Are you already considering your next vacation? Or maybe you want to take your kids to one these beautiful spots in the Netherlands? Whatever you’re planning, it’s important to know when the Dutch school holidays are.
The first thing to remember about Dutch school holidays is that they vary depending on where you live. The Netherlands is split into three geographical regions for the sake of school vacations, with each area following their own holiday calendar.
For more information about these regions and when the next school holidays are, find out what you need to know in the following sections:
School holidays in the Netherlands
School holidays in the Netherlands are set by the Ministry of Education Culture and Science. All Dutch schools have five holidays throughout the year. These are as:
- Autumn (Herfstvakantie – one week)
- Christmas (Kerstavakanie – two week)
- Spring (Voorjaarsvakantie – one week)
- May holiday (Meivakantie – one week, usually spread across April/May)
- Summer (Zomervakantie – six weeks)
The Christmas and May holidays are the same across the country, but the other holidays are vary across three regions: north, central, and south. This helps authorities better manage the holiday traffic.
The regions are divided as follows:
|Region
|Provinces in region
|North (Noord)
|Drenthe, Flevoland (all municipalities except Zeewolde), Friesland, Groningen, North Holland, Overijssel, Utrecht (only Eemnes and Abcoude)
|Central (Midden)
|Flevoland (only Zeewolde), North Brabant (Werkendam except the Hank and Dussen communities, and Woudrichem), Utrecht (all municipalities except Eemnes and Abcoude), South Holland
|South (Zuid)
|Limburg, North Brabant (all municipalities except Woudrichem and Sleeuwijk, Nieuwendijk, and Werkendam in the municipality of Werkendam), Zeeland
The municipalities in the province of Gelderland are split across the three regions. You can see a breakdown of these on the Dutch government website.
Privately-run international schools in the Netherlands may have holiday dates that are slightly different from state schools in their region. Be sure to check with your child’s school for a full list of holiday dates.
The Dutch government does not allow parents to take their children on vacation during term time. This means school holidays are popular for families planning both vacations and other fun activities in the Netherlands.
Holidays are also used as a time for families to get together for festive occasions such as Christmas. There may also be other Dutch festivals that fall within school holiday periods.
When are the Dutch school holiday dates for 2022–2023?
|Holiday
|North region dates
|Central region dates
|South region dates
|Autumn break
|15–23 October 2022
|22–30 October 2022
|22–30 October 2022
|Christmas break
|24 December 2022 – 8 January 2023
|24 December 2022 – 8 January 2023
|24 December 2022 – 8 January 2023
|Spring break
|25 February – 5 March 2023
|25 February – 5 March 2023
|18–26 March 2023
|May break
|29 April – 7 May 2023
|29 April – 7 May 2023
|29 April – 7 May 2023
|Summer break
|22 July – 3 September 2023
|8 July – 20 August 2023
|15 July – 27 August 2023
When are the Dutch school holiday dates for 2023–2024?
|Holiday
|North region dates
|Central region dates
|South region dates
|Autumn break
|21–29 October 2023
|14–22 October 2023
|14–22 October 2023
|Christmas break
|23 December 2023 – 7 January 2024
|23 December 2023 – 7 January 2024
|23 December 2023 – 7 January 2024
|Spring break
|17–25 February 2024
|17–25 February 2024
|10–18 February 2024
|May break
|27 April – 5 May 2024
|27 April – 5 May 2024
|27 April – 5 May 2024
|Summer break
|20 July – 1 September 2024
|13 July – 25 August 2024
|6 July – 18 August 2024
Additional holidays and days off
In addition to the school holidays in the Netherlands, schools close on a number of national public holidays. These are:
|Public holiday
|Date
|Easter Monday (Eerste paasdag)
|1 April 2024
|King’s Day (Koningsdag)
|27 April 2024
|Liberation Day (Bevrijdingsdag)
|5 May (official holiday every 5 years, next in 2025)
|Ascension Day (Hemelvaartsdag)
|9 May 2024
|Whit Monday (Pinksteren)
|20 May 2024
King’s Day and Liberation Day are not public holidays for everyone, so these are additional days that you may need to make childcare arrangements for. Schools are permitted to organize festive activities on these dates, but pupils are not obliged to take part.
Each Dutch school will have its own calendar that details other dates when the school is closed. These dates will include teacher training days (studiedagen), pupil book days, regional occasions, or religious holidays that the school decides to observe.
Many schools allow pupils time off for religious purposes (e.g., for Jewish or Muslim pupils to observe important dates). Check with your child’s school for a full list of these dates.
Schools should also publish a calendar of dates in their official guide or on the website.
Childcare during Dutch school holidays
If you are a working parent, you may need to make childcare arrangements during the school holidays. Fortunately, there are a few options to choose from as the Netherlands offers more comprehensive levels of childcare, including holiday daycare, than many other European countries.
There is outside school care (buitenschoolse opvang – BSO) available during holiday periods. This is provided at childcare centers and involves a range of fun activities and days out. Schools usually link up with BSO providers, so you can find out information through the school or your local municipality. You can also access BSO provision directly through childcare providers such as Partou or Zein Childcare.
During the longer summer break, there are also summer camps. These are more expensive than BSO services but they include fun activities suitable for children of all ages and can be a good place to meet children from different cultures and nationalities. Providers include Summer Camps Holland and Vinea.
Alongside these, there are also childminders (gastouders), au pairs, nannies, and babysitters that can look after children either in your home or at theirs. Another useful resource for parents in the Amsterdam area is Amsterdam Mamas where you can search for activities for children across the city.
The costs of childcare during holiday time will vary according to the type of provision, who is providing it, and other factors. You may be entitled to a childcare allowance to cover some of the costs depending on your financial situation.