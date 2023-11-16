Looking for a new job in the Netherlands? Get to grips with the local job market with the help of one of these expat-friendly job agencies:
Undutchables is an expat-focused international recruitment agency operating in the Netherlands. They specialize in the internationals job market, helping highly-qualified non-Dutch speaking professionals get ahead in their career. So, find your new dream job with the professionals at Undutchables.
TopCV is an online CV-writing service. Their dedicated team of recruitment professionals provide expert advice on how to optimize your resume. Their service can make you 40% more likely to land a job. So, make your CV stand out from the crowd with TopCV.
Fiverr is a platform for freelancers and those hiring freelancers. Their freelance community includes writers, designers, video editors, developers, and more. Whether you’re looking for your next client, or someone to help you on your next big project, try out Fiverr today.
Michael Page is an international recruitment agency operating all over the world. They are experts in sectors such as finance, human resources, technology, marketing, and more. Whether you’re looking for your next job or the perfect candidate for a new role, contact Michael Page today.
Robert Half Talent Solutions is a recruitment agency operating in more than 300 locations worldwide. They support jobseekers and employers to streamline the recruitment process. They also provide advice on careers, hiring, and management. Get in touch with Robert Half for your staffing solutions.
Europe Language Jobs is an international recruitment platform operating throughout Europe. The platform specializes in multilingual jobs and introducing candidates to those roles that are right for them. If you’re job-hunting in Europe, do it with Europe Language Jobs.
Approach People Recruitment is a leading international recruiter focusing on the European job market. Since 2000, they’ve provided specialized and multilingual recruitment advice tailored to individuals moving into foreign markets. Operating across Europe, this expat-friendly recruiter offers support and services in several countries.
Blue Lynx is a leading HR recruitment agency operating in the Netherlands. They specialize in placing talented, multilingual expats into HR roles throughout the country. So, if you’re looking for your next HR career move, get in touch with Blue Lynx.
Projob is a recruitment agency and labor market specialist based in Amsterdam. Their team of experts offer a range of services, including recruitment, career coaching and e-learning programs. So, wherever you are on the career ladder, Projob can help you go further.
Adams Multilingual Recruitment is a recruitment agency operating in the Netherlands. Their international team of experts is committed to placing multilingual and English native speakers in the right roles for them. So, if you’re looking for job openings in the Netherlands, see how Adams can help.
Octagon Professionals is a multilingual recruitment agency operating in the Netherlands. They have over 30 years experience in connecting international talent with opportunities across a number of sectors, including IT, HR and legal. So, make your way up the career ladder with Octagon Professionals.
Madison Parker International is an international recruitment agency. They specialize in the global recruitment of permanent and temporary business and technology professionals within the Netherlands. So, for your next career move, speak to the team of professionals at Madison Parker International.
Abroad Experience is an international recruitment agency operating in the Netherlands. With over 20 years industry experience, their expat-friendly service provides a range of unique career opportunities for multilingual job seekers. If you’re looking for your next career move, do it with Abroad Experience.
Venderion is a recruitment company operating in The Netherlands. They specialize in IT-related jobs for tech professionals searching within the Dutch market. So, whether you’re a web developer in Weesp or a Python expert in Purmerend, Venderion can help.
Unique is a recruitment agency based in Almere. Since 1963 they’ve been providing specialist assistance for expats job-hunting within The Netherlands. They also offer a range of human resources services. Whatever your companies needs moving forward, get unique help with Unique.
WKL Consultancy is an international recruitment company operating in The Netherlands. They focus on recruiting professionals in the IT and tech industry, helping them find a new challenge. If you have a software background and are looking for a career move, speak to WKL Consultancy.
Aquent is an international recruitment agency. They are a market leader in creative, digital, and marketing recruitment, operating across several international markets, including the Netherlands. For your next career opportunity, get in touch with Aquent.
