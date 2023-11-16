Looking for a dentist you can trust? Get your teeth into the dental options in the Netherlands with our directory listings of expat-friendly dentists:
Lassus Tandartsen is a dental practice with three locations across Amsterdam. Their expat-friendly service offers a wide range of dental treatments, including dental hygiene, implants, orthodontics, and more. Their clinics are open 7 days a week – including evenings – to ensure treatment that works around your schedule.
Tandartspraktijk de Liefde is a dental practice located in Amsterdam. They have a team of highly-qualified general dentists, biological dentists, hygienists and specialists. Open six days a week, their expat-friendly professional staff also offer homeopathy and acupuncture services.
Dental Factory is an expat-friendly dentist in Amsterdam West. Their team of English-speaking professionals offer general dentistry, dental hygienists and specialists. So, if you want to keep your teeth in good health in Amsterdam, make an appointment with the Dental Factory.
Tandartspraktijk Plantage Middenlaan is a dental practice in central Amsterdam. They have a team of highly-qualified dentists, hygienists and specialists. Their expat-friendly professional staff also offer emergency dental treatment. So, get the smile you want with oral healthcare from Tandartspraktijk Plantage Middenlaan.
Lassus Tandartsen Orthodontics is a specialist orthodontic practice based in Amsterdam. Part of the Lassus Tandartsen family of dental practices, they offer teeth correction for patients with dental issues. The practice is open 7 days a week, ensuring you can access the right treatment for your teeth.
TTH van Wou Tandartspraktijk is a dental practice in Amsterdam’s De Pijp neighborhood. The practice offers a range of oral healthcare services, including implantology, hygienist and emergency dentistry. So, whatever your dental healthcare needs, sign up with TTH van Wou.
Villa Westhof Dental Surgery is a dentist located in east Nijmegen. Their team of expat-friendly oral healthcare professionals provides a range of services, including orthodontics, implants and cosmetic dentistry. So, for a winning simile in Nijmegen, register with Villa Westhof Dental Surgery.
Dental Practice de ZuidAs is a dental practice in south Amsterdam. For over 10 years, their team of dental professionals has been providing expat-friendly care for oral health. They offer bilingual treatment in both Dutch and English to improve your oral hygiene and health.
Tandarts Jordaan is a dental clinic based in the Jordaan neighborhood of central Amsterdam. They provide first-class oral healthcare in both English and Dutch from their state-of-the-art clinic. Tandarts Jordaan also offer emergency dental care and evening appointments.
Tandartsenpraktijk Jesse is a dental practice located in Amsterdam Oud-Zuid. They provide state-of-the-art dental care in a variety of languages, including English, German, Hindi, Korean and more. For a high standard of dental care, choose Tandartsenpraktijk Jesse.
Dental365 provides emergency dental care in several cities across the Netherlands. They offer emergency access to high quality oral healthcare seven days a week. So, if you face a dental emergency contract the team at Dental365 today.
Maliekwartier Tandartsen is a dental practice based in Utrecht. Their modern, expat-friendly clinic offers a variety of oral healthcare services, including an evening surgery to cater for a range of lifestyles. So, for dental care you can trust sign up with Maliekwartier Tandartsen.
PHP Tandartsen is an expat-friendly dental clinic located in The Hague. They offer a range of oral healthcare services, including dentists, oral hygienists, and orthodontics. So, keep your smile shining in your new home with the professional team at PHP Tandartsen.
Mondzorg Poli is a dental practice specializing in emergency care. At their clinics in Amsterdam and Utrecht, they offer a range of oral healthcare services, as well as 24/7 hour care via their emergency clinic. So, whatever your dental needs, get professional care at Mondzorg Poli.
Tandarts Spoed Praktijk is an emergency dental clinic in Amsterdam. Based in the OVLG Hospital next to Oosterpark, their team of highly-qualified professionals provide 24/7 dental treatments. For all your emergency dental needs, contact Tandarts Spoed Praktijk.
The International Health Centre The Hague is a bilingual medical center located in The Hague. They provide a range of health services for expats living in the city, including emergency out-of-hours medical care. For all your medical needs, register with the International Health Centre The Hague.
Tandartsenpost010 is an emergency dental clinic in Rotterdam. Part of the city’s EMC teaching hospital, the highly-qualified professionals at the clinic offer expert 24/7 dental care. So, whatever your oral healthcare emergency, contact Tandartsenpost010 and get the treatment you need when you want it.
