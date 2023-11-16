Country Flag

English and International Bookstores

Looking for the latest English bestsellers in your new home? Explore our listings of English and international bookstores in the Netherlands:

globe bg

Add your listing

Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!

Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory

Outshine competitors with your featured advert

Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets

Add listing

Other listings of English and International Bookstores

The Book Exchange

The Book Exchange is an international bookstore in Amsterdam. Located in the historic heart of the city, it is the largest used English bookstore on the continent. If you’re looking for your favorite title in English, see if you can find what you’re looking for at The Book Exchange.

Visit website

American Book Center

The American Book Center is one of the Netherlands’ leading international bookstores. At their locations in Amsterdam, The Hague, and Leidschendam, they stock a wide range of English titles alongside other international stock. Visit today and see what you find at the American Book Center.

Visit website

All categories

Education

Finance

Healthcare

Housing

Lifestyle

Living

Moving

Working

globe bg

Add your listing

Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!

Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory

Outshine competitors with your featured advert

Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets

Add listing