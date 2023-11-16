Featured The TaxSavers The TaxSavers are a team of tax advisors and accountants based in Amstelveen. They specialize in providing tax advice and guidance for expats living in the Netherlands. So, whatever your queries about the Dutch tax system, speak to the TaxSavers and get the support your need. Visit website

Featured Taxback Taxback is a leading tax refund service offering extensive coverage, personalized services, and expert knowledge. Get a fully compliant free refund estimation, 24-hour live chat support – make claiming back your money quick and easy with Taxback. Visit website

Featured Cash App Taxes Cash App Taxes is an online tax return platform for US citizens living at home and abroad. Their platform offers a smart and simple filing service for both state and federal taxes and is 100% free. If you're looking to file your US taxes, see how Cash App Taxes can make the process easier. Visit website

Featured HBK Tax Advisors, Accountants and Expat Consultants HBK is a team of tax advisors and accountants specializing in the expat market. Part of the well-established HBK group, they offer expert tax advice for everyone from multinational companies to individuals. Whatever your financial needs in your new home, HBK can help. Visit website

Featured J.C. Suurmond Tax Consultants J.C. Suurmond Tax Consultants are tax advisors based in based in Maassluis, near Rotterdam and the Hague. Their team of expert advisors specialize in providing support and guidance to expats living in the Netherlands. They can advise on Dutch income returns, the 30% ruling, and much more. Visit website

Featured Expat Management Group Expat Management Group is a mobility management group of recognized legal experts based in Belgium and the Netherlands. They deliver specialized immigration, taxation and relocation services and provide high quality business advice to both individuals and corporate clients. Visit website