Car Sales and Rental

Looking to buy or hire a car in the Netherlands? Our directory of expat-friendly car sales and rental companies will help you get behind the wheel before you know it:

Banden.nl

Banden.nl is an online marketplace for car tires and accessories. The site offers a wide range of tires for cars, motorbikes, bicycles, and more, letting you compare options easily. With tires from the biggest brands, such as Michelin, Hankook, and more, you'll find the right tires on Banden.nl.
Wijkopenautos.nl

Wijkopenautos.nl is an online marketplace for used cars operating in the Netherlands. Whether you're in need of a new used motor or looking for an easy way to sell yours, you'll find the platform easy to use. Visit Wiljkopenautos.nl today and see what's on offer.
SnappCar

SnappCar is a car-sharing platform operating in the Netherlands. SnappCar connects you with car owners in your neighborhood, letting you rent a vehicle in minutes. Live more sustainably by helping reduce car ownership across Europe with SnappCar.
Rentalcars.com

Rentalcars.com is an online car rental portal operating worldwide. Their easy-to-use platform takes the hassle out of renting vehicles, connecting you with local rental agencies in over 160 countries. Wherever you’re heading in the world, rent in confidence when you get there with Rentalcars.com

Other listings of Car Sales and Rental

Sixt

Sixt is a car rental and ride-sharing platform operating internationally. They offer a range of personal and business cars and commercial vehicles for rental. Sixt also offers ride-sharing through their app, giving you a full spectrum of options to get from A to B.

