Planning on having a baby in your new home? Find the right maternity care for you with our listing of expat-friendly services and professionals in the Netherlands:
Delft MaMa is a maternity and motherhood assistance organization based in the Dutch city of Delft. They offer new and prospective parents information, activities, and connections within the city. If you’re expecting in Delft, see how Delft MaMa can help you feel at ease.
Bumpandbeyond provides childbirth preparation classes in Amsterdam and Amstelveen. Offering in-person and online sessions, Bumpandbeyond’s English-speaking courses provide insight into the physical and emotional aspects of pregnancy, labor, and post-natal care.
Amsterdam Mamas is an online resource for parents living in the Netherlands. Centered on Amsterdam and the surrounding areas, the forum offers guidance, help, and advice to parents and expectant parents. Amsterdam Mamas also runs community events for members and friends.
Nordic Nannies is an international nanny agency. Since 2007, the agency has specialized in placing Finnish nannies, au pairs, and other childcare professionals with families across the world. Whether you’re a parent or a jobseeker, see where Nordic Nannies could take you.
Great British Nannies is an international nanny agency. The agency’s professional team provides a personable, informative service for both nannies and families throughout the world. If you’re looking for a trusted, professional nanny, find it with Great British Nannies.
Cherry Tree Lane Kraamzorg is a childcare specialist operating in the Amsterdam area. Their exclusive service is perfect for new expat parents, offering native English speaking professional care. In addition, their high quality post-natal care is fully registered with the Dutch healthcare system.
Upendo Doula is a doula operating in the Leiden area. Their certified birth and postpartum doula service offers support to women during pregnancy and after birth. Specially trained in physiology and psychology, Upendo Doula provides emotional and physical care through childbirth.
Childbirth Class Gale provides experienced midwifery to new and expectant parents. Their team of professional, English-speaking midwives specialize in offering individual and group prenatal care. So, if you’re expecting a new arrival, get prepared with Childbirth Class Gale’s expat-friendly care.
Violet Art is a photography studio based in The Netherlands. The studio is run by Violetta Turan, a professional photographer specializing in maternity photography. She also offers children and family portraits and photography. So, get the right shots of your family with Violet Art.
