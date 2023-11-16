Moving abroad can be challenging for your mental health. If you’re looking for professional help in the Netherlands check out our listings of expat-friendly mental health services:
Anna Kmetova is a Certified Co-Active Coach who helps clients with personal and professional reinvention. Based in Amsterdam and Thailand, she offers online coaching sessions in English, Slovak, and Czech to people all over the world. Get in touch with Anna to book a 30-minute intake call and find the coaching package to suit you.
Overeaters Anonymous is a community for people with an unhealthy relationship with food or their body image. They have meetings in several countries across the globe, and you can usually find an English-speaking community. Visit OA online to take a self-assessment quiz and find a meeting near you.
MIND is an organization that promotes mental health in the Netherlands. They work with people of all ages, with minor to severe complaints. They offer advice and support all over the country and also provide services online and by phone. Contact MIND to find out more.
Arosa is an organization in Rotterdam that helps people experiencing violence in relationships. As well as support and advice, they provide shelter for those in need, especially victims of domestic violence, child abuse, and harmful traditional practices. Visit Arosa to learn how they can help.
Veilig Thuis is a network providing advice and support for people affected by domestic violence and child abuse in the Netherlands. They provide a helpline to ask questions and find help if necessary. If you’re concerned, give Veilig Thuis a call, or visit their website.
Jeugd GGZ promotes young people’s mental health in the Netherlands. They have several locations in Overijssel and Gelderland and assist with children for all ages. This includes parents of 0–5 years who receive insufficient support. Contact Jeugd GGZ if you or your child is struggling.
Novarum focuses on treating adults in the Netherlands with eating disorders. They direct patients to treatment options for many different eating disorders including anorexia, bulimia, and those that lead to obesity. Get in touch with Novarum to find out how they can help you or someone close to you.
WEET is the Dutch patient association for eating disorders. With around 400 members, they aim to improve the lives of those with eating disorders and their loved ones. They offer information, helplines, forums and meetings. Get in touch if you or a loved one is affected.
The Nederlandse Academie voor Eetstoornissen (Dutch Academy for Eating Disorders) is an association of professionals working with patients with eating disorders. They offer support to patients and their families. If you’re concerned about yourself or a family member, get in touch.
De Regenboog Groep offers social and reintegration support to those living in poverty in Amsterdam. Offering temporary housing, walk-in centers and general support, their volunteers and employees aim to empower isolated people in the local community. Visit their website to find out more.
The Parnassia Group is a mental health institution serving The Hague, North Holland, and other parts of the Netherlands. They provide diagnosis and care for a large number of moderate and severe mental health issues. Find out more about treatment and support on their website.
Trimbos Institute researches mental health, wellbeing, and addiction in the Netherlands. They provide information on public mental health including on topics such as drug use, alcohol abuse, depression, and dementia. Visit their website to learn about mental health in the Netherlands.
It’s Complicated is an online search tool to find in-person and online therapists. With filters for location, approach, language, gender, identity, and more, you’re sure to find a therapist to fit your situation. Take the stress out of finding a mental health professional with It’s Complicated.
Therapy Route is an online directory of mental health professionals worldwide. On their website, you can find details of support services, counselors, psychiatrists, and more. Search Therapy Route to find a mental health professional to help you on your journey.
Befrienders Worldwide is an online network helping people connect with helplines aimed at suicide prevention. Their network of over 300 support centers in 32 countries can provide locally-sensitive guidance and support. Befrienders Worldwide is led through volunteer action.
Child Helpline International is an online platform for helplines throughout the world. Wherever you are, you’ll be able to access a local helpline that can help give you the advice and support you need. Take advantage of Child Helpline International and find the right help for you.
The International Therapist Directory is an online resource for expat-friendly therapists. The platform’s catalog of therapists specializes in helping expat populations with the unique stresses of life abroad. If you’re seeking mental health services, check out the International Therapist Directory.
BetterHelp is a global e-counseling platform operating throughout the world. With an aim to make counseling accessible and affordable for all, the platform connects people with accredited and experienced mental health professionals. Wherever you are, BetterHelp can provide support.
Alcoholics Anonymous is a support community for those affected by alcoholism. Through English-speaking meetings and programs, individuals offer guidance and support for others in the fellowship. If you’re affected by alcoholism, contact Alcoholics Anonymous and see how they can help.
Youth Compass is a mentoring and counseling service for expat teenagers and young adults. Working with internationally mobile young people, the service provides a community, events, and programs for Third Culture Kids. If you’re looking for some guidance, contact Youth Compass.
Alison Collis is a professional counselor, therapist and coach operating internationally. Trained in the UK, Alison specializes in the well-being, resilience, and mental health of expats and global nomads. Sessions can be carried out online, ensuring you don’t miss out on therapy or coaching.
ExpatPsy provides psychological and psychiatric services for expats living in the Netherlands. Based in Rotterdam, they offer therapy for expat professionals, families and students. ExpatPsy specialize in mental health and wellness, and offer services in evenings and weekends for all needs.
