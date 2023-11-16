Featured Juf Julia Juf Julia offers online Dutch lessons at all levels for expat children from 4 years old. She provides individual and group lessons and events for children to practice their language skills. Contact Juf Julia to find out about free trial lessons and let your child start chatting in Dutch today. Visit website

Featured LanguaTalk LanguaTalk is an online language learning platform. Choose your language and find personalized teaching for all levels and abilities that fits your budget and schedule. Learn 1-to-1 online and take your language skills to the next level with LanguaTalk. Visit website

Featured Excellent Dutch Excellent Dutch is a language school in the Netherlands. Their effective, easy-to-follow courses focus on the basics of the Dutch language and can be tailored to every level. Whether you're a beginner or near-fluent, see how Excellent Dutch can take your language skills to the next level. Visit website

Featured Talencoach Talencoach provides foreign language coaching in the heart of Amsterdam. Alongside their popular, expat-friendly Dutch courses they offer a range of language courses, including Italian, French and more. They have private and group classes, and every students receives a free e-book to aid learning. Visit website

Featured Taalthuis Taalthus is a language institute based in Haarlem. They offer a variety of Dutch courses at locations across the Netherlands, including Amsterdam, The Hague, and more. Whatever your Dutch ability, you’ll find new confidence in the language with the courses offered by Taalthuis. Visit website