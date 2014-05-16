Dutch public holidays: important dates in 2022 and 2023

An overview of Dutch public holidays There are important Dutch national holidays, while some holidays in the Netherlands vary across regions. For example, there are several regional variations of Dutch carnival in February and March in Catholic areas. However, for all Dutch citizens – and plenty of visiting revelers – Koningsdag is arguably the biggest of all Netherlands’ public holidays. It is important to note that if a Dutch holiday falls on a Saturday or Sunday, the public holiday is not typically transferred to another day in the week.

Dutch public holidays in 2022 1 January (Saturday): New Year’s Day (Nieuwjaarsdag)

Christmas Day (Eerste Kerstdag) 26 December (Monday): Boxing Day/Second Day of Christmas (Tweede Kerstdag) King’s Day orange madness (oranjegekte) 27 March (Sunday): Clocks go forward one hour as daylight saving time starts

Sint Maarten’s Day – when children typically go singing from door to door in exchange for sweets, vaguely reminiscent of Halloween 6 December (Tuesday): Sinterklaas (Sint arrives in the Netherlands in mid-November) – not an official holiday

Dutch public holidays in 2023 1 January (Sunday): New Year’s Day (Nieuwjaarsdag)

Christmas Day (Eerste Kerstdag) 26 December (Tuesday): Boxing Day/Second Day of Christmas (Tweede Kerstdag) 26 March (Sunday): Clocks go forward one hour as daylight saving time starts

Sint Maarten’s Day – when children typically go singing from door to door in exchange for sweets, vaguely reminiscent of Halloween 5 December (Tuesday): Sinterklaas (Sint arrives in the Netherlands in mid-November) – not an official holiday

Shops closed in the Netherlands You will find shops typically closed on public holidays; however, they also traditionally close on Sundays and Monday mornings (and sometimes all day Monday) throughout the year. Although larger cities have changed this, you will typically find shops closed in smaller towns. Koopzondag, however, means shops have been given an assigned Sunday to open.

Dutch school holidays See our guide to school holidays in the Netherlands.