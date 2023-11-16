Country Flag

Accountants and Tax Preparation

Need help with your taxes and accounts in the Netherlands? Take the stress out of your move with our directory of expat-friendly accountants and tax advisors in the Netherlands:

The TaxSavers

The TaxSavers are a team of tax advisors and accountants based in Amstelveen. They specialize in providing tax advice and guidance for expats living in the Netherlands. So, whatever your queries about the Dutch tax system, speak to the TaxSavers and get the support your need.
Taxback

Taxback is a leading tax refund service offering extensive coverage, personalized services, and expert knowledge. Get a fully compliant free refund estimation, 24-hour live chat support – make claiming back your money quick and easy with Taxback.
Cash App Taxes

Cash App Taxes is an online tax return platform for US citizens living at home and abroad. Their platform offers a smart and simple filing service for both state and federal taxes and is 100% free. If you're looking to file your US taxes, see how Cash App Taxes can make the process easier.
HBK Tax Advisors, Accountants and Expat Consultants

HBK is a team of tax advisors and accountants specializing in the expat market. Part of the well-established HBK group, they offer expert tax advice for everyone from multinational companies to individuals. Whatever your financial needs in your new home, HBK can help.
J.C. Suurmond Tax Consultants

J.C. Suurmond Tax Consultants are tax advisors based in based in Maassluis, near Rotterdam and the Hague. Their team of expert advisors specialize in providing support and guidance to expats living in the Netherlands. They can advise on Dutch income returns, the 30% ruling, and much more.
Expat Management Group

Expat Management Group is a mobility management group of recognized legal experts based in Belgium and the Netherlands. They deliver specialized immigration, taxation and relocation services and provide high quality business advice to both individuals and corporate clients.
Other listings of Accountants and Tax Preparation

Bright!Tax

Bright!Tax is an online tax service specializing in helping US expats file their tax returns. The team of tax experts offer a personalized service to US expats around the world, ensuring a smooth route through the tax return process. Contact Bright!Tax and see how they can help you with your taxes.

Blue Umbrella

Blue Umbrella provides tax administration support for expats living in the Netherlands. They offer expert personal and business tax administration services, including payroll and accounting support. For all your tax needs in your new home, Blue Umbrella has you covered.

Broadstreet

Broadstreet is an international tax specialist based in Amsterdam. With over 25 years experience, their knowledgeable team offer advice for expat professionals and entrepreneurs living in the Netherlands. Get to grip with your taxes in your new home with the help of Broadstreet.

Blue Clue

Blue Clue provides tax solutions for the expat market. Their expert team offers tax advice, litigation and payroll assistance, working with individuals and companies moving to and from the Netherlands. So, if you’re looking to get your company’s tax situation in check, contact Blue Clue.

Tysma Lems

Tysma Lems is an international tax advisory firm based in Rotterdam. Their team of specialist professionals offer a range of services for expats and other international workers. From income tax guidance to social security and inheritance tax, Tysma Lems have the right guidance for you.

FVB de Boer

FVB de Boer is a leading international broker specializing in expat financial products. Their advisors help expats in the Netherlands and elsewhere navigate mortgages, investments, pensions and more. So, get your financials in order with the experts at FVB de Boer.

Tax Direct

Tax Direct is a team of tax advisors and accountants based in Amsterdam. They specialize in providing tax advice and guidance for expats living in the Netherlands. So, whatever your queries about the Dutch tax system, speak to Tax Direct and get the support your need.

BDO

BDO is an international network of financial advisors and consultants. Their team of highly-qualified experts offer tax and financial consultancy for a range of clients, from individuals to multinational corporations. Whatever your financial needs in your new home, BDO can help.

Tax & Service Solutions

Tax & Service Solutions is a tax advisor specializing in the expat market. Based near Breda, their team of experts guide expats through the Dutch tax system in an accessible, professional manner. Services are available in English, German and Dutch to avoid any language barrier.

Oscar Vernooij

Oscar Vernooij is a Dutch tax consultant based in the The Hague. Their expat-friendly service helps internationals living in the Netherlands complete their tax returns and other official requirements. So, get your taxes in order with the professional service of Oscar Vernooij.

ExpatTaxes

ExpatTaxes is an expat tax consultancy operating in the Netherlands. Their team of experienced international tax lawyers and consultants can guide expats through every part of taxation while living in the Netherlands. So, get to grips with your taxes in your new home with ExpatTaxes.

Finsens

Finsens is a tax advisor based in central Amsterdam. They have years of experience in local and international tax matters. This makes them expertly placed to help the growing expat community. If you’re planning on moving to the Netherlands, get your taxes in check with Finsens.

Taxes for Expats

Taxes for Expats provide tax advice for US expats. Their simple process makes filing taxes easy wherever you are in the world. So, whether you’re living Sydney or San Sebastian, get your US tax returns in order with Taxes for Expats.

