Need help with money matters when moving to your new home? Get your finances into shape with these expat-friendly financial services operating in the Netherlands:

Brand New Day

Brand New Day is an online bank for savings, investments, and pensions. Their products include investments for retirement, children's accounts, and options for self-employed people. With their scientific investment methods, your money is in safe hands with Brand New Day.
bitFlyer

bitFlyer is an online platform for cryptocurrency trading. They offer a secure, regulated, and easy-to-use platform for buying and selling Bitcoin, Ethereum, and more. Enter the exciting world of cryptocurrency trading today with the experts at bitFlyer.
Soldo

Soldo is a pay and spend automation service for businesses. Their innovative platform aims to bridge the gap between companies and banks, with programs to help users keep better track of their payments and finances. If you're setting up a business, do it with Soldo.
Independent Expat Finance

Independent Expat Finance is a team of financial advisors specializing in the expat market. They offer a financial intermediary service for those moving to or living in the Netherlands. For mortgages, consumer loans, or personal insurance, Independent Expat Finance can advise on the best option.
ABN AMRO

ABN AMRO is a leading retail bank operating predominantly in the Netherlands. Their comprehensive range of financial services include bank accounts, mortgages, and investments. Services are available in Dutch and English both online and in-branch. So, whatever your financial needs, ABN AMRO can help.

INCO Business Group

INCO Business Group is a team of legal and tax experts providing professional advice and guidance for expats moving to the Netherlands. Alongside their corporate services, they also host a range of events for industry professionals. So, whatever your needs, INCO Business Group has you covered.

bunq

bunq is an online bank operating across Europe. Their easy-to-use mobile banking service lets you open an account in minutes, giving you access to instant payments, money transfers, and more. So, if you need an expat-friendly bank without the hassle, open a bunq account today.

N26

N26 is an online bank providing mobile banking across Europe and North America. They offer a range of financial services, from current accounts to investment products, that can be easily managed in the N26 app. So, whatever your banking needs when moving abroad, N26 can help.
Payoneer

Payoneer is a cross-border payment platform operating around the world. Their platform streamlines global commerce for millions of small businesses, marketplaces, and enterprises from 200 countries and territories. Get your business up and running with the payment experts at Payoneer.

TransferMate

TransferMate is an international payment platform specializing for the B2B market. Working with some of the largest global brands, the platform offers a smarter, integrated solution for global payment needs. If your business is going beyond borders, sign up with TransferMate.

Aegon

Aegon is an insurance and financial services provider operating in the Netherlands. Their insurance products include home, life, pet, and vehicle coverage, giving you complete peace of mind across your new life in the Netherlands. Check out Aegon today and see what you could save.

Centraal Beheer

Centraal Beheer is a Dutch insurance company. They offer a wide range of insurance and financial products, including car coverage, home insurance, savings accounts, and much more. If you’re setting up home in the Netherlands, protect your new life with Centraal Beheer.

Oranjeland Insurance

Oranjeland Insurance is a financial services provider based in the Netherlands. Their expat-friendly service helps internationals access insurance, mortgages and pensions. Oranjeland Insurance also offer support and advice on financial planning and other fiscal matters.

Blue Clue

Blue Clue provides tax solutions for the expat market. Their expert team offers tax advice, litigation and payroll assistance, working with individuals and companies moving to and from the Netherlands. So, if you’re looking to get your company’s tax situation in check, contact Blue Clue.

BDO

BDO is an international network of financial advisors and consultants. Their team of highly-qualified experts offer tax and financial consultancy for a range of clients, from individuals to multinational corporations. Whatever your financial needs in your new home, BDO can help.

Payingit International

PayingIt International is a financial services company operating in the Netherlands. They offer expat-friendly financial support and assistance to businesses, including payroll, planning software and more. So, whatever the financial needs of your business, Payingit International is well-placed to help.

Fondsstad

Fondsstad is an international fund management platform for investors. Their team of financial experts can help clients with investments, portfolio management, and mutual funds. So, if you’re looking to get more from your money, speak to the professionals at Fondsstad today.

Beacon Financial Education

Improve your financial decision-making with Beacon Financial Education. Through seminars, webinars and self-help guides, their financial education services will make money matters easier to understand. Dedicated expat-friendly services are available in the US and across Europe. So, you’ll be able to move abroad with confidence.

ING

ING is one of the leading banks operating in the Netherlands. They offer a range of banking and financial services, including retail banking, mobile and online banking, investments and insurance. Whatever your banking needs, ING’s expat-friendly service gets your money where it needs to be.

Rabobank

Rabobank is a leading retail bank operating in the Netherlands. It offers a range of expat-friendly financial services, from individual bank accounts to business banking and asset management. If you’re moving to the Netherlands, get your money in order with the team at Rabobank.

Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank is an international retail bank operating across the Netherlands. They offer a number of expat-friendly financial services in English, including bank accounts, credit cards, and cash withdrawals. Stay on top of your money by taking out an account with Deutsche Bank.

LeoPay

LeoPay provides international mobile and online banking for individuals and businesses. Their easy-to-use service offers free accounts with dedicated IBANs in 10 major currencies, contactless VISA cards, and global transfers. If you’re relocating, LeoPay can help you move with freedom.

