Need a convenient alternative to traditional retail banks? Check out our listing of expat-friendly mobile and online banking options for your finances in the Netherlands:
ABN AMRO is a leading retail bank operating predominantly in the Netherlands. Their comprehensive range of financial services include bank accounts, mortgages, and investments. Services are available in Dutch and English both online and in-branch. So, whatever your financial needs, ABN AMRO can help.
bunq is an online bank operating across Europe. Their easy-to-use mobile banking service lets you open an account in minutes, giving you access to instant payments, money transfers, and more. So, if you need an expat-friendly bank without the hassle, open a bunq account today.
Openbank is a mobile bank operating in the Netherlands. Download the app and you’ll be able to sign up in minutes, giving you access to a current account, investment opportunities, and a debit card. If you’re looking for a bank that meets your needs, check out Openbank today.
EasyFX is an international transfer and payment platform. Designed with travelers and holidaymakers in mind, EasyFX lets you spend like a local while abroad. Enjoy zero fees, a payment card for you and your family, and a simple way to manage your funds with EasyFX.
ING is one of the leading banks operating in the Netherlands. They offer a range of banking and financial services, including retail banking, mobile and online banking, investments and insurance. Whatever your banking needs, ING’s expat-friendly service gets your money where it needs to be.
Rabobank is a leading retail bank operating in the Netherlands. It offers a range of expat-friendly financial services, from individual bank accounts to business banking and asset management. If you’re moving to the Netherlands, get your money in order with the team at Rabobank.
Deutsche Bank is an international retail bank operating across the Netherlands. They offer a number of expat-friendly financial services in English, including bank accounts, credit cards, and cash withdrawals. Stay on top of your money by taking out an account with Deutsche Bank.
LeoPay provides international mobile and online banking for individuals and businesses. Their easy-to-use service offers free accounts with dedicated IBANs in 10 major currencies, contactless VISA cards, and global transfers. If you’re relocating, LeoPay can help you move with freedom.
