Do you want to learn Dutch in your new home? Our directory listing of language schools in the Netherlands will help you find the class that’s right for you:
Taalthus is a language institute based in Haarlem. They offer a variety of Dutch courses at locations across the Netherlands, including Amsterdam, The Hague, and more. Whatever your Dutch ability, you’ll find new confidence in the language with the courses offered by Taalthuis.
Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!
Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory
Outshine competitors with your featured advert
Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets
Skype Language School is an online language learning platform. The school offers one-to-one language lessons and business support in a range of languages, including French, German, Spanish, and Dutch. Skype Language School classes are taught via Skype in an encouraging, innovative teaching environment.
PCI Languages is a language school operating across the Netherlands. They offer a range of 46 language courses individually customized to the learner. Choose from private, group, or company courses. So, whether you want to learn business Russian or conversation Chinese, PCI Languages can help.
Mercuur Taal is a language school based in Amsterdam. They specialize in teaching Dutch classes to international workers living in and around then city. They provide private lessons, group courses and company programs taught by highly-qualified teachers. Learn Dutch with Mercuur Taal.
UvA Talen is a language center based in central Amsterdam. Part of the internationally-renowned University of Amsterdam, the center offers training programs for both companies and individuals. UvA Talen also have a range of other services, including translation, copywriting, and interpreters.
Kickstart is a language school based in The Hague. They run a range of classes for expats and locals alike, including Dutch, English and Chinese courses. They offer group and private classes, as well as online programs and examination prep with highly-qualified teachers.
Flowently is a language school based in Amsterdam. Their network of professionals offer conversational Dutch classes in 60 cities across the Netherlands. So, if you’re just moved to the country, get to grips with the local language by taking a class with Flowently.
Dutch Courses Amsterdam is a language school based in West Amsterdam. They focus on providing intensive ‘survival’ classes for small groups of 5-8 students. This ensures a good amount of tuition for all. To start your journey towards speaking Dutch, contact Dutch Courses Amsterdam.
Koentact is a Dutch language school located in Amsterdam’s canal belt. They provide a range of interactive, innovative Dutch classes for new arrivals to the city, including business Dutch and conversation classes. Many courses include field trips, so learners can practice their new skills in real life.
Katakura WBLC is a language school based in Amsterdam. From their two locations in the city, they run a range of Dutch courses for foreign learners, from beginners to advanced. Katakura WBLC also offer private tuition for those seeking more tailored lessons.
The British Language Training Centre is an Amsterdam language school. A range of courses are given in Dutch and English by native-speaking instructors, from beginners to business professionals. So, if you’ve just moved to the Netherlands, learn the local lingo with the British Language Training Centre.
Dutch & Such is a language learning provider in Amsterdam. They run a range of Dutch and English courses for all levels, including group sessions, 1-to-1 classes and in-company lessons. Dutch & Such focus on smaller groups, ensuring learners get the best tuition possible.
Taalhuis Amsterdam is a language academy in central Amsterdam. They offer courses in a range of languages, including Dutch, Arabic, Spanish and more. Whether you’re learning for a holiday or a career move, the teachers at Taalhuis Amsterdam can help you get up to speed quickly.
NT2 Digitaal is a language school based in Diemen, near Amsterdam. They provide personalized Dutch lessons in English and Spanish, both in the classroom and online. NT2 Digitaal can help you integrate better in Dutch society and workplace life.
Language Corner is a language school with two locations in Amsterdam. They offer fun and lively classes in intimate settings with groups limited to a maximum of 8 students. They also offer extra curricular activities to help students improve their skills in real life situations.
TaalBoost is a language center based in the heart of Amsterdam. They specialize in teaching Dutch to internationals in the city, offering private and group courses for all levels. Boost your Dutch ability by taking a class with TaalBoost.
Lexis Language Institute is a language school located in the Amsterdam Oud-West neighborhood. They offer a variety of programs, including Dutch lessons for expats alongside English and Greek courses. Tailor-made courses for individuals, groups and companies are available at Lexis.
easyNL is a language learning center in Eindhoven. They specialize in Dutch language training for highly-skilled migrant and foreign knowledge workers. In addition, easyNL run group and one-to-one classes from their center or at a company’s own office. This gives flexibility to students.
STE Languages is a language institute based in Eindhoven. They offer tailor-made training courses in a more than 20 languages. Students can learn in groups, privately or online, allowing them to work around their schedule. Whether you want to learn Dutch or Danish, STE Languages can help.
Intotaal is a language course provider based in Mook, near Nijmegen. They offer tailor-made private lessons for small groups and on site, in-company training for businesses. If you’re looking for high quality Dutch as a second language classes near Nijmegen, consider Intotaal.
iplus1 is a language course provider based in Rotterdam. They offer certified Dutch language teaching focused on interactive conversational techniques and pronunciation skills. So, if you live in Rotterdam, iplus1 are well-placed to improve your local language skills.
