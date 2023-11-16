Want to try a new sport in your new home? Get into shape and make new friends at one of these expat-friendly sports clubs in the Netherlands:
ABF International Sports Club is a non-profit organization based in The Hague. They offer sports programs to people of all ages and nationalities and even organizes sports-themed childrens’ parties. They focus on family-oriented recreational sports, especially baseball and soccer.
Utrecht Rugby Club (URC) was founded in 1967. They offer an introductory course to rugby as well as training and matches. They have several levels of women’s and men’s rugby teams and youth teams for all ages. Visit URC online to give rugby a go, and maybe even find a team to play in.
ARC Lowlanders is the Netherlands’ only LGBTQ+ rugby club, based in Amstelveen. With both a women’s and a men’s side, they play in Dutch competitions and welcome members from all over the world. Get in touch with ARC Lowlanders to try out rugby in an inclusive, prejudice-free environment.
Amstelveense Rugby Club (ARC) offers introductory courses and training for adults and children alike. As one of the largest rugby clubs in the Netherlands, they have several women’s and men’s teams and around 500 members. Whether you’re a seasoned player or a beginner, contact ARC to get involved.
Shinbukan Dojo in Amsterdam offers classes in Aikido, Shinkendo, and Jiu-Jitsu. Classes are made up of diverse groups of students of all ages, genders, and backgrounds and are taught by experienced teachers. Learn self-discipline, self-control, teamwork and leadership at Shinbukan Dojo.
Den Haag GAA is a Gaelic football, hurling, and camogie club based in The Hague. They welcome members from all expat communities as well as Dutch players. Their teams have won several European tournaments. Contact Den Haag GAA to try out a weekly training session.
Amsterdam Gaelic Athletic Club consists of Gaelic Football, Hurling, and Camogie teams. They offer training and matches at all levels. The teams compete across the Benelux and Central Europe and train once a week in Amsterdam. Get acquainted with Gaelic football and more with Amsterdam GAC.
The Thistle Club is a Scottish Dancing club based in Eindhoven. They organize a social dancing evening every Wednesday for all dancers to enjoy. In addition, they offer instruction at both beginners and advanced levels. Don your kilt and dancing shoes and get moving at the Thistle Club.
Dansschool Kluver has two dance studios and a unique teaching style which gets you up and dancing as quickly as possible. They teach both ballroom and Latin styles. This enthusiastic school offers various activities and shorter workshops. Get on your feet and in the groove with Dansschool Kluver.
Balletstudio Marieke van der Heijden is located in the center of Amsterdam, near Leidseplein. As well as classical ballet lessons for all ages, they offer pilates, ballet workouts and modern dance lessons. Contact Balletstudio Marieke van der Heijden to try a workout or continue your ballet journey.
Amsterdamse balletschool teaches both classic ballet and jazz style. Most students are adults – all levels are welcome and you don’t need any prior experience with dance or ballet, just enthusiasm! Sign up with Amsterdamse balletschool to train at the barre in a professional environment.
Voorburg Cricket Club has expat players from all over the world. Their first team plays on the highest Dutch level, and supplies players to the Dutch national team. However, you don’t need to be an expert: there are teams available for all ages and levels, so get in touch to get playing.
Hilversumsche Cricket Club was set up in 1883. They offer training and matches for youth teams and senior teams. They welcome members from different nationalities and also have a mixed team. Get in touch with Hilversumsche Cricket Club to find out about membership and more.
Haarlem Cricket Club (HCC) Red and White is one of the oldest cricket clubs in Holland, founded in 1881. They are also one of the largest Dutch clubs: they have six senior teams, a women’s team, and a large youth section. For ages 8 and upwards, there’s a team for everyone, so why not sign up?
De Kieviten is a multisport club in Wassenaar. The club boasts 1,400 members and offers three main sports: hockey, golf, and tennis. As well as full-size pitches, courts, and a golf course, they provide mini pitches and playgrounds for kids. Sign up with De Kieviten today to get active!
BS Leiden Basketball welcome basketball players aged 7–60 and offer many training possibilities. You can play for fun, take part in training or even train to compete in matches. Members can train up to twice a week. Shoot some hoops, make some friends, and get fit with BS Leiden Basketball.
Stella is an electric bicycle retailer in the Netherlands. They stock a wide range of e-bikes for men, women, and children, including cargo bikes and tricycles. Stella offers free trial rides at their test centers and can even sort out insurance to ensure you stay on the road.
Giga-Bikes is a bike retailer operating in the Netherlands. They have a wide range of bikes and bike accessories, available online and from their Tilburg superstore. Whether you’re looking for a road bike or a city bike, you’ll find it at Giga-Bikes.
The Johan Cruijff ArenA is the home stadium of Amsterdam’s Ajax football club. Named after the Dutch footballing legend, the stadium also hosts international matches, concerts and other large events. The Johan Cruijff ArenA also hosts stadium tours for fans.
Swim4Survival is a swimming school based in Amsterdam. They provide expat-friendly native-English swimming tuition for children of all ages, including ABC diploma classes. So, get your children prepared for life in the Netherlands by ensuring they have swimming training.
Rugby Club Amsterdam is a rugby club based in Amsterdam Noord. The club has a number of teams and practice sessions for all ages, including a popular children’s club. So, get your scrum on and explore the rugby community with Rugby Club Amsterdam.
StubHub is an international online ticketing portal operating in the Netherlands. Their easy-to-use platform lets you buy and resell sought-after tickets for the biggest live sports and entertainment events. Whether you want tickets for a top-tier soccer match or your favorite singer, find them with StubHub.
