Are you moving to The Netherlands and looking for after school daycare for your kids? Our directory listings can help you find the right expat-friendly childcare near you:
Sitly is an online service that connects parents with babysitters and nannies across the Netherlands. Simply create a profile with your preferences and view what childminders are available in your area. Whether you’re busy at work or out for dinner, Sitly has the child-minding solution for you.
Nordic Nannies is an international nanny agency. Since 2007, the agency has specialized in placing Finnish nannies, au pairs, and other childcare professionals with families across the world. Whether you’re a parent or a jobseeker, see where Nordic Nannies could take you.
AupairQuest.com is an online portal for au pairs. Operating throughout the world, the site connects au pairs, babysitters, and nannies with families and parents. If you’re looking for the right childcare options for you and your family, check out AupairQuest.com and see who you can find.
Great British Nannies is an international nanny agency. The agency’s professional team provides a personable, informative service for both nannies and families throughout the world. If you’re looking for a trusted, professional nanny, find it with Great British Nannies.
Zein Childcare is a children’s daycare center with locations across The Hague. At their state-of-the-art centers, they offer daycare, after school day, and pre-school classes from their dedicated team of international childcare professionals. Zein Childcare also run a range of summer holiday camps.
De Kleine Wereld is a childcare provider operating in the Netherlands. They offer expert care for children aged 0-12 years in a loving, homely learning environment. Since 2001, De Kleine Wereld have specialized in promoting the well-being of the children.
Smallsteps is a childcare provider operating in the Netherlands. They offer day care, pre-school and after-school care at 250 childcare centers located across the country. For compassionate childcare from qualified experts for your child, contact Smallsteps.
Skar is the foundation for childcare providers operating in and around the Arnhem area. Their network of childcare centers are run by highly-trained professionals and provide care for over 10,000 children every week. So, if you’re living in Arnhem, get the right childcare for your kids with Skar.
Hestia Early Learning Centre is a daycare center based in the Amsterdam area. They provide day and after-school care in a fun, welcoming learning environment for children at three locations across the city. Make sure your little ones have the care they deserve with Hestia Early Learning Centre.
My Little van Gogh is a children’s daycare provider based in Amsterdam. They focus on creativity-based development, giving children a nurturing space to experiment, learn, and have fun. So, for a play school with a difference, check your little ones into My Little van Gogh.