Kuhler & Trooster is an international mental health clinic with locations in The Hague and Amsterdam. Their team of psychiatrists and psychologists provide personalized mental health plans in English, Dutch, French and German. Whatever your mental health needs, Kuhler & Trooster’s team of experts can help.
Counseling Amsterdam is a counselor based in central Amsterdam. They specialize in providing individual, group and relationship therapy to expats living in the Netherlands. Counseling Amsterdam offer consultations by phone, in person or via video calls for convenience.
Expat Therapy provides specialist psychotherapy for expat clients. The service offers tailor-made therapy packages in both Dutch and English, for individuals, families and couples. So, if you’re looking for therapy for expats, get in touch with Expat Therapy.
Functioning Psychology is an expat-friendly therapist based in the Netherlands. They offer individual, couple and family therapy for all ages, tailoring sessions to personalized needs. Functioning Psychology offer sessions in English and Italian, either in-person or over video chat.
Psychologist in Amsterdam provides English-speaking psychological care in Amsterdam. The service is run by Clint Steenveld, a highly-qualified clinical psychologist specializing in heartfelt, mindful care for internationals. So, whatever your needs, Psychologist in Amsterdam can provide professional care and support.
Studio Therapy Revolution is a psychologist practice with locations in Amsterdam and Utrecht. They offer individual, couple, and group psychotherapy alongside professional training courses. Whatever your needs, Studio Therapy Revolution can help you meet them.
Childrearing Matters is a child psychological specialist based near Leiden. Led by Alison Sutton, an expert with over 30 years experience, they offer coaching and development for families and youth professionals. So, whatever your unique needs, Childrearing Matters can help.
PsyQ provides state-of-the-art mental health support for internationals living in the Netherlands. They understand the unique stresses and strains of the expat lifestyle, whether it’s cultural adaption or missing loved ones back home. So, for highly professional mental health support, speak to the team at PsyQ.
The Anti-Loneliness Project is a counseling and psychologist service based in The Hague. They offer a range of programs, including couples therapy and online counseling. The Project is run by Vassia Sarantopoulou, a certified psychologist specializing in behavioral therapy.
Psychologist in The Hague is a mental health service provided by Katarina Gaborova. Katarina is a multi-discipline psychologist, life coach, and author specializing in psychological support for expats. She offers various therapies and services and can help with a range of issues and concerns.
Youniverse Therapy is a psychology practice for internationals based in The Hague. Run by qualified psychologist Joanna Pantazi, they offer certified psychological therapy specially tailored to expats. Youniverse Therapy provides treatment in English Dutch, and Greek and runs psycho-educational seminars alongside therapy.
Monique Molendijk is a therapist based in The Hague. She offers counseling, coaching and psychological help for expats living in the Netherlands in both English and German. So, if you’re living with mental health issues in your new home, see how Monique Molendijk can help.
Relationship Therapy Amsterdam is a counseling service based in Amsterdam. They offer couples and individual therapy from a highly-qualified clinical psychologist who’s experienced in dealing with expats. So, for guidance and support, contact Relationship Therapy Amsterdam. They offer a free 15-minute consultation before the first session.
Your Therapist Abroad is a counseling service based in Amsterdam. Their globally-focussed service understands the pressures of expat lifestyles in the Netherlands. Your Therapist Abroad offer individual, couple, and group therapy, alongside video chat options for those in other locations.
Tiny Sleepyhead is a professional children’s sleep consultant. Run by qualified psychologist, Aleksandra Wysocka, the service helps children improve their quality of sleep. So, if your little ones are struggling to adapt to their new home, see how Tiny Sleepyhead sleep consultancy could help.
Academic & Personal Pathways are a certified counseling service. Based in Amsterdam, they offer life and career coaching, enabling patients to improve their communication and self-esteem. So, if you’re looking for life guidance, contact Academic & Personal Pathways today and see how they can help you.
Tiffany Gordon is a professional clinical psychology. Based in central Amsterdam, she specializes in providing therapy for expats, covering martial relationships, anxiety and depression. Tiffany Gordon Psychology sessions are provided in English, and counseling is also offering online.
Ingrid Bax is a family and parenting coach based near Haarlem. She provides expat-friendly support for families looking to improve their home situation, through creative, communicative negotiation. For help and guidance in your family, contact Ingrid Bax Family and Parenting Coach today.
Sullivan Global Coaching is a consultancy firm specializing in expat lifestyles. They offer tailored expatriate and repatriate coaching services that can help clients find their identity and purpose in their new home. So, get to grips with your new lifestyle with Sullivan Global Coaching.
Bonding Therapy is an expat-friendly relationship therapist based in Amsterdam. Offering qualified psychological expertise, they give both couples and singles a blend of psychotherapy, emotion-focused therapy, and hypnotherapy. So, whether you’re in a relationship or looking for one, Bonding Therapy can help you overcome challenges.