Ardekay IT Recruitment is an international recruitment agency specializing in IT and tech roles. Their team of recruitment experts help professionals working with Java, PHP, SAP and more. So, if you’re looking for your next tech role, see what Ardekay can find for you.
Darwin Recruitment is an international recruitment agency operating in the Netherlands. They specialize in technology recruitment, representing some of the most innovative global businesses. So, whether you’re looking for permanent, contract or interim tech roles, check out the offer of Darwin.
RAVE-cruitment with a recruitment agency with a difference. Based in Amsterdam, they specialize in finding work in the Netherlands for highly-skilled migrant workers from outside the EU. So, if you’re looking for your dream job in Amsterdam, speak to the team at RAVE-cruitment.
Hays Recruiting is a leading recruitment specialist that places qualified candidates in permanent, temporary or contracting jobs. With more than 2 millions followers globally, they also provide assessment, development and outsourced recruitment & more. So, find your next career move with Hays Recruiting.
Expat Jobs is an online global job portal for foreign workers. They have millions of job opportunities in over a hundred countries and languages worldwide. Expat Jobs specialize in jobs in the Netherlands for English speakers and multilingual vacancies.
EURES is an official job portal of the European Commission. The easy-to-use platform allows jobseekers to create an online CV and skills passport, ensuring access to the best jobs Europe-wide. Find your next role by signing up for an EURES account today.
Stepstone is an international recruitment agency used by over 60,000 companies. They provide English-speaking expertise across a range of sectors, from manufacturing and marketing, to engineering and environmental. So, take your career to the next level with the professionals at Stepstone.
Careerjet is an online recruitment board. Their easy-to-use search engine helps connect job-seekers with a range of openings across their extensive database. So, whether you’re looking for a job in sales or software engineering, Careerjet could help you find your dream job.
AngelList is an online community catering specifically to tech and startup recruitment. Their easy-to-use platform connects ambitious individuals with over 100,000 startups of all sizes. If you’re looking for your next career move, check out the offer on AngelList.
Monsterboard is an online international job search portal. They offer a range of services for job hunters, including job boards and career advice. They also allow jobseekers to post their CV online for prospective employers. Find your next dream job with Monsterboard.
Indeed.nl is an online jobs board operating in the Netherlands. They have thousands of job opportunities across a wide variety of industries, from retail to software engineering. Candidates can upload their resume or search openings depending on what they’re looking for.
Career Structure is an international recruitment platform. They specialize in helping people build careers in construction, engineering, and the built environment. So, if you’re looking for the next brick in your professional career, see how Career Structure can help.
Caterer.com is an online recruitment agency that specializes in jobs across the catering industry. They feature jobs in hotels, restaurants, pubs and bars, food service and leisure. Candidates can search over 20,000 hospitality jobs and apply for opportunities at all levels of the catering industry.
Hospitality Online is an international online recruitment platform for the hospitality industry. Specializing in positions in bars, hotels, restaurants and resorts, they have a range of job openings across the world. With thousands to choose from, you’ll soon find your new job with Hospitality Online.
Seasonalwork.nl is an online jobs portal specializing in temporary agricultural work. The platform features a range of farm work across the Netherlands that are available for EU nationals. So, for seasonal vacancies in agriculture, check out Seasonalwork.nl.
Adecco is an international recruitment agency operating in over 60 countries worldwide. With 500 branches around the globe, they provide advice, guidance, and recruitment services. So, whether you’re an employee searching for your dream job or an employer looking for your next team member, Adecco can help.
Seuss+ is an international recruitment agency specializing in the life-science industry. Their dedicated expat-friendly team offer individually-tailored solutions for pharma and biotech professionals So, if you’re looking for a new challenge Seuss+ could have the opportunity for you.
Tiger Recruitment is an international recruitment agency specializing in secretarial and PA roles. Their expert team provides career advice and support for a range of global positions. Whether you’re a graduate or an experienced executive assistant, find your next role with Tiger Recruitment.