DutchNL is a language school based in Rotterdam. They specialize in language learning without textbooks, focusing instead on how children learn their native language. So, for a different way of learning the local language, see if DutchNL has a course for you.
Tulp Educatie is a Dutch language school in Rotterdam. They run a range of classes, from conversational Dutch to the preparation for the Dutch Basic Civic Integration Examination. So, whatever your language needs in the Netherlands, Tulp Educatie can assist you.
CBE Languages is an independent language school located in the heart of Rotterdam. They teach both Dutch and English from very beginners level to intermediate and advanced level. If you’re looking to improve your language schools, CBE Languages could have the perfect course for you.
Dutch for Expats is a language school based in The Hague. They offer a range of programs for expat learners, including foreign diplomats, entrepreneurs and other international workers. With a team of experienced, native-speaking teachers, Dutch for Expats can help you learn the local lingo.
Direct Dutch Institute is a language school based in The Hague. For over 30 years, they have been teaching expats and other international learners through a range of programs. Classes are intensively structured, so learners have the best chance of picking up the language quickly.
Taaleigen is a language course provider based in Utrecht. They specialize in teaching Dutch as a foreign language, offering both private and in-company training. Their professional tuition can be tailored to your individual needs, ensuring the best chance of Dutch language success.
Babel is a language school based in Utrecht. They are the official language partner of Utrecht University, and offer a range of target language courses for individuals, businesses and groups. So, whatever language you want to learn, do it with Babel.
Dutch First is a language school based in Utrecht. From intensive two-week courses to a one year program, they run a range of courses for individuals, groups, and businesses. So, if you’re looking to improve your Dutch in Utrecht, see if Dutch First have the right course for you.
Lest Best is a language course provider based in Utrecht. They specialize in lessons for highly-trained foreigners, including Dutch and English tuition. Programs range from intensive courses to conversation classes. To take your language skills to the next level, try Lest Best.
Language Institute Regina Coeli is a well-established language school located in Vught, near Den Bosch. Since 1963, they have been providing expert language tuition in peaceful surroundings. Language Institute Regina Coeli give learners space to develop their language skills, personal effectiveness, and authenticity.
The English Center is a language institution with three locations across the Netherlands. They offer a variety of program, from accent reduction classes to business English courses tailored to Japanese expats. So, take your English to the next level with The English Center.
Lingua Lab is a language school in Amsterdam. They offer Dutch, English and Greek tuition in a fun and lively educational environment for groups, and individuals. So, for passionate teaching and highly interactive lessons, contact Lingua Lab today.
Talencentrum Holland is a language course provider based in Amsterdam. They offer a range of course, including popular Dutch language summer programs for expat children. Get the whole family prepared for life in the Netherlands with the language courses at Talencentrum Holland.
Van Lienden is a full-service relocation service based in Haarlem. Alongside relocation services, they also provide language courses focusing on conversation and writing. If you’re relocating to the Netherlands, get the best preparation for your new home with the experts at Van Lienden.
TaalTaal is a language course located in The Hague. They run a broad range of interactive Dutch courses for individuals, groups, and organizations. They also offer training for qualifications, giving you the certificates you need for professional development. So, boost your Dutch with TaalTaal.
Home Language International is an an immersive language course provider. Their service sees students live and study in the home of their own private teacher, who provides one-to-one language lessons. If you’re looking to improve your language skills, Home Language International can help.
The BSN Language Centre provides language courses in The Hague. Part of the British School of The Netherlands, the center offers Dutch and English courses. These include business and conversation classes. Get up to speed in your new home with the BSN Language Centre.
ABC English is a language learning center in The Hague. Their team of experienced teachers offer high quality English tuition in the heart of Den Haag. So, if you’re looking to improve your English skills in the Netherlands, sign up to a class with ABC English.
Dutch Courses Rotterdam is a language learning center based in Rotterdam. They offer a range of Dutch courses, focusing on small groups and fun lessons for various abilities and ages. Dutch Courses Rotterdam also offer tuition in your workplace or home, so your language needs are covered.
edu2start is a language school specializing in young learners. Based in Amstelveen, they run a variety of fun, interactive courses for children aged 3 to 10 years. So, if you’ve just moved to the Netherlands with your children, sign them up to Dutch language classes with edu2start.
Language Partners is a language learning course provider based across the Netherlands. They specialize in business language courses, offering expert tuition in over 50 languages for companies and professionals. For classes tailored to you and your business needs, contact the team at Language Partners.
Linguarama is an international language school with locations across Europe. For over 45 years, they have been providing expert language tuition across a number of languages and abilities. So, whether you want to learn online or in a classroom, Linguarama has the right course for you.
Berlitz is a leading provider of language training. With locations across The Netherlands, their professional teachers offer effective tuition for all ages based on a program that works for you. So, whether you want individual business tuition or group conversation, find the right course with Berlitz.
Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!Add listing
Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory
Outshine competitors with your featured advert
Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets