Rental Agencies

Looking to rent a new home? Whether you’re looking for a short-term or long-term lease, here are our listings of expat-friendly rental agencies in the Netherlands:

Huurwoningen

Huurwoningen offers an extensive selection of rental properties across the Netherlands. With a user-friendly interface, direct communication with landlords, and valuable resources, finding the perfect home is effortless. Start your search today and discover your ideal rental property with Huurwoningen.
Solid Net Vastgoed

Solid Net Vastgoed is a Dutch real estate company. They offer a clear, rapid, and welcoming full real estate service to expats and their families in Amsterdam. Get to know Solid Net Vastgoed today and make buying, renting, or selling your property as stress-free as possible.
My Home Amsterdam

My Home Amsterdam is a property management agency based in Amsterdam. They offer a range of services including renting out, 24/7 support, financial & technical management. If you're looking for a better way to manage your property, speak to the experts at My Home Amsterdam.
Homelike

Homelike is an online rental agency. Whether you're looking for temporary business travel accommodation or you're a landlord interested in renting out your property, Homelike can help. Speak to our team of experts and see how Homelike can help meet your property needs.
Koops Expat Services

Koops Expat Services is a rental agency specializing in housing expats. Their team of property experts provide services tailored to the individual, ensuring you find the right home for your needs. So, if you’re relocating to the Netherlands, find your new home with Koops Expat Services.

Direct Wonen

Direct Wonen is an online rental agency operating in the Netherlands. Their platform helps expats find the right properties and tenants for them, with a wide range of accommodation on offer. So, for your next home, check the range on Direct Wonen.
Airbnb

Airbnb is a global online community offering accommodation and experiences. They have a selection of over 6 million unique properties available through their secure booking service. So, whether you're moving to Abu Dhabi or Aberdeen, Airbnb has the right short-term let for you.
All Luxury Apartments

All Luxury Apartments are an apartment rental agency operating internationally. Their online platform offers a range of luxury, long-term apartments ideal for individuals and families moving abroad. Wherever you’re moving in the world, find your next home with All Luxury Apartments’ online portal.

Hotels.com

Hotels.com is an online booking platform. The site has thousands of accommodation listings located around the world. From hotels and hostels to luxury villas and short-stay apartments, there is something for every taste. So, make your move that little bit easier with Hotels.com.

’t Gooi Estate Rentals

‘t Gooi Estate Rentals is a rental agency operating in the Gooi area of the Netherlands. They offer a range of rental services, from help to find properties to rental management. So, if you’re moving to Gooi, see how ‘t Gooi Estate Rentals can help you.

Vesteda

Vesteda is an online property portal operating across The Netherlands. Their platform has a range of houses and apartments for rent. This allows users to search by price range and geographical location. Find your dream house in your new home with Vesteda.

Interhouse

Interhouse is a rental agency based in Hilversum, North Holland. They offer efficient mediation for landlords, property management, and daily listings of properties for rent. Whether you’re thinking of letting or renting, see how the team at Interhouse can help.

Tweelwonen

Tweelwonen is a real estate agency operating across The Netherlands. They specialize in both short and long-term rental properties, from city center studios to rural family homes. So, whether you’re moving to Weesp for a week or Leiden for life, Tweelwonen can find your new home.

27 House Real Estate

27 House Real Estate is a realtor operating in the Amsterdam area. Their team of Dutch and native English speaking professionals provide expert advice on all aspects the Amsterdam housing market. So, whether you’re looking to rent, buy or manage your property, the team at 27 House can help.

De Vries Robbé Makelaardij

De Vries Robbé Makelaardij is a real estate agency based in The Hague and the surrounding areas. Their experienced team have been helping expats find the house of their dreams for over 30 years. Find your next home with the team at De Vries Robbé Makelaardij.

The Real Estate Company

The Real Estate Company is a full-service real estate and relocation service operating in The Hague. They specialize in moving expats to the city. So, whether you’re looking to buy a family home or rent a short-term apartment, The Real Estate Company can help.

Lutz Real Estate

Lutz Real Estate is a real estate agency based in The Hague. Their expat-friendly service specializes in letting unfurnished and fully-furnished properties to international workers in The Hague area. They also provide a full relocation service, and help companies looking to house their expat workers.

Amsterdam Beautiful

Amsterdam Beautiful is a rental agency based in Amsterdam. Their eco-friendly team offer a range of unique and exclusive homes in the city’s most popular, expat-friendly neighborhoods. For a home with a heart, contact the team at Amsterdam Beautiful today.

Expat Housing

Expat Housing are a leading real estate company for property management and rentals in Amsterdam and The Hague. They provide personal support and advice in English, with a high-level legal knowledge of Dutch laws and property regulations.

ADD Makelaardij

ADD Makelaardij is a real estate agency operating in the Greater Amsterdam area. Their unique insight into the Amsterdam housing market will ensure you find the right home for you. So, whatever your housing needs, ADD Makelaardij can help you find your dream home.

Principle Properties

Principle Properties is a rental agency in the Netherlands. They specialize in providing rental houses and apartments for international arrivals working for large multinational companies in the Randstad. They have a vast network of housing providers ensuring they can provide the right accommodation.

Sonar Appartementen

Sonar Appartementen is a rental agency and property management provider operating in The Hague. They have a range of rental properties available for expats moving to the city, including furnished and unfurnished. So, make your move easier with Sonar Appartementen.

A&N Vastgoed

A&N Vastgoed BV is a rental agency operating in The Hague area. For over 20 years, they have been providing expert advice, management, and letting opportunities. So, if you’re an expat looking for your new home in The Hague, let the team at A&N Vastgoed help.

