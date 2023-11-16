Country Flag

Roadside Assistance

If you need help with your car in the Netherlands, don’t get stuck by the side of the road. Contact one of these expat-friendly roadside assistance providers:

globe bg

Add your listing

Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!

Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory

Outshine competitors with your featured advert

Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets

Add listing

Other listings of Roadside Assistance

ANWB

ANWB is an automotive services company operating throughout the Netherlands. For their members, they provide roadside breakdown assistance both domestically and internationally, alongside a range of vehicle insurance products. Get your journey covered with ANWB.

Visit website

All categories

Education

Finance

Healthcare

Housing

Lifestyle

Living

Moving

Working

globe bg

Add your listing

Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!

Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory

Outshine competitors with your featured advert

Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets

Add listing