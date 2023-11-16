Want the lowdown on the nightlife in the Netherlands? Get more out of your new life with these expat-friendly options when the sun goes down:
Café Saarein is a traditional Amsterdam pub and LGBT+ café. Once a women-only café, it has been open to anyone ‘queer minded’ since 1999. With its homemade food, selection of beers, and cozy interior, it’s the perfect place to enjoy a spot of pool, music, and conversation.
Bar Buka is a relaxed lesbian bar that prides itself on being ‘where girls meet.’ Right next to the Pijp metro stop in Amsterdam, the bar specializes in craft beers and cocktails. As well as a friendly atmosphere, you’ll find an exhibition of art by women that changes every two months.
STET is an international theater programming and educational organization based in The Hague. The theater group produces performances alongside its educational work in local schools and colleges. They also host festivals and other events throughout the year.
Gay Amsterdam is an online resource for gay life in the Dutch capital. The website lists the latest goings on in the city, as well as information on the best LGBT+ friendly venues, hotels, restaurants, and more. Find out what’s on in Amsterdam with Gay Amsterdam.
easylaughs is an English-speaking improv comedy group based in Amsterdam. Alongside their popular performances, they also offer improv and stand-up classes and workshops. If you’re looking for a new hobby or looking to improve your skillset, check out easylaughs.
NDSM is a cultural neighborhood located in Amsterdam Noord. Former shipyards located along the IJ have been transformed into artist spaces, music venues, bars, and apartments. So, whether you’re looking for live music or somewhere to drink with friends, NDSM has something for everyone.
De Hallen is a cultural center located in Amsterdam’s Oude West neighborhood. The center has a cinema, food hall, fashion outlets and other cultural offerings, and is popular with locals and expats alike. So, for a memorable night out, check De Hallen’s listing and see what’s on today.
Melkweg is a music venue and nightclub located in central Amsterdam. A former sugar and milk factory, the complex houses a cinema, theater, exhibition space and concert hall. So, for a night out to remember, see what’s on offer the calendar at Melkweg.
Paradiso is a music venue and event space in central Amsterdam. Since 1968, it has been one of the city’s premiere venues, hosting a range of music styles; from electro-synth to classical and more. For a memorable night out, check out what’s going on at Paradiso.
BIMHUIS is a live music venue located in central Amsterdam. Their iconic waterfront location attracts musicians from around the world, from jazz to classical. Expand your musical horizons by taking in one of the 300+ concerts held every year at BIMHUIS.
The Concertgebouw is a concert hall in central Amsterdam. One of the city’s leading venues, it boasts a diverse program of music events, including weekly free concerts for the public. So, catch a show in your new home and see what’s on at the Concertgebouw.
StubHub is an international online ticketing portal operating in the Netherlands. Their easy-to-use platform lets you buy and resell sought-after tickets for the biggest live sports and entertainment events. Whether you want tickets for a top-tier soccer match or your favorite singer, find them with StubHub.
