Tying the knot in the Netherlands? Don’t let moving abroad stop you from having the happiest day of your life with these expat-friendly wedding services:

TK Roberts Film & Photography

TK Roberts Film and Photography is a professional photographer based in Amsterdam. She specializes in high-quality, personalized photos and videos, whether outdoors or on location. She also offers photography and video of weddings and other important life celebrations.

Vinita Salomé Photography

Vinita Salomé is a professional photographer based in The Netherlands. She specializes in lifestyle, travel and corporate photography. Vinita Salomé offers everything from high-quality branding photography to intimate family portraits. So, whatever your photography needs, Vinita Salomé can help.

The English Cake Lady

The English Cake Lady is a professional baker based in Amsterdam. Lucie Kenny bakes a range of bespoke, custom-made cakes for every occasion. So, whether you’re looking for a birthday cake, wedding cake, or something a little different, The English Cake Lady can help.

UP Events

UP Events is an event managements company based in Amsterdam. They offer a range of bespoke events, from corporate away-days to private celebrations. So, whether you’re planning a birthday party or a team-bonding session for the team, UP Events can execute your plans to perfection.

