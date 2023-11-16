Looking for a new home? Whether you’re buying or renting, check out our listing of expat-friendly online housing portals based in the Netherlands:
Prestige Property is an international real estate agent specializing in high-end properties. Whether you’re looking for a mountainside chalet in Italy, a waterfront apartment in Monaco, or a ranch in California, you’ll find what you’re looking for with the property experts at Prestige Property.
HouseSitMatch.com is an online portal for housesitters and pet sitters across the world. The platform allows home and pet owners to connect with an online community of sitters when they go away. If you’re planning to travel and looking for a sitter, visit HouseSitMatch.com.
Savills is an international real estate company providing services for residential, business, and agriculture. Their global team of experts can ensure you find the right opportunity for you. If you’re looking for a new adventure abroad, see how Savills can help get you there.
A Place in the Sun is an online housing portal and information service for UK expats buying overseas properties. Associated with the hit Channel 4 show, the site lets you search for your dream home. It also provides expert advice on everything you need to know.
Short Stay Group is an international online portal for short-term lets. They specialize in serviced apartments in Amsterdam, Paris and Barcelona, providing a welcome home-from-home for new arrivals. So, find your feet in your new home with Short Stay Group.
All Luxury Apartments are an apartment rental agency operating internationally. Their online platform offers a range of luxury, long-term apartments ideal for individuals and families moving abroad. Wherever you’re moving in the world, find your next home with All Luxury Apartments’ online portal.
Vesteda is an online property portal operating across The Netherlands. Their platform has a range of houses and apartments for rent. This allows users to search by price range and geographical location. Find your dream house in your new home with Vesteda.
servicedapartments.nl is an online portal for short-term lets in the Netherlands. The platform features a number of carefully-selected apartments for the corporate market located across the Netherlands. They offer accommodation at a number of price points, ensuring quality for every budget.
Pararius is an online portal for rental properties in the Netherlands. Their easy-to-use site lists thousands of rental homes across the country, including houses, apartments, and studios. So, whether you’re moving to Haarlem or Heerlen, find your new home on Pararius.
Funda is an online property portal operating in the Netherlands. Since 2001, it’s been the first port of call for those looking for properties to sell and rent, with over 43 million page views every month. So, whatever you’re looking for, make sure you check out Funda first.
KamerHuren.nl is an online property search platform for tenants and landlords. The site has a wide range of rooms and flats for rent, from Groningen in the north to Breda in the south. So, find your next home quickly with KamerHuren.nl.
Roomster is a global online property portal. It specializes in those seeking new roommates, allowing users to search via a range of filters and requirements. Roomster features properties across 192 countries, including Dutch cities like Amsterdam, Rotterdam, and The Hague.
Nestpick is an online international property portal. Using their platform, you’ll find a wide range of mid-to-long term rental properties, from professional lets to student housing. So, whether you’re moving to Madrid or Manchester, find your next home on Nestpick.
