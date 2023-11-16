Country Flag

Car Sharing and Taxis

Need help getting around in the Netherlands? Check out our listing of expat-friendly taxi and car-sharing services and get from A to B more easily:

SnappCar

SnappCar is a car-sharing platform operating in the Netherlands. SnappCar connects you with car owners in your neighborhood, letting you rent a vehicle in minutes. Live more sustainably by helping reduce car ownership across Europe with SnappCar.
Sneeleentaxi

Sneeleentaxi is a private-hire taxi and ride-sharing operator based in the Netherlands. They provide an easy-to-use ride-sharing service that allows drivers and passengers to connect with each other. So, wherever you’re going, Sneeleentaxi can help get you from A to B.

Other listings of Car Sharing and Taxis

Sixt

Sixt is a car rental and ride-sharing platform operating internationally. They offer a range of personal and business cars and commercial vehicles for rental. Sixt also offers ride-sharing through their app, giving you a full spectrum of options to get from A to B.

Bynco

Bynco is an online secondhand car retailer based in the Netherlands. Their easy-to-use, expat-friendly platform lets you buy a new car from the comfort of your own home. Motors have simple, understandable descriptions, so get behind the wheel quicker with Bynco.

