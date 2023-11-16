Getting to grips with the immigration law in the Netherlands can be challenging. Get professional advice with one of these expat-friendly immigration lawyers:
Russell Advocaten is a law firm based in Amsterdam. They offer a range of legal services, specializing in international business, labor and employment, and other aspects of immigration. So, whatever the needs of your family or business, find the right answer with Russell Advocaten.
Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!
Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory
Outshine competitors with your featured advert
Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets
Fragomen Global is a leading firm of international immigration lawyers. Since 1951, their dedicated team of professionals has provided advice, support, and expertise for expats throughout the world. So, whatever your immigration needs for your new home, Fragomen Global is well-placed to help.
De Vreede Advocaten is a law firm operating in the Netherlands. Their expert team specialize in Dutch immigration law for both businesses and individuals. So, if you’re looking for legal advice and guidance, see how the team at De Vreede Advocaten can help you.
Kroes Advocaten is a team of highly-qualified immigration lawyers based in central Amsterdam. They provide specialized, knowledgeable support and advice to multinationals, family businesses, small and medium-sized businesses and private individuals. For expert advice and support, contact Krose Advocaten.
Van den Heuvel Juristen is a law firm based in ‘s Gravenhage. Their team of professionals specialize in Dutch and European employment and immigration law. So, get to grips with legal requirements in your new home with the team at Van den Heuvel Juristen.
Franssen Advocaten is a law firm specializing in immigration and family law. Based in Amsterdam, their dedicated team offer personalized assistance and legal advice to expats from around the world. So, whatever your legal needs, see how Franssen Advocaten can help.
Migrantic is an independent law firm with offices across the Netherlands. Their team of lawyers combine Dutch tax and immigration law expertise, helping companies navigate the global business and personnel economy. So, whatever the immigration needs of your business, Migrantic can help.
Pallas Attorneys-at-Law is a law firm specializing in employment and labor law. They are well-known internationally for their legal expertise, providing support and guidance with immigration law, social security and more. Based in Amsterdam, they can provide emergency guidance if needed.
Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!Add listing
Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory
Outshine competitors with your featured advert
Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets