Want to further your career opportunities in The Netherlands? Our directory of expat-friendly business schools in The Netherlands can help you choose your next career move:
The United International Business School is a global leader in providing business education. At their location in Amsterdam, they offer undergraduate, graduate and executive programs for tomorrow’s business leaders. So, make your career start brighter at the United International Business School.
Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!
Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory
Outshine competitors with your featured advert
Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets
Maastricht School of Management is one of the oldest international business schools in the Netherlands. The school offers research driven and internationally accredited programs in management, including MBAs, Masters and other executive programs. For an international business education, consider Maastricht School of Management.
Nyenrode Business University is a leading higher education institution for business courses. Founded in 1946, it’s the only private university in the Netherlands and offers a range of courses on management, accountancy in Dutch and English. Take your career further with Nyenrode Business University.
Rotterdam School of Management is a higher education facility specializing in business and management. Part of the Erasmus University, the school has been providing an international and innovation curriculum for the brightest business minds. So, for a world-class education, enroll at the Rotterdam School of Management.
Amsterdam Business School is the business department of the University of Amsterdam. Their international learning community of staff and students promotes excellence and leadership in all business areas. So, if you’re looking for a leading business education, enroll at the Amsterdam Business School.
Rotterdam University of Applied Sciences is a higher education institution based in Rotterdam. The university offers a range of educational programs, from business and engineering, to healthcare and media. So, whatever you want from life, get there with Rotterdam University of Applied Sciences.
Business School Netherlands is a business school located in Buren. It offers a range of educational programs, including international MBAs and other management courses. For an international approach to business and management, see what Business School Netherlands has to offer.
TIAS Business School is one of the Netherlands’ leading business schools. Based in several locations across the country, the school offers a range of higher education programs. This includes international MBAs, Masters, and more. For a world-class education, check out the offer at TIAS Business School.
HRM College is a college providing courses on several aspects of Dutch practice and law. Their expat-friendly workshops and programs offer in-depth tuition on several aspects of Dutch labor law. So, if you’re looking to become more knowledgable, see if HRM College has the course for you.
Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!Add listing
Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory
Outshine competitors with your featured advert
Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets