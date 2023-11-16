Learning to drive in the Netherlands? Give yourself the best chance of getting your license with one of these expat-friendly driving schools:
Rijschool DenK is a driving school based in Amsterdam. Their expat-friendly service is specially tailored to foreigners, including practical and theory practice from professional instructors. Rijschool DenK also offer discounts for block bookings, helping you get up to speed quicker.
Driving School Lima is a driving school tailored to expats living in the Netherlands. Their team of experienced instructors all speak English. This means you get the best tuition to help get behind the wheel quicker. Get into the fast lane with Driving School Lima.
HVO Drive is a driving school operating in the Amsterdam. Their expert team of instructors arrange lessons around the schedules of the learner drivers, whether an intensive course or weekly refresher classes. Get out of first gear quicker with lessons by HVO Drive.
Rijschool Diazoni is a driving school based in Amstelveen, near Amsterdam. Their experienced instructors help learner drivers through every stage of their journey towards a driving license. From theory practice to practical driving on the roads, Rijschool Diazoni will get you behind the wheel quicker.
Kennedy Driving School is an established driving school based in Amsterdam Zuid. They offer expats full training to get their license for cars, motorcycles and mopeds. So, however you plan to get around Amsterdam, learn with the experts at Kennedy Driving School.
Rijschool 4 Expats 2 is a driving school based in Eindhoven. Their expat-friendly service helps you get behind the wheel quicker, giving you personal guidance from a certified instructor. So, whether you need help parallel parking or motorway driving, Rijschool 4 Expats 2 can help.
Ross Driving School is an expat-friendly driving school based in The Hague. Their expert team of instructors tailor each lesson to individuals, ensuring the best chance of test success. So, if you’re looking to gain confidence behind the wheel, see how Ross Driving School can help.
Rijschool Expert is a driving school based in the Leiden area. For over 10 years, their fleet of professional instructors have been teaching Dutch nationals and expats how to drive. So, if you want to get behind the wheel in the Netherlands, get in touch with Rijschool Expert.
Rijschool SafeLes is a driving school based in and around Amsterdam. They offer affordable lessons in both manual and automatic cars, including packages of 10 or more lessons. Get out of the slow lane with Rijschool SafeLes Amsterdam.
Rijschool HERS is a driving school based in Rotterdam. They provide complete driving courses in English, with a pass rate of 60% for their learners. With over 30 years experience in driving tuition, you’ll get a first rate standard of instruction from Rijschool HERS.
Driving School Sila is an expat-friendly driving school operating in the Amsterdam area. Their bilingual instructors provide expert tuition for all ages and abilities, helping you pass both practical and theory tests in your new home. So, get yourself up to speed with Driving School Sila.
Ishak Driving School is a driving school operating in the Amsterdam area. They offer a range of courses, including car, motorcycle and moped lessons. With more than 30 years experience teaching in Amsterdam, the expert team of instructors at Ishak Driving School will get you behind the wheel.
Amsterdamse Verkeersopleidingen is driving school based in Amsterdam. Their professional service helps learner drivers through every stage of their journey towards road freedom, including practical and theory elements. So, if you’re looking to get behind the wheel, contact Amsterdamse Verkeersopleidingen.
Driving School Adrian is a driving school operating in Delft and The Hague. Their expat-friendly service offers instruction in English, ensuring you get the right tuition to get you behind the wheel quicker. So, for professional driving instruction around The Hague, contact Driving School Adrian.
ANWB Driving School is the driving school of ANWB, a leading Dutch provider of roadside assistance for motorists. Their driving school provides expert tuition for all motoring abilities across the Netherlands. So, if you want to drive, ANWB can help you get behind the wheel.
