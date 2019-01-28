School holidays in the Netherlands School holidays in the Netherlands are set by the Ministry of Education Culture and Science. All Dutch schools have five holidays throughout the year. These are as: Autumn (Herfstvakantie – one week)

Christmas (Kerstavakanie – two week)

Spring (Voorjaarsvakantie – one week)

May holiday (Meivakantie – one week, usually spread across April/May)

Summer (Zomervakantie – six weeks) Efteling: the Netherlands’ leading theme park (Photo: NataliaDeriabina/Getty Images) The Christmas and May holidays are the same across the country, but the other holidays are vary across three regions: north, central, and south. This helps authorities better manage the holiday traffic. The regions are divided as follows: Region Provinces in region North (Noord) Drenthe, Flevoland (all municipalities except Zeewolde), Friesland, Groningen, North Holland, Overijssel, Utrecht (only Eemnes and Abcoude) Central (Midden) Flevoland (only Zeewolde), North Brabant (Werkendam except the Hank and Dussen communities, and Woudrichem), Utrecht (all municipalities except Eemnes and Abcoude), South Holland South (Zuid) Limburg, North Brabant (all municipalities except Woudrichem and Sleeuwijk, Nieuwendijk, and Werkendam in the municipality of Werkendam), Zeeland The municipalities in the province of Gelderland are split across the three regions. You can see a breakdown of these on the Dutch government website. Privately-run international schools in the Netherlands may have holiday dates that are slightly different from state schools in their region. Be sure to check with your child’s school for a full list of holiday dates. The Dutch government does not allow parents to take their children on vacation during term time. This means school holidays are popular for families planning both vacations and other fun activities in the Netherlands. Holidays are also used as a time for families to get together for festive occasions such as Christmas. There may also be other Dutch festivals that fall within school holiday periods.

When are the Dutch school holiday dates for 2022–2023? Holiday North region dates Central region dates South region dates Autumn break 15–23 October 2022 22–30 October 2022 22–30 October 2022 Christmas break 24 December 2022 – 8 January 2023 24 December 2022 – 8 January 2023 24 December 2022 – 8 January 2023 Spring break 25 February – 5 March 2023 25 February – 5 March 2023 18–26 March 2023 May break 29 April – 7 May 2023 29 April – 7 May 2023 29 April – 7 May 2023 Summer break 22 July – 3 September 2023 8 July – 20 August 2023 15 July – 27 August 2023

When are the Dutch school holiday dates for 2023–2024? Holiday North region dates Central region dates South region dates Autumn break 21–29 October 2023 14–22 October 2023 14–22 October 2023 Christmas break 23 December 2023 – 7 January 2024 23 December 2023 – 7 January 2024 23 December 2023 – 7 January 2024 Spring break 17–25 February 2024 17–25 February 2024 10–18 February 2024 May break 27 April – 5 May 2024 27 April – 5 May 2024 27 April – 5 May 2024 Summer break 20 July – 1 September 2024 13 July – 25 August 2024 6 July – 18 August 2024

Additional holidays and days off In addition to the school holidays in the Netherlands, schools close on a number of national public holidays. These are: Public holiday Date Easter Monday (Eerste paasdag) 1 April 2024 King’s Day (Koningsdag) 27 April 2024 Liberation Day (Bevrijdingsdag) 5 May (official holiday every 5 years, next in 2025) Ascension Day (Hemelvaartsdag) 9 May 2024 Whit Monday (Pinksteren) 20 May 2024 King’s Day and Liberation Day are not public holidays for everyone, so these are additional days that you may need to make childcare arrangements for. Schools are permitted to organize festive activities on these dates, but pupils are not obliged to take part. Each Dutch school will have its own calendar that details other dates when the school is closed. These dates will include teacher training days (studiedagen), pupil book days, regional occasions, or religious holidays that the school decides to observe. Many schools allow pupils time off for religious purposes (e.g., for Jewish or Muslim pupils to observe important dates). Check with your child’s school for a full list of these dates. Schools should also publish a calendar of dates in their official guide or on the website.