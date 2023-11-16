Are you a budding culture-vulture? Get under the skin of your new home with a visit to some of these expat-friendly museums and cultural centers:
Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!
Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory
Outshine competitors with your featured advert
Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets
InPlayers is an international theater group based in Amsterdam. The group is the city’s oldest English language theater group and boasts members from around the world. Whether you want to join in or simply check out the next performance, find out more with InPlayers.
Noordermarkt is one of the most popular outdoor markets in Amsterdam. Located below the Noorderkerk in the city’s Jordaan neighborhood, the market takes place every Saturday and Monday. So, whether you’re looking for antiques, books, food or more, get down to Noordermarkt.
NDSM is a cultural neighborhood located in Amsterdam Noord. Former shipyards located along the IJ have been transformed into artist spaces, music venues, bars, and apartments. So, whether you’re looking for live music or somewhere to drink with friends, NDSM has something for everyone.
De Hallen is a cultural center located in Amsterdam’s Oude West neighborhood. The center has a cinema, food hall, fashion outlets and other cultural offerings, and is popular with locals and expats alike. So, for a memorable night out, check De Hallen’s listing and see what’s on today.
ARTIS Amsterdam Royal Zoo is the oldest zoo in the Netherlands. Located in the center of Amsterdam, the zoo has a range of animals from around the world, as well as an aquarium and planetarium. For a great day out in Amsterdam, take the family to ARTIS.
The Tropenmuseum is a culture and anthropology museum located in central Amsterdam. The museum has a range of permanent and temporary exhibitions that tell the story of people and places from around the world. There is also the Tropenmuseum Junior specially curated for children.
Melkweg is a music venue and nightclub located in central Amsterdam. A former sugar and milk factory, the complex houses a cinema, theater, exhibition space and concert hall. So, for a night out to remember, see what’s on offer the calendar at Melkweg.
Paradiso is a music venue and event space in central Amsterdam. Since 1968, it has been one of the city’s premiere venues, hosting a range of music styles; from electro-synth to classical and more. For a memorable night out, check out what’s going on at Paradiso.
The Concertgebouw is a concert hall in central Amsterdam. One of the city’s leading venues, it boasts a diverse program of music events, including weekly free concerts for the public. So, catch a show in your new home and see what’s on at the Concertgebouw.
The Eye Filmmuseum is a museum celebrating the best of local and international cinema. Located on the banks of the IJ in central Amsterdam, the museum has a variety of exhibitions, screenings and tours. So, for a great day out for the whole family, visit Eye Filmmuseum.
The Johan Cruijff ArenA is the home stadium of Amsterdam’s Ajax football club. Named after the Dutch footballing legend, the stadium also hosts international matches, concerts and other large events. The Johan Cruijff ArenA also hosts stadium tours for fans.
NEMO Science Museum is a science discovery center located in central Amsterdam. The museum has five floors packed with high-tech exhibitions, experiments and demonstrations for visitors of all ages. So, for a great day out for the whole family, head to NEMO Science Museum.
StubHub is an international online ticketing portal operating in the Netherlands. Their easy-to-use platform lets you buy and resell sought-after tickets for the biggest live sports and entertainment events. Whether you want tickets for a top-tier soccer match or your favorite singer, find them with StubHub.
Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!Add listing
Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory
Outshine competitors with your featured advert
Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets