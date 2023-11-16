Looking for your next favorite local bar? Get to grips with the nightlife in your new home with our listing of expat-friendly bars in the Netherlands:
Café Saarein is a traditional Amsterdam pub and LGBT+ café. Once a women-only café, it has been open to anyone ‘queer minded’ since 1999. With its homemade food, selection of beers, and cozy interior, it’s the perfect place to enjoy a spot of pool, music, and conversation.
Bar Buka is a relaxed lesbian bar that prides itself on being ‘where girls meet.’ Right next to the Pijp metro stop in Amsterdam, the bar specializes in craft beers and cocktails. As well as a friendly atmosphere, you’ll find an exhibition of art by women that changes every two months.
NDSM is a cultural neighborhood located in Amsterdam Noord. Former shipyards located along the IJ have been transformed into artist spaces, music venues, bars, and apartments. So, whether you’re looking for live music or somewhere to drink with friends, NDSM has something for everyone.
De Hallen is a cultural center located in Amsterdam’s Oude West neighborhood. The center has a cinema, food hall, fashion outlets and other cultural offerings, and is popular with locals and expats alike. So, for a memorable night out, check De Hallen’s listing and see what’s on today.
BIMHUIS is a live music venue located in central Amsterdam. Their iconic waterfront location attracts musicians from around the world, from jazz to classical. Expand your musical horizons by taking in one of the 300+ concerts held every year at BIMHUIS.
