that visits schools on a regular basis. For more information on early years education in the Netherlands, read our guide to Dutch primary schools.

Children’s mental healthcare in the Netherlands Children suffering from mental health issues can receive specialist care from pediatric mental health services (Jeugd-GZZ – in Dutch). The Jeugd-GZZ employs psychiatrists, psychologists and nurses specialized in child psychological development and associated parenting and behavioral problems. They work closely with schools and other youth care organizations. If you have concerns about your child’s mental health, the first step is to discuss this with your GP or school doctor. You can also discuss this with a healthcare professional at your local child healthcare center (consultatsiebureau). They can offer advice and provide a referral to the Jeugd-GZZ if needed. There are a number of dedicated mental healthcare organizations offering counseling and services for children and families in English.