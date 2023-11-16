Buying a house in your new home? Check out our listings of expat-friendly mortgage advisors in the Netherlands to help you seal the deal:
De Hypotheekadviseur is an independent organization advising consumers on mortgages and insurance in the Netherlands. They work with most mortgage lenders and are well-placed to provide rates and advice. Book an appointment with De Hypotheekadviseur to find out about mortgages in the Netherlands.
Hypotheek-rentetarieven is an independent online initiative from NBG mortgage advisers. Their website aims to inform consumers about mortgages and interest rates, allowing them to make their own calculations. Visit hypotheek-rentetarieven online to compare all Dutch banks and learn about mortgages.
A Place in the Sun Currency is a UK-based financial services platform for expats relocating abroad. Associated with the UK’s hit Channel 4 TV show, the service helps those making payments for buying and maintaining overseas properties.
Expats Amsterdam is a full-service organization that helps internationals relocate to the Netherlands. From finding accommodation to helping expats get mortgages, they provide support for every step of your journey. So, get settled in your new home with Expats Amsterdam.
Oranjeland Insurance is a financial services provider based in the Netherlands. Their expat-friendly service helps internationals access insurance, mortgages and pensions. Oranjeland Insurance also offer support and advice on financial planning and other fiscal matters.
MortgageMonster offer professional and reliable mortgage advice for expats buying homes in the Randstad. As an independent company, they compare a range of lenders and insurers to get the best possible mortgage and insurance for clients. So, use MortgageMonster to get the best deal for you.
A&H Finance are a team of financial advisors based in Amsterdam. Their award-winning service has been tailored to the needs of the expat market in the city. So, if you’re looking to buy your new dream home, let A&H Finance help get the right mortgage for you.
Mooijekind Vleut is a real estate agency based in the North Randstad region of the Netherlands. Alongside helping expats find properties across the region, they also provide mediation and mortgage services. With over 40 years experience, you’ll find the right support for you with Mooijekind Vleut.
Finsens is a tax advisor based in central Amsterdam. They have years of experience in local and international tax matters. This makes them expertly placed to help the growing expat community. If you’re planning on moving to the Netherlands, get your taxes in check with Finsens.
