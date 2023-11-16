Want to give your little ones the best start in life? Find the right expat-friendly pre-schools and daycare centers for your children in the Netherlands:
Sitly is an online service that connects parents with babysitters and nannies across the Netherlands. Simply create a profile with your preferences and view what childminders are available in your area. Whether you’re busy at work or out for dinner, Sitly has the child-minding solution for you.
The Clown Club is an international daycare center located in Wassenaar, near The Hague. The center is open to children aged 0–5 years, offering both Dutch and English learning in a fun, inclusive, and welcoming environment. Give your child the best start in Dutch life at The Clown Club.
Oya’s Childcare is a childcare provider located in Amsterdam. The center provides flexible, professional childcare from a team of experts in a friendly, welcoming environment. If you’re looking for childcare in Amsterdam Zuid, consider Oya’s Childcare.
Mums & Toddlers International Playgroup is a group for parents in and around Eindhoven, the Netherlands. The group gets together regularly for play sessions in a welcoming, international environment for parents from around the world. Visit for a chat over coffee with your little one(s).
House by the Park is a pre-school childcare provider in Scheveningen, near The Hague. The school offers Dutch- and English-speaking education in a homely, welcoming environment for young learners. Kids enjoy hot, organic lunches, a range of activities, and quality care at the House by the Park.
ESP Haarlem is a group for international families living in and around Haarlem. As well as organizing events and other festivities throughout the year, ESP Haarlem runs an English-speaking playgroup for young children every Monday. Find out more on their website.
Nordic Nannies is an international nanny agency. Since 2007, the agency has specialized in placing Finnish nannies, au pairs, and other childcare professionals with families across the world. Whether you’re a parent or a jobseeker, see where Nordic Nannies could take you.
AupairQuest.com is an online portal for au pairs. Operating throughout the world, the site connects au pairs, babysitters, and nannies with families and parents. If you’re looking for the right childcare options for you and your family, check out AupairQuest.com and see who you can find.
Great British Nannies is an international nanny agency. The agency’s professional team provides a personable, informative service for both nannies and families throughout the world. If you’re looking for a trusted, professional nanny, find it with Great British Nannies.
Zein Childcare is a children’s daycare center with locations across The Hague. At their state-of-the-art centers, they offer daycare, after school day, and pre-school classes from their dedicated team of international childcare professionals. Zein Childcare also run a range of summer holiday camps.
Teddy Kids is a daycare provider with several locations in Leiden. Since 2004, they have been providing an international learning and playing environment that helps children connect with their new home. For caring, bilingual care in a compassionate space, enroll your children with Teddy Kids.
Baby Sensory is a child development company specializing in early years education. Their team of highly qualified experts offer development classes for babies aged up to 13 months, focusing on sensory-based learning. So, for a baby class with a difference, get in touch with Baby Sensory.
Kindergarden is a childcare provider with over 60 locations across the Netherlands. They offer high-quality infant care based on a pedagogical program that incorporates seasonal elements, activities, and art. For a safe and loving environment for your child, consider Kindergarden.
De Kleine Wereld is a childcare provider operating in the Netherlands. They offer expert care for children aged 0-12 years in a loving, homely learning environment. Since 2001, De Kleine Wereld have specialized in promoting the well-being of the children.
Smallsteps is a childcare provider operating in the Netherlands. They offer day care, pre-school and after-school care at 250 childcare centers located across the country. For compassionate childcare from qualified experts for your child, contact Smallsteps.
Skar is the foundation for childcare providers operating in and around the Arnhem area. Their network of childcare centers are run by highly-trained professionals and provide care for over 10,000 children every week. So, if you’re living in Arnhem, get the right childcare for your kids with Skar.
Hestia Early Learning Centre is a daycare center based in the Amsterdam area. They provide day and after-school care in a fun, welcoming learning environment for children at three locations across the city. Make sure your little ones have the care they deserve with Hestia Early Learning Centre.
Charly Cares is a childcare service operating across the Netherlands. Their network of assessed and client-reviewed sitters can be chosen by parents and guardians via their app. So, whether you’re looking for a regular child-minder or a last-minute babysitting for a night out, Charly Cares can help.
Family Au Pair is an au pair agency based in Amsterdam. Their family-run service specializes in connecting Dutch and expat host families with Filipina au pairs. So, if you’re looking for the right au pair for your family, let Family Au Pair help.
Jacaranda Tree Montessori is a kindergarten and early years care provider based in Amsterdam. Their expert care welcomes parents with babies, toddlers, and young children up to the age of four. For interactive, Montessori classes for your children in Amsterdam, contact Jacaranda Tree.
Holiday Sitters is a professional babysitting and childcare service operating in the Netherlands. Parents can use their online platform to connect with a network of multilingual sitters rated by other users. If you need childcare, use Holiday Sitters for peace of mind.
My Little van Gogh is a children’s daycare provider based in Amsterdam. They focus on creativity-based development, giving children a nurturing space to experiment, learn, and have fun. So, for a play school with a difference, check your little ones into My Little van Gogh.
