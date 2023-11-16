Moving to the Netherlands? Take the stress out of your move abroad by enlisting the help of one of these expat-friendly relocation services based in the Netherlands:
Crown Relocations is a leading international relocations specialist. With locations in 60 countries worldwide, their experienced staff provide a dedicated full-service package, from visa support to quarantine advice. So, wherever you’re heading, Crown Relocations will help take the stress out of your move abroad.
Settle Service is a relocation specialist operating in the Netherlands. Their experienced team of immigration officers and relocation coordinators provide advice and support for companies and employees. So, relocate with confidence and let Settle Service guide you through every step of your move to the Netherlands.
ShipHub is an international freight comparison platform that can help you find the best freight forwarder for your shipment or move. They offer a quote comparison tool and information about all things shipping. Fill out their quote form to find freight forwarding to suit you.
International Van Lines offers domestic and international moving services worldwide. As one of the largest international moving companies in the US, they can offer pickup and delivery services to any location in the US and to over 140 countries worldwide.
Global International Relocation is a relocations service based in Portugal. Their team of relocation experts can help you with moves to over 185 countries around the world, whether you’re moving family, files, or fine art. Start your new life right with Global International Relocation.
Eres Relocation is a professional relocation service based in Western Europe but operating in over 80 countries around the world. If you’re starting a new life abroad, see how the professional team at Eres Relocation can help ensure you and your loved ones start off on the right foot.
Sendmybag.com is an international luggage delivery service. On their easy-to-use online platform, access fast and affordable door-to-door delivery of your bags, boxes, and luggage. Ideal for students and expats alike, Sendmybag.com can ensure your belongings get a hassle-free journey.
GoodMigrations is an international relocations service. Get free quotes from reputable international removal companies, find out more about your new home, and more on their easy-to-use website. If you’re relocating abroad, see how GoodMigrations can help get you there.
Clearview Relocation is an international relocation company based in the UK. With years of experience behind them, their team is well-placed to ensure you and your family relocate with ease. If you’re moving abroad, contact Clearview Relocation and see how they can help get you there.
Allied is an international removals company. Calling on centuries of experience and a global network of trusted removals partners, Allied is one of the world’s leading international removers. Wherever you’re relocating, see how Allied could help you start your new life abroad.
Best Global Movers is an online relocation platform. On their easy-to-use site, you’ll be able to compare quotes from a number of trusted international movers. If you’re relocating abroad, make sure you see how much you could save with Best Global Movers.
Schumacher Cargo is an international logistics and shipping company. Based in the US, their services can help with every step of your relocation abroad, from beloved pets to beloved cars. If you’re relocating abroad, see if Schumacher Cargo can take you there.
Parcel ABC is an international logistics and delivery service operating around the world. Their expat-friendly platform makes it easier for you to find the right international couriers for you, from their network of global logistics leaders. Get a quote with Parcel ABC and see what you could save.
The Relocator is an international relocation specialist operating around the world. With a global network of over 500 movers and logistics companies, they can ensure you find the best price to move your treasured belongings across borders. Relocate with confidence with The Relocator.
AGS Worldwide Movers is a leading international removals specialist. With a global network, they provide customized relocation services for individuals and businesses in 95 countries worldwide. So, wherever your next move takes you, AGS Worldwide Movers can make your relocation a success.
Royal De Gruijter & Co. is an international moving company that received royal designation in 1920. They offer a complete package of removals services with a high level of professional care included as standard. So, ensure your own personal treasures stay safe with Royal De Gruijter & Co.
Passies International Movers is an international removals company based in the Netherlands. Since 1937, they’ve been packaging and transiting furniture and other goods around the world. Wherever you’re relocating, make sure your belongings get there with Passies International Movers.
Oranje Transport is a transportation company based in Rotterdam. They specialize in furniture warehousing and office removals for companies and households removals for individuals. So, whatever your transportation needs, Oranje Transport’s multi-lingual service can help get your belongings where they need to be.
Atlas International Movers is an international relocation company. From transporting your treasured household belongings to transferring your pension, their team of experts can help with every stage of your move abroad. So, make your move worry-free with Atlas International Movers.
Windmill Forwarding is an international removals firm based in The Netherlands. Their team of experts can help you with your move wherever you’re going. So, whether you’re relocating your family or your company, Windmill Forwarding can help get you there.
The Real Estate Company is a full-service real estate and relocation service operating in The Hague. They specialize in moving expats to the city. So, whether you’re looking to buy a family home or rent a short-term apartment, The Real Estate Company can help.
P&D Care is a relocation specialist operating in the Netherlands. They provide a full-service offer for expats moving abroad, from finding housing to helping you choose a school. So, wherever you’re moving, make things a little easier with P&D Care.
Big5 Relocations is a relocation service based in the city of Eindhoven. Their team of experts have in-depth knowledge of the city, so you’ll get a service tailored to your new home. If you’re relocating to Eindhoven, make the move with Big5 Relocations.
Tulip Expats Services is a relocation specialist operating in The Netherlands. They provide a wide range of relocation services for individuals and corporations, including visa and immigration guidance to schooling services. So, whether you’re relocating your family or company, Tulip Expats Services can help.
Connect Relocation is a relocations specialist based in the Netherlands. Their team of experts have a wealth of experience in helping expats relocate and settle in their new home. So, if you’re moving to the Netherlands, see how Connect Relocation can help.
Expats by Expats Relocation are relocation specialists operating in the Netherlands. They provide a range of services aimed at simplifying your move to the Netherlands, including visa support and settling-in services. So, make your move easier with Expats by Expats Relocation.
Borrie Expatriate Services is a corporate relocation specialist operating in the Netherlands. Their compact, highly-specialized team assist employers and employees relocating to and from the country. From immigration to payroll, Borrie Expatriate Services can help with every step of your relocation journey.
Holland Movers is an international removals firm based in Amsterdam. They provide tailored services for every step of the relocation, including international removals, emergency relocations, and business moves. So, wherever you’re moving to, let Holland Movers help get you there.
Buzzmove is an international removals company. Based in the UK, they provide expert shipping and moving for individuals and companies leaving the UK and heading to a new life abroad. So, if you’re making the switch, get in touch with Buzzmove.
Gosselin is a leading provider of international mobility and logistic services. Based in Antwerp, Belgium, they offer transport and handling for personal, industrial and consumer goods across a worldwide network of approved partners. So, whatever you’re moving, see how Gosselin can help get it there.
Van Lienden is a full-service relocation service based in Haarlem. Alongside relocation services, they also provide language courses focusing on conversation and writing. If you’re relocating to the Netherlands, get the best preparation for your new home with the experts at Van Lienden.
Altair Global is a well-established international relocations firm operating across Europe, Asia and North America. Specializing in corporate relocations, their professional team can ensure your business gets the most out of its move. So, whether you’re moving to London or LA, consider Altair Global.