VGW Housing

VGW Housing is a rental agency located in Utrecht. Their team of property experts combine local market knowledge with personal attention to ensure you access the right homes. So, if you’re moving to Utrecht, find your next home with VGW Housing.

The Student Hotel

The Student Hotel is an international rental agency. Their state-of-the-art facilities offer well-appointed rooms and a range of community services, including kitchens and gyms. They have seven locations across the Netherlands. These are ideal for students and young professionals moving to the city.

Hotel2Stay

Hotel2Stay is an extended-stay hotel located in the Sloterdijk neighborhood of Amsterdam. The hotel blends the intimate comfort of private apartments with the luxury and service of a high-end hotel. Get to grips with your new home with a stay at Hotel2Stay.

Premier Suites

Premier Suites is a rental agency based in Rotterdam. They provide serviced apartments located in the heart of the city, combining the facilities of a hotel with the comfort of an apartment. So, for a temporary home in Rotterdam, check into Premier Suites.

Swan Short Stay

Swan Short Story is a rental agency located in Tilburg, in the south of the Netherlands. They specialize in offering short-term and long-term lets of furnished properties in and around the city. If you’re moving to Tilburg, find your new home-from-home with Swan Short Stay.

AmsterdamStay

AmsterdamStay is a short-term letting agency operating in Amsterdam. Their online portal offers a range of vacation rentals in and around the city catering for a variety of tastes and needs. Whether you’re looking for a hostel or a houseboat, AmsterdamStay has got you sorted.

Parker & Williams

Parker & Williams is an established real estate agency based in Amsterdam. With 20 years experience in the expat market, they are well-placed to provide support and guidance for international house hunters. So, get to grips with the Amsterdam housing market with the professionals at Parker & Williams.

SEM Makelaars

SEM Makelaars is a real estate agency based in Amsterdam. They offer a dedicated service for expats relocating to the city, including support for buying, selling and negotiating. So, for high-quality advice tailored to the expat market, get in touch with SEM Makelaars.

Broersma Woningmakelaardij

Broersma Woningmakelaardij is a real estate agency operating in and around Amsterdam. They specialize in both rental and sales, providing expert advice and guidance for expats moving to the city. If you’re looking for a new home in Amsterdam, see if Broersma can help.

JA! Makelaardij

JA! Makelaardij is a real estate agency based in the Amsterdam area. Their experts provide advice, valuations, and support for every stage of your property journey. So, whether you’re buying or selling, JA! Makelaardij can help you get the best deal for you and your family.

Renthouse.nl

Renthouse.nl is a rental and purchasing agency based in Amsterdam. Since 1968, it’s been helping expats and international arrivals find a home in their new city. So, if you’re an international worker, let Renthouse.nl find your new dream home.

SOS Makelaars

SOS Makelaars is an estate agency based in Amsterdam. They have over 25 years experience in helping expats navigate the Dutch property market to buy and sell properties. So, make finding your new home that little bit easier with the expert team at SOS Makelaars.

Peter Bruin Makelaardij

Peter Bruin Makelaardij is a real estate agency based in Amsterdam. They have over 40 years of experience in helping international workers find properties in the city. With a range of high-end properties for sale and rent, you’ll find your new home with Peter Bruin Makelaardij.

Eefje Voogd Makelaardij

Eefje Voogd Makelaardij is a real estate agency based in Amsterdam. Their expat-friendly team have a portfolio of properties for sale and rent in and around the city. So, if you’re looking for your new home in Amsterdam, contact the professionals at Eefje Voogd Makelaardij.

Von Poll Real Estate

Von Poll Real Estate is an estate agency based in Amsterdam. Their team are property experts, ensuring clients the best chance to move into their dream home. Whether you’re moving to De Pijp or Diemen, talk to the team at Von Poll Real Estate.

Smit & Heinen

Smit & Heinen is an estate agency and brokers offering a dedicated expat-friendly service. Their team help internationals buy and sell properties in Amsterdam. Wherever you are on the property ladder, you’ll make it to the next rung with the experts at Smit & Heinen.

Estate Agency Carla van den Brink

Estate Agency Carla van den Brink is an estate agency operating in the Amsterdam area. Since 1979, they have been finding dream homes for Amsterdammers and new Amsterdammers. Whether you’re looking for a city center studio or a suburban family home, their team can help find it.

DSTRCT

DSTRCT is a bespoke real estate agency operating in Amsterdam. They specialize in unique properties to buy and rent across the historic center of the city. Find your dream Amsterdam home by checking out the range of properties listed on DSTRCT.

Expat Rentals

Expat Rentals, based in Amsterdam is a rental agency that provides an extensive variety of properties for expats. They also offer advice on market conformity of rental agreements and amounts, handle utility transfers and provide high level advice on property details and their surroundings.

Pararius

Pararius is an online portal for rental properties in the Netherlands. Their easy-to-use site lists thousands of rental homes across the country, including houses, apartments, and studios. So, whether you’re moving to Haarlem or Heerlen, find your new home on Pararius.

De Key

De Key is an online property portal for buying and renting in the Netherlands. They specialize in easy-to-use property search for expats, as well as accommodation for international students. So, whatever your life stage, De Key has the right housing options for you.

DUWO

DUWO is a rental agency specializing in student housing. They provide affordable, high-quality accommodation for domestic and international students studying in the Netherlands. So, if you’re starting your next educational chapter, DUWO can help you find your next student home.

SilverDoor Apartments

SilverDoor Apartments provide serviced apartments for international professionals. With over 200,000 lets available in 94 countries, their team provides a dedicated service for expats moving abroad. Whether you’re relocating to Macau or Montreal, let SilverDoor Apartments find your new home.

