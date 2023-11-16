Are you looking for legal advice in your new home? Check out our listing of expat-friendly business lawyers in the Netherlands and get the right advice for your company:
Russell Advocaten is a law firm based in Amsterdam. They offer a range of legal services, specializing in international business, labor and employment, and other aspects of immigration. So, whatever the needs of your family or business, find the right answer with Russell Advocaten.
Noordam Advocatuur is a law firm specializing in Dutch employment law. They have over 25 years experience in providing advice and support for international workers living in the Netherlands. So, if you’re looking for help regarding contracts or dismissals, speak to Noordam Advocatuur.
Van den Heuvel Juristen is a law firm based in ‘s Gravenhage. Their team of professionals specialize in Dutch and European employment and immigration law. So, get to grips with legal requirements in your new home with the team at Van den Heuvel Juristen.
AMS Advocaten is a law firm based in Amsterdam. Their team of expat-friendly professionals specialize in Dutch civil law, working with both companies and individuals. Whatever your legal needs in the Netherlands, contact AMS Advocaten and see how they can help.
Fieldfisher is a law firm operating across Europe. From coffee shop chains to social media sites, they have a range of clients across various industries and sectors. For all your legal needs in Amsterdam, contact the team at Fieldfisher.
Pallas Attorneys-at-Law is a law firm specializing in employment and labor law. They are well-known internationally for their legal expertise, providing support and guidance with immigration law, social security and more. Based in Amsterdam, they can provide emergency guidance if needed.
